Burning Man 2025: 8 Temporary Installations in the Black Rock Desert

Save this picture! Temple of the Deep by Miguel Arraiz. Image © Scott London

Each year, Burning Man transforms Nevada's Black Rock Desert into a temporary city where large-scale installations define both the landscape and the collective experience. Serving as a platform for experimental design, the event brings together artists, architects, and interdisciplinary teams to create works that blur the boundaries between sculpture and architecture. These temporary structures often function as gathering spaces, landmarks, or immersive environments, embodying the festival's guiding principle of impermanence.

The 2025 edition introduced projects that examined themes of ecology, memory, and connectivity while responding to the challenges of building in the desert. Ranging from intimate interactive pieces to monumental landmarks, the installations encouraged reflection, participation, and community engagement before disappearing at the close of the event.

Read on to discover eight installations presented at Burning Man 2025.

Temple of the Deep

Miguel Arraiz

Designed by Miguel Arraiz, the 2025 Burning Man Temple, titled Temple of the Deep, draws inspiration from the natural formations of the Black Rock Desert. The Temple combines organic, cave-like forms with a structured geometric framework influenced by Baroque architecture, guiding movement and perspective within the space. Its design, visually represented as a fractured black rock, symbolizes loss and recovery, embracing imperfections in a manner reminiscent of the Japanese art of kintsugi.

The World Fair of Unity

Mark Kidnetick Rivera

The 2025 Man Pavilion, titled The World Fair of Unity and designed by Mark Kidnetick Rivera, combined Gothic Revival aesthetics with contemporary digital design to create a striking centerpiece for Black Rock City. Drawing inspiration from 19th-century world fairs and industrial architecture, the pavilion functions as a hub for collaboration, performance, and artistic exchange. Its soaring arches and dual ramps encircling the base of the effigy aim to encourage movement and interaction, inviting participants to explore, create, and connect.

An Event Horizon

Andrey Sledkov

An Event Horizon installation combines art and technology to explore the interconnectedness of things and the passage of time. Metallic structures rise into a swirling vortex, reminiscent of a collapsing star or event horizon, while embedded lighting creates a sense of movement and depth. Inspired by cosmic forces, the work explores humanity's relationship to the unknown and the future, providing visitors with a contemplative environment to consider transformation, change, and the unseen forces that shape perception and experience.

VERTICA

Clayton Blake

VERTICA is a monumental, inhabitable stainless steel sculpture that examines themes of progress, ambition, and societal risk. Its sharply triangular form, inspired by Brutalist architecture, uses three-point perspective to create the illusion of infinite height. Visitors enter through an integrated door to experience a mirrored interior, where reflections and an internal ladder emphasize verticality and human engagement with space. Ascending windows and programmable lighting enhance the perception of scale, while exterior reflections engage passersby and integrate the environment into the experience.

The Moonlight Library

The Moonlight Collective

The Moonlight Library rises alone in the deep playa as the evocative remains of a cosmic library, partially ruined yet retaining one intact corner. Its towering bookshelves, filled with weathered volumes, suggest the persistence of stories even as the structure itself deteriorates. The installation engages with themes of connection, resilience, and shared knowledge. Positioned within the vastness of the desert, the Moonlight Library aims to reflect on how stories endure beyond physical or social boundaries, emphasizing unity and the enduring significance of human expression.

Ad Astra

Gabriel Sobin

This large-scale installation comprises six monumental sculptures arranged in a circular formation, reminiscent of a modern Stonehenge or sacred gathering space. Each piece combines artificial stone with polished stainless steel, merging textured, prehistoric surfaces with sleek, reflective finishes. The forms juxtapose past and future, symbolizing the intersection of history, present experience, and forward-looking imagination. The circular arrangement aims to encourage interaction and contemplation, offering visitors a space to experience human connection and reflection within a composed architectural and sculptural framework.

The Point of Unity

Mykola Kabluka

The Point of Unity, created by Ukrainian artist and lighting designer Mykola Kabluka, integrates modern technology, artistic vision, and philosophical inquiry to explore themes of presence and wholeness. Visitors engage directly with the work, which uses light, sound, and tactile elements to transform intangible concepts into a shared spatial experience. Following its premiere in the Nevada desert, The Point of Unity is scheduled to travel to Ukraine, where a location is being selected to reflect the installation's meaning. The work will be accessible to the public, offering a continued opportunity for engagement and reflection beyond the festival setting.

Black Cloud

Ukrainians ART Group

Black Cloud is a large-scale installation that materializes the invisible challenges and uncertainties of contemporary life. Its form represents threats, from global crises to personal obstacles, making the unseen tangible within the desert landscape. By giving these perils a physical presence, the work encourages reflection and dialogue on resilience and adaptation. Beyond its cautionary symbolism, the installation also functions as a communal space, where visitors can gather, engage, and consider collective strategies for navigating uncertainty. Positioned in the open playa, Black Cloud combines conceptual depth with spatial experience, inviting participants to confront instability while exploring shared hope and connection.