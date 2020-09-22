Landscape Regeneration of the Camí de Cabrianes / estudi08014

+ 21

Lead Architects: Adrià Guardiet, Sandra Torres

Agronomy: Roser Vives

Measurements And Budget: Joan Olona

Constructor: Excavacions Duocastella, S.L.

Sponsor: Ayuntamiento de Sallent

City: Sallent de Llobregat

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. To develop and improve something, especially by making it as good or successful as it was before. This project is the first stage of regeneration of an old path that links the towns of Sallent and Cabrianes following the course of the Llobregat River, in an environment of riverside forests and small orchards.

This project, like any regeneration process, can be explained in 3 successive times: a past time where the path and its edges defined a system of open spaces, easily accessible, perfectly integrated into their environment. A present time where the path is transformed into a heavy traffic road, with serious problems of accessibility, which rips the territory. A future time, imagined and projected as a -not literal- back to the past time.

This project is a de-construction process: to open the door to the landscape through the demolition of a concrete balustrade that defined an overly explicit boundary between infrastructure and landscape. A de-materialization process: to reintegrate architecture and environment through the use of local and low impact resources. An un-hiding process: to provide access to the open spaces on the path edges by cleaning them.

This project aims the re-appropriation of the natural areas of the riverbank, through the arrangement of stairs, ramps and terraces that solve the connection between both levels; the re-habilitation of the riverbank promenade and its edges, becoming them into civic spaces; the re-integration of infrastructure and nature through a low-intensity intervention in a continuously changing environment that probably will soon impose its own law to get rid of the not fundamental.