Infrastructure and Landscape: 12 Projects Redefining Natural Environments in Spain

Spain, with its vast territory and notable diversity of landscapes, has been a reference point in the development of external infrastructures, both in urban and rural areas. Tourism has played a key role in this process, focusing on creating spaces that maximize the enjoyment of the natural environment and integrating local landscapes into urbanized areas. The construction of these infrastructures has had two main aspects: the adaptation of cities for both their residents and tourists and the development of rural or coastal areas, where nature is the main attraction. This has led to interventions ranging from creating waterfront promenades, viewpoints, and natural parks, to urbanization projects in previously untouched areas. Furthermore, urban growth has driven the creation of green infrastructures such as botanical gardens, ecological trails, and reserves that aim to protect the environment while being sustainably open to the public.
Many of these projects arise as an inevitable and necessary response to return outdoor spaces to their users through renovations, the insertion of certain structures, and the definition and spatial organization around the various functions that have emerged over the years. These installations allow for the correct and sustainable use of natural resources and bring landscapes closer to being responsibly experienced by those who visit them.
Below, we have selected 12 outstanding infrastructure and landscape projects in Spain, built in recent years.
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero
Almadraba de Nueva Umbría Landscape Interventions / sol89
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura
Del Castillo Lookout / Acid consultoría técnica
Floodable Bridge Ter in Manlleu River / Sau Taller d'Arquitectura
Camino de Santiago Trek French Arrival Ramp / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
Pedestrian Connection Between Barcelona and Montcada i Reixac / Batlleiroig
Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller
Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / 08014 arquitectura
