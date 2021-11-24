We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio© César Béjar Studio+ 33

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Ceiba, Jaquestudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  César Béjar Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemex, Villeroy & Boch, Bexel, CASTEL, Cemix, David Pompa, Delta, Grupo Tenerife, Minka, Teka
  • Lead Architects: Jesús Acosta
© César Béjar Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Bruma is a residential complex of four villas in the rainforest of Tulum, where each of the units has its own garden and pool. The main concept of the project is to create a haven of rest and comfort, with spaces that guarantee privacy and contact with nature.

© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Complex Floor Plan
Longitudinal Section
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
The natural environment is always present in each of the spaces. Each of the villas provides a feeling of spaciousness, thanks to high ceilings, fresh materials, and views of tropical gardens. The finishes are local and low maintenance, with tones and textures that give the warmth and freshness of the Mexican Caribbean.

© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Sustainability plays a key role in the development of the project, which is why the project has a treatment plant, in order to keep our aquifers and cenotes sinkholes clean. Additionally, more than 60% of the existing trees have been preserved and all spaces have access to ventilation and natural light. Finally, all electronic equipment, such as air conditioning and lighting, is energy efficient.

© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
© César Béjar Studio
Bruma is a project that seeks to explore the typology of housing within the rainforest in a rapidly growing city like Tulum and try to find a balance between the built and natural environment.

© César Béjar Studio
Project gallery

About this office
Jaquestudio
Office
Ceiba
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba" [Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba] 24 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/972327/bruma-tulum-jaquestudio-plus-ceiba> ISSN 0719-8884

