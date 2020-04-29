Peter Eisenman: Designing Berlin's Holocaust Memorial

Save this picture! The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. Image © Flickr user dalbera licensed under CC BY 2.0

The Louisiana Channel recently released a new interview with Peter Eisenman on the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin. Sharing his thoughts on what went into building the memorial, he touches on the desire to move away from Jewish symbolism. The video explores the larger idea and feeling of being lost in space and time, a concept that Eisenman describes as a "field of otherness."

Peter Eisenman (b. 1932) is an American architect, whose architecture is often characterized as Deconstructivist. Eisenman rose to fame in the late 1960s as part of the New York Five, a group that shared an interest in the purity of architectural form and besides Eisenman included Charles Gwathmey, John Hejduk, Richard Meier, and Michael Graves. Among his work are House VI in Cornwall, Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe (The Holocaust Memorial) in Berlin, and the City of Culture of Galicia in Santiago de Compostela.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe opened in Berlin in 2005. It is constructed of 2,711 grey concrete slabs of different heights, arranged on a 19,000 square metre site. Peter Eisenman was interviewed by Marc-Christoph Wagner at his studio in New York City in January 2020.

