El Recinto Guesthouse / Mario Herrera Holgado

© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque© Onnis Luque+ 45

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  • Architects: Mario Herrera Holgado
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  12917 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Onnis Luque
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CASTEL, Oxical, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect : Mario Herrera Holgado
  • City : San Miguel de Allende
  • Country : Mexico
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

By Jimena Hogrebe. Hilda went looking for a change of lifestyle in San Miguel de Allende and ended up creating El Recinto. Located on an elongated and deep lot, it was conceived with a public first floor and a private second floor with three rooms. Over time she imagined that the project could become a place of communion and wanted it to grow to receive family, friends, residents, and travelers. Eight independent rooms were added, two at the front and six at the back. This way, the small complex became a place adaptable to different dwellings. 

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The versatility of the design is reflected in the blurred boundaries. Through the opening or closing of windows, mullions, and doors, there may be formed either a continuous space that promotes conviviality, or sheltered spaces in which privacy is regulated.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Secciones longitudinales
Secciones longitudinales
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

There are five volumes connected by bridges, corridors, and courtyards that function as distributors, but also as corners of enjoyment and visual finishes. The containment of these spaces causes them to be experienced as an integral part of the interior, which adds to the mutability of the project. The main gate is generally open so that the exteriors are a continuation of the street, as is the case in many of the city's colonial buildings.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
Sketch 03
Sketch 03
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

El Recinto embraces the inhabitant with its warm materials, tones, and textures. In conjunction with the lighting, these trigger different ambiances throughout the day and night. The cozy experience is heightened with the restrained scale, natural components, and familiar details.

Sketch 07
Sketch 07

