  7. Two Houses by the Lake / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Two Houses by the Lake / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

Two Houses by the Lake / Gaudenzi Arquitetura

© Celso Brando

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Gaudenzi Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 358.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Celso Brando
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artesanato das Lareiras, Boavista Comércio de Madeiras, Carpintaria e Vidraçaria Edú, Chão de barro, Futuro 1 Revestimentos, Neorex Elementos Vazados, Perfer Estruturas Metálicas, Rei Itaipava Ferragens e Fechaduras, Samplas Artefatos de Plástico, Soludimper Impermeabilização do Brasil, Vidrotex Comércio de Vidros
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

Text description provided by the architects. 2 Houses on the Lake – on the hills of Rio de Janeiro / 2017 The property has 30 hectares, or 300 thousand sqm and a beautiful lake surrounded by dense and diverse forest. This land is 1,137m high and 125km from Rio de Janeiro. It was on its shores that we gently landed the two houses. The entire volume is supported only on 8 points due to the fragile nature of the terrain.

© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

One house is for permanent residence of its owner and the other for eventual use of his son. They are therefore 2 independent houses, connected by a common external covered area, with stove and wood oven, barbecue, “mesón” and lounge with fireplace and a covered gallery all on the same level. On the lower floor there is only one music and projection room, storage room, locker room and gym with sauna.

© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando
Section
Section
© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

The remainder area below the houses is the natural terrain, which gently slopes down toward the lake. For cost reasons, it was not possible to use only a metallic structure, resulting in a mixed solution, metallic / concrete. On the façade facing north there are 3 “solar heating walls” for the bedrooms, mitigating the most critical situation from the point of view of energy demand during the cold winter of the region.

© Celso Brando
© Celso Brando

Project gallery

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
