Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital

While the city of Berlin has a long history, dating back to the 13th century, its architecture and urban fabric has undergone the most significant changes during the last century, reflecting the impact of major historical events that took place in the German capital. During the early 20th century, Berlin transformed into a modern metropolis, marked through the construction of grand buildings and imposing structures to demonstrate the city’s growing economic and political power. The 1920s and 1930s saw the emergence of the Modernist movement, which, together with the Bauhaus school of architecture founded in 1919, influenced the image and urban fabric of Berlin.
During the Second World War the city was heavily bombed, resulting in the destruction of many historical buildings. During the post-war period, reconstruction efforts focused on rebuilding infrastructure and housing, while the city remained divided until 1989, with the fall of the Berlin wall. After this period, Berlin witnessed a renewed interest in architecture and urban design. Interventions such as David Chipperfield’s Neues Museum aimed to rebuild historical monuments without erasing the markings of their difficult past. Other projects such as the renovation of the Reichstag had a different purpose. Norman Foster’s intervention intended to keep the image of this building but change its symbolism from a structure representative for the Nazi regime to one embracing the ideals of democracy and equality.
The following list showcases 25 Modern and Contemporary architecture projects that demonstrate the diversity of what Berlin has to offer: from Bauhaus and Modernist masters such as Walter Gopius, Le Corbusier, or Peter Behrens, to established and internationally renowned offices such as OMA, Foster + Partners, Gehry Partners and David Chipperfield Architects, and even emerging creative studios like 3XN or SPEECH.
Neue Nationalgalerie / Mies van der Rohe, Renovated by David Chipperfield Architects
New German Parliament, Reichstag / Foster + Partners
Berlin Philharmonic / Hans Scharoun
James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects
Jewish Museum, Berlin / Studio Libeskind
Neues Museum / David Chipperfield Architects + Julian Harrap
Unite d’Habitation of Berlin / Le Corbusier
Fernsehturm Television Tower, Alexanderplatz / Hermann Henselmann
Bauhaus Archive / Walter Gropius
Tchoban Foundation - Museum for Architectural Drawing / SPEECH
Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse) / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Peter Brinkert
Quartier Schützenstrasse / Aldo Rossi
Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe / Peter Eisenman
AEG Turbinen Fabrik / Peter Behrens
Axel Springer Campus / OMA
The Feuerle Collection / John Pawson
Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon
Interbau Apartment House / Oscar Niemeyer
Netherlands Embassy / OMA
Exhibition Hall of the German Historical Museum / I.M. Pei
DZ Bank Building / Gehry Partners
Free University's Philology Library / Foster + Partners
cube berlin Smart Office Building / 3XN
The Kreuzberg Tower / John Hejduk
Sony Center Berlin / Murphy Jahn
You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.