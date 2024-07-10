Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024

Save this picture! Kalyon Karapınar 1.350 MWp SPP - Central Control Building / Bilgin Architects. Image © Egemen Karakaya

The 17th edition of World Architecture Festival (WAF) will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from the 6-8th November 2024. In addition to the unique live-judged awards programme and crit presentations, this year’s event will include fringe events, an exhibition, and keynote talks from an international panel of speakers.

This week, the festival announced their short list of most innovative projects from around the globe, celebrating the best new completed buildings and landscapes as well as the most inspiring future architectural concepts, across 33 categories, ranging from residential, to transport, to retrofit. This year’s finalists range from major world architects including Zaha Hadid Architects, WOHA, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, MVRDV, Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Kohn Pederson Fox, and Nikken Sekkei, with many emerging practices also on stage competing against the big names.

Completed Buildings: Civic and community

Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use

Completed Buildings: Culture

Completed Buildings: Display

Completed Buildings: Health

Almana Group, Almana Hospital, Dammam City, Saudi Arabia

BDP, Oak Cancer Centre, London, United Kingdom

BVN with Terrior, Prince of Wales Hospital Acute Services Building, Sydney, Australia

CIAP Architects in collaboration with Kahler Slater and Tsoi Kobus Design, National Cancer Centre, Singapore

CPG Consultants (Lead), FARM Architects (Collaborating Design Firm), Lentor Health Nursing Home (West Coast), Singapore

Lyons, Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia

Nikken Housing System + Kumagai Gumi, Oukas Setagaya Sengawa, Tokyo, Japan

NTC Architects and NH Architecture, Sunshine Mental Health and Wellbeing Centre, Melbourne, Australia

SAA Architects, Woodlands Health Campus, Singapore

Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research

allmannwappner, Menges Scheffler Architekten, Jan Knippers Ingenieure, Texoversum, Reutlingen, Germany

Architectus, Jasmax and DesignTribe in Association, The Pā, Hamilton, New Zealand

Colorado Building Workshop, Holt Watters Field Camp, Livingston Island, Antarctica

Kajima Design, The GEAR, Singapore

Lyons, Saint Teresa of Kolkata, Melbourne, Australia

Nikken Sekkei, Josai University Sakado Campus Building No.23 (JOSAI HUB), Saitama, Japan

Stanton Williams, UCL East, Marshgate, London, United Kingdom

Urban Frame, Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India

Willis Kusuma Architects, United in Diversity Campus, Bali, Indonesia

Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE

Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban/Suburban), supported by GROHE

Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE

5 Patas al Gato / Pepe Cabrera Homes, Al Suave, El Zonte, El Salvador

A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), No Footprint Wood House, Uvita, Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica

Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects (ALWA), Living in a Landscape, South Lenister, Ireland

Bernardes Arquitetura, GAK House, Porto feliz, Brazil

bood, Double-Sided House, Tehran, Iran

CplusC Architectural Workshop, Holocene House, Sydney, Australia

DCA Architects of Transformation, The Chodge, Whakamaru, New Zealand

Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, Bunkie on the Hill, Muskoka, Canada

HEMAA, Pabellón de la Reserva, Salazar, Mexico

Montalba Architects, Graoni Beach House, Malibu, California, United States

Play Architecture, OH HO Residence, Bengaluru, India

Rob Mils Architecture & Interiors, Hillside Residence, NSW, Australia

RTA Studio, Kārearea house, Queenstown, New Zealand

Shibanee & Kamal Architects, Green-roof Walk, Hyderabad, India

Ström Architects, Barcelona House, Barcelona, Spain

Ström Architects, Meadow House, Essex, United Kingdom

Studio MK27, Village House, Porto Feliz, Brazil

Wallflower Architecture + Design, Touching Eden House, Singapore

Wardle, Burnt Earth Beach House, Anglesea, Australia

Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE

Completed Buildings: Mixed Use

Completed Buildings: Office

Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics

Completed Buildings: Retrofit

Completed Buildings: School

Completed Buildings: Shopping

AAVO Architects, Retail Park Malinas, Mechelen, Belgium

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Sui and Tang Dynasty West Market, Luoyang, Henan province, China

Mcauliffe Stevens, O'Connells, Queenstown, New Zealand

OFFICETWENTYFIVEARCHITECTS, Metropolis Mall @ Larnaca, Larnaca, Cyprus

Shape Architecture Practice And Research, Shees Friday Market, Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates

Stiff+Trevillion, Newson's Yard, London, United Kingdom

Studio Lotus, Sunita Shekhawat Flagship Store and Gallery, Jaipur, India

VPSong Architecture Design Consulting (Beijing), Sanya International Duty-Free City Zone C, Sanya, China

Completed Buildings: Sport

Completed Buildings: Transport

Future Project: Civic

Atelier Architecture & Design, Cafe, Shop and Visitor's Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom

DP Architects, Bukit Canberra, Singapore

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Küçükçekmece Djemevi, Istanbul, Turkey

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Nicoll Russell Studios, Eden Project Dundee, United Kingdom

KieranTimberlake, Penn's Landing Pavilion, Philadelphia, United States

Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Cipla Museum and Dining Facility, Indore, India

San Studio, "Interweaving Dualities: Reimagining City Hall Architecture", Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines

Swito Designs, Peace Building, Maguindanao Del Norte Provincial Capitol, Davao City, Philippines

Tétris Design & Build, Enkanasa, Loita Hills, Kenya

The Big Picture, Almaty Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Future Project: Commercial mixed-use

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Shepherd's Bush Market, London, United Kingdom

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Botanic Place, Cambridge, United Kingdom

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Beijing Guanyuan Wholesale

Market and Metro Hub Integrated Renovation, Beijing, China

Contreras Earl Architecture, Marion Park Mixed Use, Canberra, Australia

DLR Group, The Point, Abha, Saudi Arabia

Gibson Thornley, Maple House, London, United Kingdom

Hirsch Bedner Associates, Chengdu Xinglong Lake Runyang Tianfu Center Mixed-use, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China

JT+Partners, IHC office, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

KanLan Studio, Shoupé mixed-use project, Babolsar, Iran

Kika Braz Architects & Urban Planners, la guardia, tel aviv, Israel

LEAP Design, Canyon and Wetland - The Project on the East Side of Tiande Lake, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China

MonoLab Studio, The Reserve, Singapore

Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Fornebu, Oslo, Norway

TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten, Strasse der Pariser Kommune 20 A-E, Berlin, Germany

Trust Engineering Consultancy, Salata Business Park, Doha, Qatar

Future Project: Competition entries

Bacungan Architects, The Waste-Wise House, North Caloocan, Philippines

Benoy, Lingang Open Zone Station TOD project, Shanghai, China

HKS, Auckland Stadium at Quay Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, House For Art & Trees, Seoul, Republic of Korea

JT+Partners, Integrated Automotive Facility, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Pace, Retal Mosque, Nesaj, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TCL, Flow Lines - Bradfield Central Park, Bradfield, Australia

Yijian Architects, The 12th Mine Hospital Renewal Design, Pingdingshan, Henan Province, China

Future Project: Culture

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Blight Rayner and Snohetta, New Performing Arts Venue (NPAV), South Bank, Brisbane, Australia

Cochin Creative Collective, Theyyam Heritage Conservation Center, Kadannapalli, Kannur, Kerala, India

Design Normal Architecture Studio, ChangZhou Motor Museum, Changzhou, China

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Yumuktepe Archaeological Site Covering, Mersin, Turkey

East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, Nanfan museum, Sanya, China

IAPA & Beijing Institute of Architectural Design, Jin Dynasty Capital City Wall Relics Park, Beijing, China

IND, Creative Cluster in Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Kalbod Design Studio, Dubai Art Museum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Kelvan Interdisciplinary Design, The Wind Morphing, Tabas, Iran

Obra Majoralia Architectural Design Studio / Jonathan B. Cruz, Keane C. Kuizon, Chriscent

Khenn F. Gler, Loboc Performing Arts Center, Cebu City, Philippines

Oppenheim Architecture, Besa Museum, Tirana, Albania

Pace, Imam Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud Museum, Mubarakiya, Kuwait City, Kuwait

PES-Architects + The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Wuhan Opera Art Center, Wuhan, China

Pilbrow & Partners, A New Home for the LSO at London Wall West, London, United Kingdom

SPARK, Suzhou Industrial Design Museum, Suzhou, China

Future Project: Education

3XN and IB, EPFL Ecotope, Ecublens, Switzerland

archimatika, Gostomel School, Gostomel, United Kingdom

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, The Village: British Georgian Educational Complex, Tbilisi, Georgia

Haptic Architects & Pir 2, Tårnkvartalet, Fornebu, Bærum, Norway

Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Qism Al Tahfeez- A Quran Memorization center, Burhanpur, India

Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, MG Suncity School, Rajnandgaon, India

Oppenheim Architecture, College of Europe - Tirana Campus, Tirana, Albania

Q3 Architects, African Urban School, Bamako, Mali

Scott Brownrigg, The Island Private School / The Island Education Hub, Limassol, Cyprus

Tezuka Architects, Jhamtse Gatsal Children’s Community - New Academic Block, Tawang, India

tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - Greenhouse Schooling (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad, India

Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, OCULUS and Finding

Infinity, University Technology of Sydney - National First Nations Centre, Sydney, Australia

Woods Bagot, Sarah Tallott University of Tasmania Forestry Building, Tasmania, Australia

Future Project: Experimental

Artificial-Architecture, Singapore University of Technology and Design, AI Sampling, Singapore

Broadway Malyan, The Surabaya Urban Transformation project, Surabaya, Indonesia

Design and More International, RESILIENT GAZA: A Landscape of Resistance, Gaza, Palestine

Form4 Architecture, The Portal, Reno, Nevada, United States

Fractalviews, Parasol Agriculture Center, Los Angeles, United States

Hanchenping Studio, CUMT, Temporary Movable Variable Waterfront Hotel, Ningbo, China

Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Adarsh Gram - Badadarha, Sakti, Chhattisgarh, India

PILLS, 751 D·PARK Sound Installations, Beijing, China

tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future experimental homes/ workspace- multi functional -

Greenhouse Living (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India

Q3 Architects, Hurghada Grand Mosque, Egypt

UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community for Refugee, Ter Apel, Netherlands

Future Project: Health

Archion Architects, Felicidad Sy Multi-Specialty Building, Taft Ave. Ermita, Manila, Philippines

aRE Arquitectura en estudio, OPUS diseño arquitectura paisaje, ABALARK, Tatamá Hospital, Pereira, Colombia

Cox Architecture + Billard Leece Partnership, New Footscray Hospital, Melbourne, Australia

Gerber Architekten; Huasen Architecture and Engineering Design Consulting, SUSTech

School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospital, Shenzhen, China

Mario Cucinella Architects, The New Hospital of Cremona, Cremona, Italy

NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned

urban hospital, Montreal, Canada

Stantec, Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Stefano Boeri Architetti China, Shenzhen Rehabilitation Center, Shenzhen, China

Future Project: House

JT+Partners, Dune, Al Ula, Saudi Arabia

Kerimov Architects, Hidden House, Lagos, Portugal

Looklen Architects, PlayStaycation, Bangkok, Thailand

RTA Studio, Living House, Auckland, New Zealand

SAOTA, Meru, Mombasa, Kenya

Ström Architects, Edge House, Monterey, California, United States

tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future homes / multi functional, Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India

UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, The Cirle of Life, Countryside, New Zealand

Future Project: Infrastructure

Bonsar Architects, Chaarkhaan Bridge, Isfahan, Iran

Daniel Statham Studio, Cloud Bridge, Shanghai, China

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Centipedes, Istanbul, Turkey

HDR Architecture, Riverside-Leslieville Station, Toronto, Canada

LT Pagaduan Design Studio, New Public Market and Terminal Complex, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, Philippines

NIKKEN SEKKEI + CRFSDI & SZAD & SUTP, Shenzhen Xili Station, Shenzhen, China

SHAPE & SHADE, Kamenica's Transit Oases, Kamenica, Albania

Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Ndjili Airport, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo

Tabanlioglu Architects, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Future Project: Leisure Led Development

Aedas, Trojena Ski Village, NEOM, Saudi Arabia

archimatika, Escape City, Bukovel, Ukraine

ARRCC and SAOTA, Kalahari Dunes, Upington, Kalahari Desert, South Africa

CAAT Studio (Kamboozia Architecture & Design Studio), Micro Police, Hormuz Island, Iran

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Green Coast Village B-Resort, Dhermi, Albania

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, G – 8 VILLAGE CENTER, Albania

ENOTA, Hotel Natura Extension, Rogla, Slovenia

External Reference Architect, Porto Covo Resort, Porto Covo, Portugal

Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock, Red Sea Development, Saudi Arabia

Patrulius si Asociatii, Swimming pool in Cluj-Napoca, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Oslo, Norway

STARH, NAMA, Pamporovo, Bulgaria

Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, Greenshoot Consulting and Oculus, Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney, Australia

WJ Studio, Huanglong Island Hotel, Zhoushan, China

Woods Bagot, Minerva, Sydney, Australia

ZEN, Qiujiawan New Village, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, China

Future Project: Masterplanning

ASPECT Studios, TCL, City of Melbourne, The Greenline Project Master Plan, Melbourne, Australia

B+H, CABN Vision Plan, Augusta Township, Canada

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Aarhus Harbor Masterplan, Aarhus, Denmark

Broadway Malyan, Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute, Chengdu Du Fu Thatched

Cottage District Urban Renewal Concept Planning, Chengdu, China

CommonADR & Enlocus, Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Plan, Kakadu National Park, Australia

DLR Group, Knowledge Economic City, Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Dome+Partners, Noname Studio, Skab, MetaArchitektur, RAMSBURG, Magdeburg, Germany

EL Studio, Ledroit/Kelly Miller Alley Enhancement Project, Washington D.C, United States

Grimshaw, Future Vision for London Waterloo Station and South Bank – Waterloo Station Masterplan, London, United Kingdom

Pace, Beautification of Shuwaikh Waterfront, Shuwaikh, Kuwait

Scott Brownrigg, Sea Breeze, Baku, Azerbaijan

SOG design, Starfish, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam

Studio Arthur Casas, Amazon Science Museum Architectural Complex, Belterra, Brazil

Future Project: Office

(AS+GG) Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Forbes International Tower, Cairo, Egypt

AJC Architect, Yennora Multigate Medical Campus, Chippendale, Australia

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Edge Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 76 Upper Ground, London, United Kingdom

BDP, CTTQ Global R&D Center, Shanghai, China

Eric Parry Architects, 40 Holborn Viaduct, London, United Kingdom

NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned

urban hospital, Montreal, Canada

Perkins&Will, Bio Jardins, São Paulo, Brazil

Wahana Architects, Akasha Office, Jakarta Selatan - DKI Jakarta, Indonesia

Future Project: Residential

Architects Office, MONOLYT, Estaleiro Beach, Brazil

ARSH-4D STUDIO, Dijam Garden, Tehran, Iran

Bonsar Architects, Dalān Residential Complex, Ramsar, Iran

Boogertman + Partners, #Oxford Hive, Johannesburg, South Africa

Formwerkz Architects, TMW Maxwell, Singapore

G22 Projects, Winzervillen, Meran, Italy

Kalbod Design Studio, Object Beyond House, Tehran, Iran

LLG Architects Design Studio, The Rise at Monterrazas, Cebu City, Philippines

Mei architects and planners + Peter Bastian Architekten, Gasometer, Münster, Germany

SuperSpace Studio, Residential Complex Novelly, Dnipro, Ukraine

Pluszerotwo Architectural Design Studio, Balai Ani: House of Harvest, Angono, Rizal, Philippines

RSHP, Broadway East, London, United Kingdom

SPECTRUM, Next Collection, Batumi, Georgia

Studio MK27, Water Canal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community on water in Indonesia, Semarang, Indonesia

Woods Bagot, Synchro Yards - Aeris, Porto Montenegro, Montenegro

Future Project: Sport

ARSH-4D STUDIO, Shahinshahr Women's Park, Shahinshahr, Iran

Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute, Greenasium Sport Center, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan

hcma & Dub Architects in conjunction with FaulknerBrowns Architects, Coronation Park

Sports & Recreation Centre, Edmonton, Canada

HKS, The Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Sordo Madaleno, El Molinón Stadium, Gijón, Asturias, Spain

Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Arena, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo

