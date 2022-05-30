Interior Design: 34 Kitchens in Mexico Exploring Different Spatial Layouts

Save this picture! Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Over the years, interior design has evolved according to the needs that arise, but above all, according to the experiences it seeks to evoke in the user. Over the last two years, we have witnessed a radical change and a special interest in this subject because the pandemic forced us to pay specific attention to the configuration of the places we inhabit. This brought about much more holistic designs that seek to address the wellbeing of the user, combining colours, sensory experiences, technology and natural elements that promote health.

Mexico is one of the most privileged countries in terms of climate and diversity, and when it comes to design, this opens up many possibilities to play with the temperature of the materials, the quality of the light, the wind currents, etc. We believe that interior design is fundamental in the conformation of each space and even more so when it is combined with gastronomy but above all with everyday life, to offer experiences that stimulate the senses. That is why on this occasion we have compiled a list of 34 kitchens in Mexico that play with different elements and spatial distributions to make your imagination fly and inspire you in your next designs.

Save this picture! Casas Izar / Taller ADG Alonso de Garay + MDB Micaela de Bernardí. Image

Save this picture! Casa Terrazas / Garza Maya Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa Zirahuén / Daniela Bucio Sistos // Taller de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Save this picture! Casa De Los Cuatro Patios / Andrés Stebelski Arquitecto. Image

Save this picture! Casa DSPR / Elías Rizo Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa Hannah / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Save this picture! Casa Sebastian / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Save this picture! Casa Canela / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción. Image

Save this picture! Casa Ancha / Augusto Quijano Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa Rincón del Pescador / TAAB. Image

Save this picture! CASA R+P / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image

Save this picture! Casa Hilca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Refugio la lomita / ASPJ Arquitectura, Paisaje y Territorio. Image

Save this picture! Casa Neró / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa Mao / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa La Blanca / Di Frenna Arquitectos. Image

Save this picture! Casa Bruma / Fernanda Canales + Claudia Rodríguez. Image

Save this picture! Casa la Fortuna / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image

Save this picture! Casa Nuestro Sueño / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Casa Puerta a Mérida / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Casa PDC / Central de Proyectos SCP. Image

Save this picture! Casa E&A 64 / Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image

Save this picture! Casa GP / Raíz Taller de Arquitectura. Image

At ArchDaily we explore new territory with the series Mexican Interiors in an effort to decentralise architecture from the big cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here.