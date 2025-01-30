Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

On the shores of serene lakes, where water reflects the harmony between architecture and nature, homes emerge as true retreats. Designed to offer comfort and a deep connection with the surroundings, these residences stand out worldwide for their diverse materials and scales, adapting to different landscapes and lifestyles. From remote wooden cabins to sophisticated concrete and glass mansions in urban areas, each project takes advantage of natural resources and the unique characteristics of its setting.

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 2 of 29Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 3 of 29Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 4 of 29Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 5 of 29Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - More Images+ 24

Beyond aesthetics, the choice of materials responds to the climate and environmental conditions of each region. In colder areas like Chile and Germany, wood is widely used for its natural thermal properties, while in tropical locations such as Brazil and India, bamboo and stone provide freshness and resistance to humidity. Concrete and steel, known for their durability and versatility, are frequently used in lakeside homes across countries like Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom, offering contemporary designs with low maintenance.

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 29 of 29
Lake House / blaq arquitectos. © Teresa Fischer

Regardless of scale or materials, lakeside homes embody a search for tranquility and integration with nature. Many incorporate sustainable solutions, such as green roofs, rainwater harvesting systems, and expansive glass openings that maximize natural light and panoramic views. Combining functionality and aesthetics, these residences create the perfect retreat for those seeking a balance between modern comfort and the natural beauty of lakes worldwide.

Explore 20 lakeside homes that showcase a variety of materials, including wood, concrete, stone, brick, and metal.

Wood

Lake House / Cadas Arquitetura

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 7 of 29
Lake House / Cadas Arquitetura. © MCA Estúdio

House at Rupanco Lake / Squella Arquitectos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 17 of 29
House at Rupanco Lake / Squella Arquitectos. © German Squella

Houses in Lago Colico / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 10 of 29
Houses in Lago Colico / Benjamin Goñi Arquitectos + Claro + Westendarp Arquitectos. © Andrés Goñi H.

Lake House / blaq arquitectos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 8 of 29
Lake House / blaq arquitectos. © Teresa Fischer

Concrete

Lake House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 11 of 29
Lake House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura. © Leonardo Finotti

Wallis Lake House / Matthew Woodward Architecture

House by the Lake / Carlos Zwick Architekten BDA

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 2 of 29
House by the Lake / Carlos Zwick Architekten BDA. © José Campos

Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 27 of 29
Lake House / Ana Paula e Sanderson Arquitetura. © Edgard Cesar

Lake House / FARQ Arquitectos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 3 of 29
Lake House / FARQ Arquitectos. © Cesar Béjar

Lake House / Juan Ignacio Castiello Arquitectos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 26 of 29
Lake House / Juan Ignacio Castiello Arquitectos. © Marcos García

Stone/Brick

Lake House / Solo Arquitetos

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 22 of 29
Lake House / Solo Arquitetos . © Eduardo Macarios

The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 23 of 29
The Lake House / Biotope Architecture + Interiors. © Peter Mathew

House on the Lake / De La Carrera Cavanzo

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 4 of 29
House on the Lake / De La Carrera Cavanzo. © Luis Alberto Mariño

Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 14 of 29
Habitat by The Lake / Studio Prakriya. © Pranit Bora

Metal

Two Houses by the Lake / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 20 of 29
Two Houses by the Lake / Gaudenzi Arquitetura. © Celso Brando

Lake House / Andersson Wise Architects

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 5 of 29
Lake House / Andersson Wise Architects. © Paul Bardagjy

Villa on the Lake / Mecanoo

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 21 of 29
Villa on the Lake / Mecanoo. © mariashot.photo

Lake House / Maximilian Eisenköck

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 18 of 29
Lake House / Maximilian Eisenköck. Courtesy of Maximilian Eisenköck

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 25 of 29
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects. © Umang Shah

Lake House / LHVH Architekten

Architecture Reflected in Water: 20 Lakeside Homes - Image 15 of 29
Lake House / LHVH Architekten. © Lukas Roth

