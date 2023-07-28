Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Column

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Public Space, Port
Spain
  • Architects: CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos, rvr arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  25843
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  iGuzzini, Cortizo, JARDIN CELAS, MITSUBISHIELECTRIC, Prefabricados López Cao, PÍNTEGA XARDÍNS, Roca, SOGRANI (SONENSE DE GRANITOS SL), Simon
  • Lead Architects: CREUSeCARRASCO // Proyecto y Dirección_ Juan Creus / Covadonga Carrasco, RVR // Proyecto y Dirección_ Marcial Rodríguez / Jose Valladares / Alberto Redondo
  • Structure: FÉLIZ SUÁREZ
  • Landscape Engineering: ROI MARTÍNEZ
  • Engineering / Facilities: LUIS DURÁN
  • Promoter: PORTOS DE GALICIA - CONSELLERÍA DO MAR - XUNTA
  • ENGINEERS CCP SUPERVISION PRO + SITE: PEDRO URQUIJO / JUAN A. RODRÍGUEZ
  • CO-DIRECTION SITE: ICEACSA
  • Builder: UTE CANARGA - ABECONSA
  • Country: Spain
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 16 of 24
Site Plan
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 6 of 24
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. Motivated by different conflicts of use such as the difficult coexistence between port traffic and citizens, massive parking, or the growing commercial activity and staying in this emblematic place of 25.843 m2, its transformation is proposed, integrating different expectations of the urban and port front of Porto do Son (A Coruña).

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 17 of 24
Axo
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Arranging the access and separating the main road from the facade, allow a large public space, green and paved, which recovers the relationship between the old town and the port. Old and new places put in value a process of exchange with readings beyond the strict functional resolution. O Cruceiro, recovered as an entrance space and suggested a tree-lined viewpoint. The retaining wall is used as a prefabricated walkway.

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 19 of 24
Building Plan
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Cortesía de Juan Creus

Urbanization as a guideline, paving, and trees allow us to interpret uses and open the meaning of the space. Rough concrete, stone, and earth, textures extend the streets of the interior of the nucleus to the sea. Steps, steps, balconies. Near the market, a structure of wooden posts and beams brings back the memory of the net dryers. Support of known activities (cinema, exhibitions, concerts, extension of the market...) and others to come.

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Also two large complementary surfaces for the Festival: one free, stone; and another wooded, earth. And the promenade continues, with service to pontoons. Parking. And in the final zone, the building for the new Nautical Club. The shape of the building takes advantage of the wall and gives it an end, creating a viewpoint towards Monte Louro. Muros-Noia estuary.

Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 22 of 24
View
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Image 21 of 24
View
Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Project location

Address:Puerto del Son, La Coruña, Spain

About this office
CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos
Office
rvr arquitectos
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Infrastructure Transportation Port Spain
Cite: "Conditioning of The Harbor of Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos" [Acondicionamiento del borde portuario de Porto do Son / CREUSeCARRASCO Arquitectos + rvr arquitectos] 28 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004572/conditioning-of-the-harbor-of-porto-do-son-creusecarrasco-arquitectos-plus-rvr-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

