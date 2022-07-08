We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Park, Restoration, Renovation
Pòrtol, Spain
  • Architects: ACN Arquitectura, Montis Sastre Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  321
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lluís Bort i Cerezo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cantera Can Casetes
  • Lead Architects : Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés Nicolau
  • Team : Tomás Montis Sastre, Adrià Clapés Nicolau, Alejandro Mora Martín, Pep Buades Duran
  • Engineer : Miguel Fuster Martínez
  • Quantity Surveyor : Pau Gomila García
  • City : Pòrtol
  • Country : Spain
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. The Project is located in the green zone where “Sa Cova Son Caulelles” is found, in Pórtol, Marratxí. It lies on a very irregular site, due to an existing old sandstone quarry. Due to time and the surrounding environment, the quarry is now covered by a layer of topsoil and lush vegetation, which is dominated by the Mediterranean Pine.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
The objective of the intervention in reference to the site, which is limited by Costa i Llobera street, the municipal sports center, and the Son Caulelles geriatric residence, is to join the latter to form part of it.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
The project proposal consists of a timely accessible “promenade” in the most rugged area of the plot to reach this small heritage corner. It proposes an adapted route that also overcomes the existing ground-level differences. It offers a path that seems to have been working from the same land, which is achieved through the choice of materiality. It is defined by a floor of unattended concrete which is of an earthy color, a sandstone curb that looks like it's emerging from the ground, and a dry-stone coastal wall (marge), very common in the limits of the urban forest environment of the municipality of Marratxí.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Fence, Forest, Garden, Handrail
The plot only has a border accessible from the street and this limit, which consists of a boundary wall that generates the facade. For this reason, the concept of dry-stone wall (marge) with “pie de rey” faces is recovered again, defining at both sides the two entrances by means of two “fitas” of marés: a secondary to access to the maintenance and the main one, whose "fita de marés" by the grace of its geometry, invites you in.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Image 22 of 24
Floor plan +3.00
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Image 24 of 24
Details
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest
It is offered at both ends of the route, two urban corners of rest, one in the access and another, a small bench-like atrium, directed towards the Cave of Son Caulelles.

Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkRefurbishmentRestorationRenovationSpain
Cite: "Son Caulelles Archaeological Site / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura" [Recinto arqueológico de Son Caulelles / Montis Sastre Arquitectura + ACN Arquitectura] 08 Jul 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/985022/son-caulelles-archaeological-site-montis-sastre-arquitectura-plus-acn-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

