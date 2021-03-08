Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos

Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos

Save this project
Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos

© Diana Arnau© Diana Arnau© Diana Arnau© Diana Arnau+ 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tepoztlan, Mexico
  • Architects: HGR Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  483
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Dune, CASTEL, Goirand, Marmoles Puente, Pisos Creativos, Top Form
  • Lead Architect:Marcos Hagerman
  • Executive Drawing:Rodrigo Durán
  • Collaborators:Luisa Maldonado, Diego Castañeda, Carolina Hernández, Manuel Silva, Israel Torres
  • City:Tepoztlan
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Texcal, located in Tepoztlán, Morelos, seeks to integrate with the landscape through a solid volume completely lined with Texcal stone, originally from the area where the house is located.

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

As requested by the clients, the house was designed to favor the views of the Cerro Del Tepozteco, without breaking with its immediate surroundings. Thinking about these principles, the house was designed in 2 intersecting warehouse-type volumes in such a way that all the spaces in the house could have the desired views.

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

As an intersection element of the two volumes, a patio was designed connecting the 2 levels on which the house is set on. At the same time it generates a path in which the public and private areas are divided. Throughout this path, different views of the tree located in this central patio are achieved.

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Another important request from clients was to have a double height wall on which they could place a large collection of masks and a library. It was decided to locate the double height in the living room having a large window that looks directly to the Cerro Del Tepozteco. This space becomes the central point of the house where most of the activities are carried out.

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

A large terrace serves as a connection between the interior and the exterior allowing the house to be cooled without letting so much heat pass through. The design of the house aims to create clean spaces, with integrated furniture and carpentry. We select natural finishes such as the wooden ceiling and floor, Texcal stone and quarry floors that give the necessary warmth to enjoy this weekend house.

Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau
Save this picture!
© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HGR Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos" [Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos] 08 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958022/casa-texcal-hgr-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream