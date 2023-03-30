Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital

Save this picture! James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Ute Zscharnt for David Chipperfield Architects

While the city of Berlin has a long history, dating back to the 13th century, its architecture and urban fabric has undergone the most significant changes during the last century, reflecting the impact of major historical events that took place in the German capital. During the early 20th century, Berlin transformed into a modern metropolis, marked through the construction of grand buildings and imposing structures to demonstrate the city’s growing economic and political power. The 1920s and 1930s saw the emergence of the Modernist movement, which, together with the Bauhaus school of architecture founded in 1919, influenced the image and urban fabric of Berlin.

During the Second World War the city was heavily bombed, resulting in the destruction of many historical buildings. During the post-war period, reconstruction efforts focused on rebuilding infrastructure and housing, while the city remained divided until 1989, with the fall of the Berlin wall. After this period, Berlin witnessed a renewed interest in architecture and urban design. Interventions such as David Chipperfield’s Neues Museum aimed to rebuild historical monuments without erasing the markings of their difficult past. Other projects such as the renovation of the Reichstag had a different purpose. Norman Foster’s intervention intended to keep the image of this building but change its symbolism from a structure representative for the Nazi regime to one embracing the ideals of democracy and equality.

+ 21

The following list showcases 25 Modern and Contemporary architecture projects that demonstrate the diversity of what Berlin has to offer: from Bauhaus and Modernist masters such as Walter Gopius, Le Corbusier, or Peter Behrens, to established and internationally renowned offices such as OMA, Foster + Partners, Gehry Partners and David Chipperfield Architects, and even emerging creative studios like 3XN or SPEECH.

Save this picture! Neue Nationalgalerie / Mies van der Rohe, Renovated by David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Save this picture! New German Parliament, Reichstag / Foster + Partners. Image © Matthew Field, licensed under GFDL 1.2 via Commons

Save this picture! Berlin Philharmonic / Hans Scharoun. Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Save this picture! James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Save this picture! Jewish Museum, Berlin / Studio Libeskind. Image © Denis Esakov

Save this picture! Neues Museum / David Chipperfield Architects + Julian Harrap. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! Unite d’Habitation of Berlin / Le Corbusier. Image © Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Wikipedia under License CC BY 2.0

Fernsehturm Television Tower, Alexanderplatz / Hermann Henselmann

Save this picture! Fernsehturm Television Tower, Alexanderplatz / Hermann Henselmann. Image © turtix via Shutterstock

Bauhaus Archive / Walter Gropius

Save this picture! Bauhaus Archive / Walter Gropius. Image © hinterhof via Shutterstock

Save this picture! Tchoban Foundation - Museum for Architectural Drawing / SPEECH. Image © Patricia Parinejad

Save this picture! Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse) / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Peter Brinkert. Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Quartier Schützenstrasse / Aldo Rossi

Save this picture! Quartier Schützenstrasse / Aldo Rossi. Image © Wikimedia user Jörg Zägel licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Save this picture! Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe / Peter Eisenman. Image © joyfull via Shutterstock

Save this picture! AEG Turbinen Fabrik / Peter Behrens. Image © Wikimedia user Doris Antony licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Save this picture! Axel Springer Campus / OMA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

Save this picture! The Feuerle Collection / John Pawson. Image © def image

Save this picture! InterbauApartment House / Oscar Niemeyer. Image © Bahaa Ghoussainy

Netherlands Embassy / OMA

Save this picture! Netherlands Embassy / OMA. Image © JJFarq via Shutterstock

Save this picture! Exhibition Hall of the German Historical Museum / I.M. Pei. Image © Rudi Meisel via ERCO GmbH

Save this picture! DZ Bank Building / Gehry Partners. Image © Nancy Da Campo

Save this picture! Free University's Philology Library / Foster + Partners. Image © Reinhard Gorner

Save this picture! cube berlin Smart Office Building / 3XN. Image © Adam Mørk

Save this picture! The Kreuzberg Tower / John Hejduk. Image © Sofia Balters

Save this picture! Sony Center Berlin / Murphy Jahn. Image © Rainer Viertlbock

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.