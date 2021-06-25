We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Spain
  5. Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller

Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller

Save this project
Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller

© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay© Oleh Kardash Horlay+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Public Space
Les Coves de Vinromà, Spain
  • Architects: Bona fide taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5382 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oleh Kardash Horlay
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LifecerSuds
  • Lead Architect: Alejandro Martínez del Río
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of a small town by the river valley, the pathway is a landscape intervention on the side of a road, a ceramic carpet that has been unrolled following the line of the existing stone wall that holds the terrain. It creases and folds as the trees and roads cross its way, thus dragging stones of concrete in those backwaters, where one can sit. The surfaces of these slabs polished as if they were exposed to the sanding of use. Other elements such as bollards lead the flow.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
General plan
General plan
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

It descends and drains into a small plaza. Unlike the pathway, this space is of urban, domestic attributes. An outdoor room for meeting and rest. A fountain holds the center, expelling its water through an open drain to the natural terrain below. From its ledge of rusted mesh and stone, the river can be seen, with all its white marbles, and the abandoned barns at the other side of the valley. The dry-stone wall that holds the court follows a footpath that goes down to the old wheel, coming from the high levels of the town above. Its stepped slope is solved with river stones in between salvaged bush-hammered masonry -as found in the nearby streets uphill-, combined with stairs in clay tiling, all under the shade of the pines.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Materiality is key, particularly in such a delicate environment. Pavement is built using blocks of recycled low-value ceramic stock, cut and reassembled, resulting in a warm red pinstripe. Along with stonework, stone paving of different sorts, and rusted steel, the intervention blends in the landscape.  

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
Save this picture!
Plaza - Footpath elevation
Plaza - Footpath elevation
Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

The project developed by Bona fide taller in the urban edge of the small town of Les Coves de Vinromà, in Castellón (Spain), is the result of a competition promoted by the ceramic industry of the region.

Save this picture!
© Oleh Kardash Horlay
© Oleh Kardash Horlay

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:12185 Cuevas de Vinromá, Castellón, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bona fide taller
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceSpain
Cite: "Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller" [Promenade en Les Coves de Vinromà / Bona fide taller] 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963950/promenade-en-les-coves-de-vinroma-bona-fide-taller> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream