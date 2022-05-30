Interior Design: 34 Kitchens in Mexico Exploring Different Spatial Layouts

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. Over the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.
Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 34 kitchens in Mexico that play with different elements and spatial distributions to make your imagination fly and inspire you in your next designs.
DF House / Delfino Lozano
Izar Houses / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí
Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos
Zirahuén House / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño
House with Four Courtyards / Andrés Stebelski Arquitecto
DSPR House / Elías Rizo Arquitectos
Hannah House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Sebastian House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico
Canela House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Cumbres House / DCPP arquitectos
Campestre House / TAAB
Lake House / FARQ Arquitectos
Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos
Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB
R+P House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior
Mezquite House / BAG arquitectura
Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio
Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos
Bruma House / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez
La Fortuna House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
RU House/ Arqlabs
B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos
Naila House / BAAQ'
Nuestro Sueño House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
Luzia House / saavedra arquitectos
Puerta a Mérida House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
PDC House / Central de Proyectos SCP
Terreno House / Fernanda Canales
E&A 64 House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura
GP House / Raíz Taller de Arquitectura
At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country.