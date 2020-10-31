Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Between Water and Land: 10 Projects of Promenades and Waterfronts

Between Water and Land: 10 Projects of Promenades and Waterfronts

Between Water and Land: 10 Projects of Promenades and Waterfronts

The area surrounding a river, lake, lagoon or sea coast acts as a transition zone between water and land. Therefore, turning the water banks into dynamic and appealing public spaces helps to establish a certain balance between the stiffness of the built environment and the fluidity of water.

Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce StudiosVictoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon WilsonRedevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo GoulartAntalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Waterfront projects usually take advantage of this connection between the banks and the land to create pathways, but also gathering places which can offer many activities for recreation and resting. We have selected 10 projects of river and beach promenades and waterfronts around the world that use the banks to provide places to stroll and socialize.

Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos (in Spanish)

Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Alda
Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Alda
Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Alda
Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Alda

Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects

Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Piet Niemann
Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Piet Niemann
Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Piet Niemann
Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Piet Niemann

Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05 (in Spanish)

Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05. Image: © Luis Gordoa
Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05. Image: © Luis Gordoa
Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05. Image: © Luis Gordoa
Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05. Image: © Luis Gordoa

Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects

Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects. Image: © Guy Cohen
Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects. Image: © Guy Cohen
Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects. Image: © Guy Cohen
Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects. Image: © Guy Cohen

Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados

Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Arthur Cordeiro
Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Arthur Cordeiro
Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Arthur Cordeiro
Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Arthur Cordeiro

Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects

Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon Wilson
Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon Wilson
Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon Wilson
Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon Wilson

Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects

Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography
Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography
Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography
Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company

Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce Studios
Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce Studios
Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce Studios
Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce Studios

New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects

New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects. Image: © Prodromos Nikiforidis
New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects. Image: © Prodromos Nikiforidis
New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects. Image: © Prodromos Nikiforidis
New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects. Image: © Prodromos Nikiforidis

Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos

Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo Goulart
Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo Goulart
Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo Goulart
Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo Goulart

Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "Between Water and Land: 10 Projects of Promenades and Waterfronts" [Entre a água e a terra: 10 projetos de passeios e orlas marítimas e fluviais] 31 Oct 2020. ArchDaily.

