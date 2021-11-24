Bruma Tulum / Jaquestudio + Ceiba

+ 33

Design Team: Everardo Castro, Miguel Carrillo

Landscaping: Hugo Sánchez Paisaje

City: Tulum

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Bruma is a residential complex of four villas in the rainforest of Tulum, where each of the units has its own garden and pool. The main concept of the project is to create a haven of rest and comfort, with spaces that guarantee privacy and contact with nature.

The natural environment is always present in each of the spaces. Each of the villas provides a feeling of spaciousness, thanks to high ceilings, fresh materials, and views of tropical gardens. The finishes are local and low maintenance, with tones and textures that give the warmth and freshness of the Mexican Caribbean.

Sustainability plays a key role in the development of the project, which is why the project has a treatment plant, in order to keep our aquifers and cenotes sinkholes clean. Additionally, more than 60% of the existing trees have been preserved and all spaces have access to ventilation and natural light. Finally, all electronic equipment, such as air conditioning and lighting, is energy efficient.

Bruma is a project that seeks to explore the typology of housing within the rainforest in a rapidly growing city like Tulum and try to find a balance between the built and natural environment.