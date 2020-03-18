Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos

+ 31

Lead Architects: Gerala Ángeles Cherit, Santiago Martín del Campo

Design Team: Jonatan Torres

Text description provided by the architects. The Venados 22 house is a sober sample of contrasts between blind canvases and rugged textures. On the exterior, this can be seen in the facades with blind chukum-plaster walls against carved and handcrafted walls of regional stone.

Accents of bare concrete are also present in structural elements and in the window frames, thus generating framed pictures with a vegetal background. The terrace and the garden revolve around a wooden deck over the black marble pool, inviting users to recreation and rest, with a waterfall that provides peace with its sound.

The interior of the house includes an architectural program for a family of four, with a guest room on the ground floor and three bedrooms, a TV room and a play area on the top floor. Marble floors, panelings, and white walls help the elements of tzalam-wood to stand out with their warmth and natural tone. This architecture of straight lines and simple materials is a combination of function and design.