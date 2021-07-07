Lake House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 23

Houses • Fazenda Boa Vista, Brazil Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 607 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alwitra , Inovar , Neobambu , Rewood , Santa Clara

Collaborators: Amana Roveri

Illustrators: Herbert Anthony

City: Fazenda Boa Vista

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. In the architecture of single-family homes, the big challenge revolves around making the home suitable for a family. At the Lake House this task is multiplied by three.

Three friends contacted the office with the task of building a country house that would serve families in different or congruent times of use.

The land has 2760.36m² with a slope of 4m towards a lake, which led the project to be thought in an elevated way and aligned with the highest levels of the site. This way, the main volume is supported by a stone basis, which supports the mixed structure that forms the single floor of the residence.

The use of a metallic structure in the social area of ​​the house allowed the design of a free span that crosses the entire mass, where the butterfly-type MLC roof rests, which, together with the floor-to-ceiling frames, wash the social area with natural light and ventilation.

The intimate area, consisting of 8 bedrooms, encloses the social area to the center of the land and is marked by the use of wooden frames that close completely to ensure privacy, and when open provide a view of beautiful gardens that promote biophilia beyond the view of the lake.