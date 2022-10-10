Submit a Project Advertise
World
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography, Forest
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography, Fence, Beam, Forest

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Bridges
Spain
  • Project Management : Álvaro Sainz
  • Structure : Jordi Biosca
  • Design Team : Jose Alonso
  • Technical Planners : BAC Engineering Consultancy Group
  • Construction : Infraestructures de Muntanya
  • Country : Spain
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography
© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. The hanging metal footbridge connects the Molí Vermell wetlands and the urban center on the right bank of the Ripoll River with the Castell de Barberà and the green ring of the municipality on the left.

Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Simón García
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography, Fence, Beam, Forest
© Simón García
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Image 9 of 10
Plan
Footbridge over Ripoll River / Infraestructures de Muntanya + JBP Enginyeria - Exterior Photography
© Simón García

There are 84 meters of distance between pillars, 2 meters of free width and the pine wood deck reaches up to 5 meters of free height with respect to the river. With two 9-meter-high pillars and two main steel cables (catenaries). The accesses are concrete ramps and remain integrated between the vegetation and topography of the environment.

Project location

Address:Barberá del Vallés, Barcelona, Spain

