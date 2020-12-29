House SR / Arqlabs

+ 26

Houses, Sustainability • Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico Architects: Arqlabs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7610 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Ariadna Polo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Lutron Cobinsa , Hergom México , IAVA Manufacturers:

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architect: Matthew Schmidt Covo

Design Team: Azaria García Esquivias, Matthew Schmidt Covo

Landscape: Bibiana Davó / www.devaspaisaje.com

Lighting : Miguel Ángel Calanchini / www.elprimerdia.com

Furniture : California Closets www.californiaclosets.com, Estudio Breuer www.breuerstudio.com

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in the city of Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, part of a gated community called “El Nido Jurica”. This project is located in Jurica which is a residential neighborhood north of the city center.

The site has an area of 113,000 ft2 and is rectangular in shape.

Casa SR is a 7,200 ft2 custom home with a 2 story main volume , a 1-story secondary volume, a terrace, and a covered garage.

The main volume is composed of the following spaces on the ground floor:

- Vestibule

- Guest room (with a full bathroom)

- Kitchen

- Dining room

- Living room

The following spaces are located on the first floor:

- Family room

- Bedroom 1 (with walk-in closet and full bathroom)

- Bedroom 2 (with walk-in closet and full bathroom)

- Master bedroom (with study, walk-in closet, and full bathroom)

The secondary volume is comprised entirely of a library, joined to the main volume by a glass-clad passageway.

Casa SR’s style is preeminently Contemporary Mexican, characterized by large and carefully crafted stone walls, steel elements, wood as a constant element in finishes and furniture, along with tall, spacious areas, all organized for optimal natural lighting and cross ventilation. Furthermore, the house was designed in harmony with existing vegetation, which in turn dictated the conceptual architecture and landscaping design.

Additionally, Casa SR has passive and active bioclimatic conditioning systems such as: thick exterior walls, crossed ventilation, proper orientation, sewage treatment for water reuse in the garden, orchard, and green roof. A carfully tailored solar array covers the roof lightening the electrical load.

In the “smart home” department, the house is outfitted with automated systems, such as Lutron for controlling artificial light and shading curtains. Low E glass was used in all western facing windows to limit solar gain.

Overall, Casa SR is a project that boasts high-quality design, cutting edge technology, and systems that work together to ensure the maximum user comfort, without compromising esthetics, harmony, and functionality.