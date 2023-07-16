Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero

+ 4

Structure: Xavier Gimferrer Vilaplana

Technical Architect: Josep Lluís Reventós

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. An irrigation pool that can be used as a swimming pool. This commission is in a privileged location amongst vineyards, with views of the nearby chapel and the sea. These vines are part of the Alella Designation of Origin, one of the smallest DOs in Spain in the Maresme region.

The implantation in this historic estate presents several dilemmas and one goal: go unnoticed. The shape of the pool is a rectangle of 4.6x19 meters that sits between two rows of vines. Its dimensions are limited by the distance between rows in order to eliminate the minimum number of ancient vines.

By placing the volume between two terraces we create access from below to the machine room.

A staircase at the side of the construction connects both levels and provides access to the solarium. Rough cement plaster mixed with the soil of the site and stacked brick floor are the new materials of the project.

The pool is painted with a deep red color, thus, like Jesus, the water is transformed into wine in order to have the feeling of being inside a red wine glass. As we swim, all we see are the vines framing the church bell tower and the sky.