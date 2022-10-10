Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria

+ 10

Project Management : Álvaro Sainz

Structure : Jordi Biosca

Design Team : Jose Alonso

Technical Planners : BAC Engineering Consultancy Group

Construction : Infraestructures de Muntanya

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The hanging metal footbridge connects the Molí Vermell wetlands and the urban center on the right bank of the Ripoll River with the Castell de Barberà and the green ring of the municipality on the left.

There are 84 meters of distance between pillars, 2 meters of free width and the pine wood deck reaches up to 5 meters of free height with respect to the river. With two 9-meter-high pillars and two main steel cables (catenaries). The accesses are concrete ramps and remain integrated between the vegetation and topography of the environment.