© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
  Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain

Spain, with its vast territory and notable diversity of landscapes, has been a reference point in the development of external infrastructures, both in urban and rural areas. Tourism has played a key role in this process, focusing on creating spaces that maximize the enjoyment of the natural environment and integrating local landscapes into urbanized areas. The construction of these infrastructures has had two main aspects: the adaptation of cities for both their residents and tourists and the development of rural or coastal areas, where nature is the main attraction. This has led to interventions ranging from creating waterfront promenades, viewpoints, and natural parks, to urbanization projects in previously untouched areas. Furthermore, urban growth has driven the creation of green infrastructures such as botanical gardens, ecological trails, and reserves that aim to protect the environment while being sustainably open to the public.

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 2 of 19Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 3 of 19Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 4 of 19Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 5 of 19Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - More Images+ 14

Many of these projects arise as an inevitable and necessary response to return outdoor spaces to their users through renovations, the insertion of certain structures, and the definition and spatial organization around the various functions that have emerged over the years. These installations allow for the correct and sustainable use of natural resources and bring landscapes closer to being responsibly experienced by those who visit them.

Below, we have selected 12 outstanding infrastructure and landscape projects in Spain, built in recent years.

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 14 of 19
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 17 of 19
Parque Montornés Norte- Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 13 of 19
Parque Montornés Norte- Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio. Image © Pol Viladoms

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 11 of 19
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero. Image © Borja Ballbé
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 5 of 19
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero. Image © Borja Ballbé

Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 4 of 19
Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89. Image © Fernando Alda
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 2 of 19
Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89. Image © Fernando Alda

Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 10 of 19
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria. Image © Simón García

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 6 of 19
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura . Image © Lluís Bort

Del Castillo Lookout / Acid consultoría técnica

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 8 of 19
Del Castillo Lookout / Acid consultoría técnica . Image © Jesús Granada
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 15 of 19
Del Castillo Lookout / Acid consultoría técnica . Image © Jesús Granada

Floodable Bridge Ter in Manlleu River / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 9 of 19
Floodable Bridge Ter in Manlleu River / Sau Taller d’Arquitectura . Image © Andrés Flajszer
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 16 of 19
Floodable Bridge Ter in Manlleu River / Sau Taller d’Arquitectura . Image © Andrés Flajszer

Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 7 of 19
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 12 of 19
Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig. Image © Jordi Surroca

Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 3 of 19
Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller. Image © Oleh Kardash Horlay

Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / 08014 arquitectura

Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 18 of 19
Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes. Image © Pol Viladoms
Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain - Image 19 of 19
Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes. Image © Pol Viladoms

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Paula Pintos
