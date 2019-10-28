World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Di Frenna Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

Save this project
Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

© Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Colima, Mexico

  • Lead Architect

    Matia Di Frenna Muller

  • Other Participants

    Matia Di Frenna Müller, Juan Guardado, Mariana de la Mora
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Text description provided by the architects. The main facade stands out for its play of volumes composed of two elements with a lot of presence, a vertical stone element of stone from the Colima volcanoes and transversely a horizontal element formed by reinforced concrete walls and steel beams. Breaking the continuity of this, a fine wooden lattice used as a sunscreen creates a play of light and shadows on the interior of the house.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The interior presents high spaces defined by the change in slab heights that create a very social and familiar atmosphere. The main centre of Casa Hilca is the huge Parota tree in the backyard, contrasting the use of bare concrete. The tree constantly changes the atmosphere of the interior of the house for its lights and shadows, with each season of the year looking completely different.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The materials chosen for Casa Hilca were on one hand very cold materials (bare concrete, steel beams, grey, white and black colours). These were contrasted with very warm materials (wood, natural stone), thus achieving a balance. Colima is a very warm state, which is why we chose to play with tall spaces and fresh materials such as concrete and stone, avoiding placing the windows on the west wall and protecting them with lattices.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Di Frenna Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Hilca House / Di Frenna Arquitectos" [Casa Hilca / Di Frenna Arquitectos] 28 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927193/hilca-house-di-frenna-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream