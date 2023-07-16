Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, GardenIrrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestIrrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, BrickIrrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Installations & Structures, Wellbeing, Detail
Spain
  • Architects: Pineda Monedero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Borja Ballbé
  • Lead Architects: Antón Monedero, Àlex Pineda, Arnau Reventós y Jaime Prous
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Borja Ballbé
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Image 8 of 9
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. An irrigation pool that can be used as a swimming pool. This commission is in a privileged location amongst vineyards, with views of the nearby chapel and the sea. These vines are part of the Alella Designation of Origin, one of the smallest DOs in Spain in the Maresme region.

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© Borja Ballbé

The implantation in this historic estate presents several dilemmas and one goal: go unnoticed. The shape of the pool is a rectangle of 4.6x19 meters that sits between two rows of vines. Its dimensions are limited by the distance between rows in order to eliminate the minimum number of ancient vines.

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Borja Ballbé
Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Image 9 of 9
Floor Plan

By placing the volume between two terraces we create access from below to the machine room.

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Interior Photography
© Borja Ballbé

A staircase at the side of the construction connects both levels and provides access to the solarium. Rough cement plaster mixed with the soil of the site and stacked brick floor are the new materials of the project.

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Borja Ballbé

The pool is painted with a deep red color, thus, like Jesus, the water is transformed into wine in order to have the feeling of being inside a red wine glass. As we swim, all we see are the vines framing the church bell tower and the sky.

Irrigation Reservoir Bassa D.O. Alella / Pineda Monedero - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Borja Ballbé

Project location

Address:Tiana, Barcelona, Spain

Pineda Monedero
Office

Material

Brick

