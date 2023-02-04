Submit a Project Advertise
World
  5. Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsLake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamLake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, ColumnLake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hyderabad, India
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Umang Shah

Text description provided by the architects. Our lakeshore house, on Lake Osman Sagar, Hyderabad, India, is now occupied.

This lot of pics gives a sense of the beautiful Lakeshore site. All 50 acres of it, the occasional cobra and Mongoose, were sighted during construction! Taking one back to Rikki tikki tavi…

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography
© Umang Shah

The home is like a two-storey filter to the breezes, views, and bird calls. The construct is in metal and earth wall infill. This Lakeshore home is linear, built as an investigation into frame and infill construction, rammed earth from the very site forms 600 mm thick principal walls, the home is an episodic story of frames of the lake horizon too.

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Umang Shah
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor

The earthen walls just feel right ...the mono-pitch asphalt shingle roof ...sitting next to the older. Mangalore tile structure ...in some way connects the old and the new. The rocks are strewn all over...go through the house...retaining a sense of the geological history of the place.

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Umang Shah
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 20 of 21
Section 02
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Umang Shah

We chose this method, to least disrupt the site. The entire skeleton came in precut to shop drawings and was erected quickly and laid the framework for the earthworks. Pergolas in black, and the metal grid, kind of mimic the age-old trees at the water’s edge. The earth keeps the home cool and gives it that, the gravitas of its place.

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Umang Shah
Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Image 19 of 21
Section 01

From the water…the home disappears, behind the first line of trees. Movement reveals the plot!

We are indeed fortunate, to get sites like this one to work on.

Now the project is complete, the landscape will take a couple of years. The site and architecture must sing the duet!

Lake Shore House / SPASM Design Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Umang Shah

About this office
SPASM Design Architects
Office

