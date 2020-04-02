World
Canto House / Studio 91

Canto House / Studio 91

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio 91
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arca, Robert McNeel & Associates, Trimble Navigation, ZAYAT FLOOR
  • Lead Architect: Jaime Bucay
  • Design Team: Pamela Soto, Oscar Hernández, Daniela Sánchez, Andrea González, Juan Cardenas, Grace Bucay, Angelli Moreno
  • Engineering: Alonso Rojas
  • Landscape: Aldaba Jardines
  • Collaborators : Talenti, Domus Design, Hajj Designless
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Text description provided by the architects. A residential space on a ground floor formed by a central nucleus of black wood and a garden on its perimeter that dilutes with the topography constitute the form of Casa Canto. An apartment located in a residential part of the Metropolitan Area in Mexico City.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

The architectural programme of the garden includes a conversation pit surrounding a fire pit. A living room typology filled of nostalgia from the 60’s made for the so needed gathering and interchange of today. Different textures compose the garden of the house waiting for the patina of time and the growth of new vegetation of endemic species. The latticework of the serpentinous brick fence allows you to see the slope of the land duplicating the size garden.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
Section
Section
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Inside, a black oak wood casing with brass details is the main element that transforms and covers walls, hides bathroom and closet doors and becomes furniture and bookcase. All the spaces are determined by its morphology giving them a visual identity. The floor to ceiling modern windows are made so the garden could fill the interior spaces but also for its inhabitants to appropriate the whole landscape.

© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo
© LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Cite: "Canto House / Studio 91" [Casa Canto / Studio 91] 02 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/936640/canto-house-studio-91/> ISSN 0719-8884

