Between Water and Land: 10 Projects of Promenades and Waterfronts

Save this picture! Tel Aviv's Central Promenade Renewal / Mayslits Kassif Architects. Image: © Guy Cohen

The area surrounding a river, lake, lagoon or sea coast acts as a transition zone between water and land. Therefore, turning the water banks into dynamic and appealing public spaces helps to establish a certain balance between the stiffness of the built environment and the fluidity of water.

Waterfront projects usually take advantage of this connection between the banks and the land to create pathways, but also gathering places which can offer many activities for recreation and resting. We have selected 10 projects of river and beach promenades and waterfronts around the world that use the banks to provide places to stroll and socialize.

Save this picture! Torrequebrada Beach Promenade / El Muelle Arquitectos. Image: © Fernando Alda

Save this picture! Niederhafen River Promenade / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image: © Piet Niemann

Save this picture! Praça do Migrante Park / Taller DIEZ 05. Image: © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Urban Park on the Banks of Lake Guaíba / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Arthur Cordeiro

Save this picture! Victoria on the River / Edwards White Architects. Image: © Simon Wilson

Save this picture! Antalya Konyaalti Coastline Urban Rehabilitation / OZER/URGER Architects. Image: © Yercekim Architectural Photography

Save this picture! Chicago Riverwalk / Sasaki Associates + Ross Barney Architects + Chicago Department of Transportation + Jacobs Ryan Associates + Alfred Benesch & Company. Image: © Kate Joyce Studios

Save this picture! New Waterfront of Thessaloniki / Nikiforidis-Cuomo Architects. Image: © Prodromos Nikiforidis

Save this picture! Redevelopment of the Praia dos Moinhos Beach / M-Arquitectos. Image: © Paulo Goulart