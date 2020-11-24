Submit a Project Advertise
Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos

Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos

© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica+ 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mexico
  • Architects: Gomezloza Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  415
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Cabinet Kitchen Studio, Distrito85, Grupo Arca
  • Lead Architect:Iván Gómez Loza
  • Clients:Familia Gómez Richaud
  • Engineering:Delfino Lozano
  • Landscape:Gomezloza Arquitectos, Secoya Paisajismo
  • Country:Mexico
© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Entrelomas is a housing project located within a private gated community. It was commissioned by a young married couple with two children, interested in a contemporary lifestyle that is conveyed by the exposed materials, the overhang structure and cleared surfaces. The project is situated over 276 m2 of land and has a built area of 415 m2.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Privacy was a concern with the proximity to neighbors. All four facades are on narrow setbacks, drawing your attention indoors without sacrificing the natural lighting. The garage in the basement is visible from a front view of the house, it can house four cars and two more on a ramp that is semi-covered by the overhang on the upper floor. The basement also integrates a utility room with a bathroom, a laundry area and an underground utility yard that allows ventilation and natural lighting. It has a direct entrance to the ground floor.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The main entrance is through a short staircase, surrounded by vegetation and a reflecting pool with a waterfall that receives the user in a refreshing and natural environment. The reflecting pool comes to an end at the bottom of an exposed concrete wall and the entrance door. Upon entering the house, we find a double-height ceiling and the same concrete wall, which continues perpendicular to the interior of the house and divides the entrance from the open layout and the stairs access to the upper floor.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Section
Section
© Arturo Vázquez
© Arturo Vázquez

The open plan on the ground floor has a 3 meter height that integrates the kitchen, living room, and dining room. The open layout extends to an outdoor terrace and backyard that is delineated with quarry flagstone walls. Upon reaching the upper floor, we are greeted by a vestibule that was designed to create a private access to the bedrooms. The skylight allows for pleasant natural lighting that accentuates the linearity of the space, while the path of the sun casts a shadow that is parallel to the stair wall.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
© Arturo Vázquez
© Arturo Vázquez

A corridor made of oak wood leads from the vestibule to the media room. The corridor's material generates a feeling of shelter, and it helps to transition you towards an increasingly intimate space: two bedrooms, on each side, each with a bathroom and a dressing room.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

A handleless wooden closet extends perpendicular to the linear vestibule. The closet simulates a continuous surface that leads to the principal bedroom access. The bedroom has ample room, as well as a dressing room and a bathroom whose wet and dry areas are separated with a sliding wooden lattice. The master bedroom is suspended overhead, contained in an imposing overhang structure that is 5.5 meters wide by 9 meters deep on the main facade of the house.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Cite: "Entrelomas House / Gomezloza Arquitectos" [Casa Entrelomas / Gomezloza Arquitectos] 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951635/entrelomas-house-gomezloza-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

