World
While the city of Berlin has a long history, dating back to the 13th century, its architecture and urban fabric has undergone the most significant changes during the last century, reflecting the impact of major historical events that took place in the German capital. During the early 20th century, Berlin transformed into a modern metropolis, marked through the construction of grand buildings and imposing structures to demonstrate the city’s growing economic and political power. The 1920s and 1930s saw the emergence of the Modernist movement, which, together with the Bauhaus school of architecture founded in 1919, influenced the image and urban fabric of Berlin.

During the Second World War the city was heavily bombed, resulting in the destruction of many historical buildings. During the post-war period, reconstruction efforts focused on rebuilding infrastructure and housing, while the city remained divided until 1989, with the fall of the Berlin wall. After this period, Berlin witnessed a renewed interest in architecture and urban design. Interventions such as David Chipperfield’s Neues Museum aimed to rebuild historical monuments without erasing the markings of their difficult past. Other projects such as the renovation of the Reichstag had a different purpose. Norman Foster’s intervention intended to keep the image of this building but change its symbolism from a structure representative for the Nazi regime to one embracing the ideals of democracy and equality.

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 2 of 26Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 3 of 26Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 4 of 26Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 5 of 26Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - More Images+ 21

The following list showcases 25 Modern and Contemporary architecture projects that demonstrate the diversity of what Berlin has to offer: from Bauhaus and Modernist masters such as Walter Gopius, Le Corbusier, or Peter Behrens, to established and internationally renowned offices such as OMA, Foster + Partners, Gehry Partners and David Chipperfield Architects, and even emerging creative studios like 3XN or SPEECH.

Neue Nationalgalerie / Mies van der Rohe, Renovated by David Chipperfield Architects

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 2 of 26
Neue Nationalgalerie / Mies van der Rohe, Renovated by David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

New German Parliament, Reichstag / Foster + Partners

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 3 of 26
New German Parliament, Reichstag / Foster + Partners. Image © Matthew Field, licensed under GFDL 1.2 via Commons

Berlin Philharmonic / Hans Scharoun

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 4 of 26
Berlin Philharmonic / Hans Scharoun. Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 6 of 26
James-Simon-Galerie / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Simon Menges

Jewish Museum, Berlin / Studio Libeskind

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 5 of 26
Jewish Museum, Berlin / Studio Libeskind. Image © Denis Esakov

Neues Museum / David Chipperfield Architects + Julian Harrap

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 7 of 26
Neues Museum / David Chipperfield Architects + Julian Harrap. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

Unite d’Habitation of Berlin / Le Corbusier

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 8 of 26
Unite d’Habitation of Berlin / Le Corbusier. Image © Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Wikipedia under License CC BY 2.0

Fernsehturm Television Tower, Alexanderplatz / Hermann Henselmann

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 9 of 26
Fernsehturm Television Tower, Alexanderplatz / Hermann Henselmann. Image © turtix via Shutterstock

Bauhaus Archive / Walter Gropius

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 10 of 26
Bauhaus Archive / Walter Gropius. Image © hinterhof via Shutterstock

Tchoban Foundation - Museum for Architectural Drawing / SPEECH

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 11 of 26
Tchoban Foundation - Museum for Architectural Drawing / SPEECH. Image © Patricia Parinejad

Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse) / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Peter Brinkert

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 12 of 26
Wohnhaus Schlesisches Tor (Bonjour Tristesse) / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Peter Brinkert. Image Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Quartier Schützenstrasse / Aldo Rossi

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 13 of 26
Quartier Schützenstrasse / Aldo Rossi. Image © Wikimedia user Jörg Zägel licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe / Peter Eisenman

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 14 of 26
Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe / Peter Eisenman. Image © joyfull via Shutterstock

AEG Turbinen Fabrik / Peter Behrens

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 15 of 26
AEG Turbinen Fabrik / Peter Behrens. Image © Wikimedia user Doris Antony licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Axel Springer Campus / OMA

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 16 of 26
Axel Springer Campus / OMA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu, Courtesy OMA

The Feuerle Collection / John Pawson

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 17 of 26
The Feuerle Collection / John Pawson. Image © def image

Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 18 of 26
Antivilla / Brandlhuber+Emde, Burlon. Image © Erica Overmeer

Interbau Apartment House / Oscar Niemeyer

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 19 of 26
InterbauApartment House / Oscar Niemeyer. Image © Bahaa Ghoussainy

Netherlands Embassy / OMA

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 20 of 26
Netherlands Embassy / OMA. Image © JJFarq via Shutterstock

Exhibition Hall of the German Historical Museum / I.M. Pei

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 21 of 26
Exhibition Hall of the German Historical Museum / I.M. Pei. Image © Rudi Meisel via ERCO GmbH

DZ Bank Building / Gehry Partners

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 22 of 26
DZ Bank Building / Gehry Partners. Image © Nancy Da Campo

Free University's Philology Library / Foster + Partners

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 23 of 26
Free University's Philology Library / Foster + Partners. Image © Reinhard Gorner

cube berlin Smart Office Building / 3XN

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 24 of 26
cube berlin Smart Office Building / 3XN. Image © Adam Mørk

The Kreuzberg Tower / John Hejduk

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 25 of 26
The Kreuzberg Tower / John Hejduk. Image © Sofia Balters

Sony Center Berlin / Murphy Jahn

Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital - Image 26 of 26
Sony Center Berlin / Murphy Jahn. Image © Rainer Viertlbock

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Berlin Architecture City Guide: 25 Modern and Contemporary Projects to Discover in the German Capital" 30 Mar 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/153731/architecture-city-guide-berlin> ISSN 0719-8884

