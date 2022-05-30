We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Interior Design: 34 Kitchens in Mexico Exploring Different Spatial Layouts

Interior Design: 34 Kitchens in Mexico Exploring Different Spatial Layouts

Interior Design: 34 Kitchens in Mexico Exploring Different Spatial Layouts

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. Over the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez. Image Casa Lago / FARQ Arquitectos. Image Casa Hannah / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image + 35

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 34 kitchens in Mexico that play with different elements and spatial distributions to make your imagination fly and inspire you in your next designs.

DF House / Delfino Lozano

Casa DF / Delfino Lozano. Image
Casa DF / Delfino Lozano. Image

Izar Houses / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí

Casas Izar / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí. Image
Casas Izar / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí. Image

Terraces House / Garza Maya Arquitectos

Casa Terrazas / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image
Casa Terrazas / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image

Zirahuén House / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa Zirahuén / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image
Casa Zirahuén / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

House with Four Courtyards / Andrés Stebelski Arquitecto

Casa De Los Cuatro Patios / Andrés Stebelski Arquitecto. Image
Casa De Los Cuatro Patios / Andrés Stebelski Arquitecto. Image

DSPR House / Elías Rizo Arquitectos

Casa DSPR / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image
Casa DSPR / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image

Hannah House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Casa Hannah / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image
Casa Hannah / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Sebastian House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Casa Sebastian / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image
Casa Sebastian / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Xolotl House / Punto Arquitectónico

Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image
Casa Xólotl / Punto Arquitectónico. Image

Canela House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción

Casa Canela / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image
Casa Canela / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Cumbres House / DCPP arquitectos

Casa Cumbres / DCPP arquitectos. Image
Casa Cumbres / DCPP arquitectos. Image

Campestre House / TAAB

Casa Campestre / TAAB. Image
Casa Campestre / TAAB. Image

Lake House / FARQ Arquitectos

Casa Lago / FARQ Arquitectos. Image
Casa Lago / FARQ Arquitectos. Image

Ancha House / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos

Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image
Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image

Rincón del Pescador House / TAAB

Casa Rincón del Pescador / TAAB. Image
Casa Rincón del Pescador / TAAB. Image

R+P House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior

CASA R+P / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image
CASA R+P / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image

Mezquite House / BAG arquitectura

Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura. Image
Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura. Image

Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Casa Hilca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image
Casa Hilca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

La Lomita Retreat / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio

Refugio la lomita / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio. Image
Refugio la lomita / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio. Image

Neró House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Casa Neró / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image
Casa Neró / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Mao House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Casa Mao / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image
Casa Mao / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

La Blanca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Casa La Blanca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image
Casa La Blanca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Bruma House / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez

Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez. Image
Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez. Image

La Fortuna House / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Casa la Fortuna / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image
Casa la Fortuna / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

RU House/ Arqlabs

Casa RU / Arqlabs. Image
Casa RU / Arqlabs. Image

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos

B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image
B+H 45 / H. Ponce Arquitectos. Image

Naila House / BAAQ'

Casa Naila / BAAQ'. Image
Casa Naila / BAAQ'. Image

Nuestro Sueño House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Casa Nuestro Sueño / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image
Casa Nuestro Sueño / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image

Luzia House / saavedra arquitectos

Casa Luzia / saavedra arquitectos. Image
Casa Luzia / saavedra arquitectos. Image

Puerta a Mérida House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa Puerta a Mérida / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image
Casa Puerta a Mérida / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

PDC House / Central de Proyectos SCP

Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image
Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image

Terreno House / Fernanda Canales

Casa terreno / Fernanda Canales. Image
Casa terreno / Fernanda Canales. Image

E&A 64 House / Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image
Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

GP House / Raíz Taller de Arquitectura

Casa GP / Raíz Taller de Arquitectura. Image
Casa GP / Raíz Taller de Arquitectura. Image

At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

