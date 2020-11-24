Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos

+ 35

• Mexico Architects: Gomezloza Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 415 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Chaos Group Cabinet Kitchen Studio , Distrito85 , Grupo Arca Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Iván Gómez Loza

Clients: Familia Gómez Richaud

Engineering: Delfino Lozano

Landscape: Gomezloza Arquitectos, Secoya Paisajismo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Entrelomas is a housing project located within a private gated community. It was commissioned by a young married couple with two children, interested in a contemporary lifestyle that is conveyed by the exposed materials, the overhang structure and cleared surfaces. The project is situated over 276 m2 of land and has a built area of 415 m2.

Privacy was a concern with the proximity to neighbors. All four facades are on narrow setbacks, drawing your attention indoors without sacrificing the natural lighting. The garage in the basement is visible from a front view of the house, it can house four cars and two more on a ramp that is semi-covered by the overhang on the upper floor. The basement also integrates a utility room with a bathroom, a laundry area and an underground utility yard that allows ventilation and natural lighting. It has a direct entrance to the ground floor.

The main entrance is through a short staircase, surrounded by vegetation and a reflecting pool with a waterfall that receives the user in a refreshing and natural environment. The reflecting pool comes to an end at the bottom of an exposed concrete wall and the entrance door. Upon entering the house, we find a double-height ceiling and the same concrete wall, which continues perpendicular to the interior of the house and divides the entrance from the open layout and the stairs access to the upper floor.

The open plan on the ground floor has a 3 meter height that integrates the kitchen, living room, and dining room. The open layout extends to an outdoor terrace and backyard that is delineated with quarry flagstone walls. Upon reaching the upper floor, we are greeted by a vestibule that was designed to create a private access to the bedrooms. The skylight allows for pleasant natural lighting that accentuates the linearity of the space, while the path of the sun casts a shadow that is parallel to the stair wall.

A corridor made of oak wood leads from the vestibule to the media room. The corridor's material generates a feeling of shelter, and it helps to transition you towards an increasingly intimate space: two bedrooms, on each side, each with a bathroom and a dressing room.

A handleless wooden closet extends perpendicular to the linear vestibule. The closet simulates a continuous surface that leads to the principal bedroom access. The bedroom has ample room, as well as a dressing room and a bathroom whose wet and dry areas are separated with a sliding wooden lattice. The master bedroom is suspended overhead, contained in an imposing overhang structure that is 5.5 meters wide by 9 meters deep on the main facade of the house.