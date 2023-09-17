Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Park
Montornés del Vallés, Spain
  • Architects: Hiha Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ULMA Architectural Solutions, LAMP, Massachs, Novatilu
  • Lead Architect: Jona Oliva
  • Architects: Bernat Ardèvol Ribalta, Genis Plassa Domingo, Mario García, Marc Modolell
  • MEP: Esitec energia, s.l.
  • Costs: Marc Maduell
  • City: Montornés del Vallés
  • Country: Spain
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Interior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 14 of 21
Diagram

Text description provided by the architects. The objective of the project has been the urban regeneration of an area of 8110m2 transforming what was an old abandoned sports facility into a new Urban Park. The challenges of the project have been diverse: 1- To make a Park that brings back the imaginary of plowed fields and orchards that existed in the area, promoting a very marked linearity in the elements, a cultivated nature and putting in the center the resource of plowing the soil as a tool of design and project. 

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 15 of 21
Diagrams

2- To attain a dialogue between the Park and the biodiversity of the Turó de les Tres Creus, reserving 50% of the surface to be vegetated over time by the natural cycles with large carpets of plowed, fertile surface, stimulated with hydroseeding but waiting that, year after year, diverse seeds from the vegetation of the Turó de les Tres Creus are deposited. 3- To achieve a Park that generates biodiversity and decarbonizes by prioritizing autochthonous species with flowers, fruits and high CO₂ absorption capacities. 4- Taking advantage of the opportunity of having an existing building of the abandoned sports facilities, to transform all this demolished mass into gravel to make the drainage ditches and pavements.

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 16 of 21
Diagram

5- Create a park that respects the water cycle by prioritizing the infiltration of rainwater into the ground through drainage ditches and achieving annual infiltration rates close to 740m3. 6- To improve the living conditions of the neighbors in an area with strong deficiencies in public space, organizing spatially the activities and the program resulting from the participatory process.

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Site

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 19 of 21
Plan - General

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 20 of 21
Section

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Image 21 of 21
Vegetation
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pol Viladoms

Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Pol Viladoms
Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Pol Viladoms

Cite: "Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio" [Parque Montornés Norte: Regeneración Urbana / Hiha Studio] 17 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002899/parque-montornes-norte-regeneracion-urbana-hiha-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags