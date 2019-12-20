World
Lake House / Cadas Arquitetura

Lake House / Cadas Arquitetura

© MCA Estudio

Itaipava, Brazil
  Arquitetos: Cadas Arquitetura
  Area: 1200.0 m2
  Year: 2014
  Photographs: MCA Estudio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Castro e Merlin, Chauffage, Francisquinho, Marmoraria Colonial, Punto, Serpa, Stephane Javelle

  Engineering

    PH de Aquino Construtora

  Lightning

    Maneco Quinderé
© MCA Estudio
Text description provided by the architects. When watching the spring bubbling up and running into the Itaipava site, we had the idea of damming it and creating a natural pool with running water, but with a cement bottom, good for swimming. When built, it resembled a lake. Above it, there is a glass annex where you can enjoy the landscape. With chilling lounge, steam room, gym, bike repair room and a jacuzzi. The celling is very high and the roof overhang resembles an old-fashioned small town railway station: there are no pillars supporting the overhang, only those walls mounted brackets.

© MCA Estudio
Plan
© MCA Estudio
The house is further up the hill, and from it, you can see the depth of the property, the garden, the river and the lake. It´s something special, a huge house on one level. We created a set of roofs to add fluidity to the design, a sprawling house, connected by a raised deck that extends towards the river.

© MCA Estudio
At the very end, there is an open-air fireplace. Inside, a home theatre is integrated into the living room, arranged around a fireplace finished in a slate strips. The same slate strips were also used on the wall of the gourmet kitchen, with forms a unique setting with the dining room. It turned out that the execution attended our client’s entire request.

© MCA Estudio
Project gallery

Cadas Arquitetura
