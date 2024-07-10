Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024

The 17th edition of World Architecture Festival (WAF) will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from the 6-8th November 2024. In addition to the unique live-judged awards programme and crit presentations, this year’s event will include fringe events, an exhibition, and keynote talks from an international panel of speakers.
This week, the festival announced their short list of most innovative projects from around the globe, celebrating the best new completed buildings and landscapes as well as the most inspiring future architectural concepts, across 33 categories, ranging from residential, to transport, to retrofit. This year’s finalists range from major world architects including Zaha Hadid Architects, WOHA, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, MVRDV, Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Kohn Pederson Fox, and Nikken Sekkei, with many emerging practices also on stage competing against the big names.
See the full list below
Completed Buildings: Civic and community
- Adjaye Associates, Abrahamic Family House, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Bates Smart, Embassy of Australia, Washington D.C., Washington, United States
- Department of ARCHITECTURE, Church Of Joy, Bangkok, Thailand
- E PLUS DESIGN, Haitang River Ecological Park Exhibition Hall, Sanya Haitang Bay, China
- fjcstudio, Liverpool Civic Place, Liverpool, Australia
- Formwerkz Architects, Sanctuary Pet Crematorium, Singapore
- Holzer Kobler Architekturen, Erlebnis-Hus St. Peter-Ording, St. Peter-Ording, Germany
- Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects, National Star Observatory, Cyprus
- One Design (INCLS), Zhelin Community Center, Shanghai, China
- Sam Crawford Architects, Blacktown Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), Sydney, Australia
- Sanjay Puri Architects, Nokha Village Community Centre, Nokha, Rajasthan, India
- Studio Saar, Third Space, Udaipur, India
- T. Y. Lin International Engineering Consulting (China), 2024 Chengdu World Horticultural Expo
- Comprehensive Service Centre, Chengdu City, China
- The purple ink studio, Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Bangalore, India
- TOA Architects, Te Taumata o Kupe, Auckland, Aotearoa/New Zealand
- Wardle, Bendigo Law Courts, Bendigo, Australia
- ZEN, Qingyang Yue Fu, Chengdu, China
Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use
- 5468796 Architecture, Pumphouse, Winnipeg, Canada
- Approach Design Studio / Zhejiang University of Technology Engineering Design Group,
- Folding Park —— Renovation of Former Beijing TuanHe Police Station, Hangzhou, China
- Architecture studio Symmetry, Square tower of the Lviv Citadel, Lviv, Ukraine
- Buckley Gray Yeoman, 27 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom
- Henry J Lyons, Clerys Quarter, Dublin, Ireland
- KG Mimarlık, ArtIstanbul Feshane, Istanbul, Turkey
- Ofisvesaire, IZQ Innovation Center, Izmir, Turkey
- One Design (INCLS), Ningbo Creative Port Exhibition Hall, Ningbo, China
- Persian Garden Studio, Kaarestan Event Space, Tehran, Iran
- ritchie*studio, The Brewhouse and Trident Park, Birkirkara, Malta
- Savage + Dodd Architects, University of the Witwatersrand Flower Hall Test & Examination Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa
- SEU-ARCH, Art+Zen Architects, Grand Granary Bookstore of Libraire Avant-Garde, Jiangmen, China
- Stiff+Trevillion, Arding & Hobbs, London, United Kingdom
- Tszwai So, The Blue by Just Inn, Taipei, Taiwan
- WOHA, 21 Carpenter, Singapore
- X Architects, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates
Completed Buildings: Culture
- BKK Architects + Kerstin Thompson Architects, The Round, Melbourne, Australia
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Istanbul Painting and Sculpture Museum, Istanbul, Turkey
- Erkal Architects, Antalya Necropolis Museum, Antalya, Turkey
- Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell, National Portrait Gallery, London, United Kingdom
- KOOP Architects / AOMTD (Arzu Ozsavasci Architecture), Seddülbahir Fortress, Çanakkale, Turkey
- Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Istanbul Modern (Istanbul Museum of Modern Art), Istanbul, Turkey
- RM Designs, Pounamu Pathway - Mawhera, Greymouth, New Zealand
- Studio Imagine Simply Architecture (SI.SA), John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos, Nigeria
- Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, MPavilion10, Melbourne, Australia
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Centre, Zhuhai, China
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Chengdu Sci Fi Museum, Chengdu, China
Completed Buildings: Display
- Formwerkz Architects, TMW Maxwell Gallery, Singapore
- Hangzhou 9M Architectural Design, Hangzhou Flows Villa Experience Centre, Hangzhou, China
- Jason Bruges Studio, Energy Dynamics, London, United Kingdom
- Laboratory for Explorative Architecture & Design, MemutAR 竹旋幻居, Hsinchu, Taiwan
- Langjiu Group, The Dizhi Pavilion of Langjiu Estate, Luzhou, China
- MDAD, Casa Una Uberlândia, Uberlândia, Brazil
- PARTISANS, Arturo Tedeschi, Rolex Boutique Toronto, Toronto, Canada
- tHE gRID Architects, TARANG, Gandhinagar, India
- Zhejiang Qingmo Engineering & Exploration Design, Poly Tinglan Zhengyue Ningbo, Zhejiang Ningbo, China
Completed Buildings: Health
- Almana Group, Almana Hospital, Dammam City, Saudi Arabia
- BDP, Oak Cancer Centre, London, United Kingdom
- BVN with Terrior, Prince of Wales Hospital Acute Services Building, Sydney, Australia
- CIAP Architects in collaboration with Kahler Slater and Tsoi Kobus Design, National Cancer Centre, Singapore
- CPG Consultants (Lead), FARM Architects (Collaborating Design Firm), Lentor Health Nursing Home (West Coast), Singapore
- Lyons, Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia
- Nikken Housing System + Kumagai Gumi, Oukas Setagaya Sengawa, Tokyo, Japan
- NTC Architects and NH Architecture, Sunshine Mental Health and Wellbeing Centre, Melbourne, Australia
- SAA Architects, Woodlands Health Campus, Singapore
Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research
- allmannwappner, Menges Scheffler Architekten, Jan Knippers Ingenieure, Texoversum, Reutlingen, Germany
- Architectus, Jasmax and DesignTribe in Association, The Pā, Hamilton, New Zealand
- Colorado Building Workshop, Holt Watters Field Camp, Livingston Island, Antarctica
- Kajima Design, The GEAR, Singapore
- Lyons, Saint Teresa of Kolkata, Melbourne, Australia
- Nikken Sekkei, Josai University Sakado Campus Building No.23 (JOSAI HUB), Saitama, Japan
- Stanton Williams, UCL East, Marshgate, London, United Kingdom
- Urban Frame, Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India
- Willis Kusuma Architects, United in Diversity Campus, Bali, Indonesia
Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE
- Andreas Gruber Architects, Natural Connection: OLM Nature Escape Eco-Aparthotel project, Campo Tures, Italy
- CONTEXTO, TAWA Refugio, Cochamo, Chile
- genarchitects, Mi Casa Su Casa Club Hotel, Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China
- GEOMIM, Scorpios Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, Wind Fence, Busan, Republic of Korea
- Kohn Pedersen Fox, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- K-Thengono Design Studio, Talaga Sampireun Bali, Indonesia
- Lacime Architects, Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Jiuzhaigou County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture, Sichuan Province, China
- Office Istanbul Architects, Rubrum Office, Izmir, Turkey
- ONG&ONG, Artyzen, Singapore
- Pranala Associates, SADA, West Bandung Regency, Indonesia
- RCG, Wai Ariki Spa, Rotorua, New Zealand
- Tezuka Architects, Fushi, Akiruno, Tokyo, Japan
- Tszwai So, The Blue by Just Inn, Taipei, Taiwan
- WOHA, Pan Pacific Orchard, Singapore
- Woods Bagot, The StandardX, Melbourne, Australia
Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban/Suburban), supported by GROHE
- 4site architects, House of Greens, Bangalore, India
- 5468796 Architecture, Arthur Residence, Regina, Canada
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 2 Squirrel Park, London, United Kingdom
- Common ADR, House for 100 years, Melbourne, Australia
- Cong Sinh Architects, Thanh Tam House, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam
- David Langston-Jones, Little Young Street 4A & 4B, Sydney, Australia
- Ian Moore Architects, Back to Front House, Sydney, Australia
- Park + Associates, QR3D, Singapore
- Pranala Associates, Mitsugo House, Jakarta, Indonesia
- RT+Q Architects, House with Layers, Singapore
- RT+Q Architects, House of Cycles, Singapore
- RTA Studio, Zed House, Christchurch, New Zealand
- Sanjay Puri Architects, Zen Spaces, Jaipur, India
- SJB, Ararat House, Ararat, Victoria, Australia
- Spaces Architects@ka, 6x18 Slender House, Delhi, India
- Zivy Architects, House of A Thousand Leaves, Singapore
Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE
- 5 Patas al Gato / Pepe Cabrera Homes, Al Suave, El Zonte, El Salvador
- A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), No Footprint Wood House, Uvita, Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica
- Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects (ALWA), Living in a Landscape, South Lenister, Ireland
- Bernardes Arquitetura, GAK House, Porto feliz, Brazil
- bood, Double-Sided House, Tehran, Iran
- CplusC Architectural Workshop, Holocene House, Sydney, Australia
- DCA Architects of Transformation, The Chodge, Whakamaru, New Zealand
- Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, Bunkie on the Hill, Muskoka, Canada
- HEMAA, Pabellón de la Reserva, Salazar, Mexico
- Montalba Architects, Graoni Beach House, Malibu, California, United States
- Play Architecture, OH HO Residence, Bengaluru, India
- Rob Mils Architecture & Interiors, Hillside Residence, NSW, Australia
- RTA Studio, Kārearea house, Queenstown, New Zealand
- Shibanee & Kamal Architects, Green-roof Walk, Hyderabad, India
- Ström Architects, Barcelona House, Barcelona, Spain
- Ström Architects, Meadow House, Essex, United Kingdom
- Studio MK27, Village House, Porto Feliz, Brazil
- Wallflower Architecture + Design, Touching Eden House, Singapore
- Wardle, Burnt Earth Beach House, Anglesea, Australia
Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE
- 3XN, Lighthouse, Aarhus, Denmark
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, London Square, Bermondsey, London, United Kingdom
- archimatika, Unit.City, Kyiv, Ukraine
- Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects,
- Hayball, Kennedy Nolan, Nightingale Village, Brunswick, Australia
- Atelier Ping Jiang | EID Arch / Tianhua Architecture Design / Aedas, K. Wah Riverside E18 Residence, Shanghai, China
- Bulnes Arquitectos, Torre Helea, San Andres Cholula, Mexico
- bureau^proberts, The Oxlade, New Farm, Queensland, Australia
- bureau^proberts, Canvas, Bulimba, Queensland, Australia
- bureau^proberts, Beach House, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Nef Gölköy Residences, Bodrum, Turkey
- Farrells, Chelsea Waterfront, London, United Kingdom
- genarchitects, Juanzong Apartment, Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China
- SAOTA, Upper Albert, Cape Town, South Africa
- Takenaka Corporation, Yoyogi Sangubashi Terrace, Tokyo, Japan
- Takenaka Corporation, Takenaka Scholarship Foundation Student Dormitory, Tokyo, Japan
- TOWNSET, Liebwylen, Schwyz, Switzerland
- UHA, Marco Polo, Limassol, Cyprus
- WOHA, 443 Queen St, Brisbane, Australia
Completed Buildings: Mixed Use
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Norton Folgate, London, United Kingdom
- Cox Architecture in association with Gensler, 555 Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia
- Fcha Architectural Design Consultants, A32 Vankely Commercial Center, Foshan, China
- Fei Architects, Borderless Community of FEI, Guangzhou, China
- fitzpatrick+partners, 88 Walker, North Sydney, Australia
- GN Architects, Joyful Community, Shanghai, China
- Henry J Lyons, Clerys Quarter, Dublin, Ireland
- Pilbrow & Partners, The Aspen at Consort Place, London, United Kingdom
- Suphasidh, Chonburi Multi-Purpose Building, Chonburi, Thailand
- Woods Bagot, Minthis, Paphos, Cyprus
Completed Buildings: Office
- 3XN, Forskaren, Stockholm, Sweden
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Citizen, Oklahoma, United States
- Büro Ole Scheeren, The Axiom, Shanghai, China
- DCM Jakarta, DSN Headquarter, Jakarta, Indonesia
- Foster + Partners, ICÔNE, Luxembourg, Luxembourg
- HEMAA, Ferrocarril de Cuernavaca 780, México City, Mexico
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, GRIDSCAPE, Seoul, Republic of Korea
- Olgoo, White Renovation, Tehran, Iran
- Perkins&Will, 150 Holborn, London, United Kingdom
- Peter Pichler Architecture, Bonfiglioli Headquarters, Calderara di Reno, Bologna, Italy
- Takenaka Corporation, KITO Yamanashi Head Office, Yamanashi, Japan
- Takenaka corporation, Cornes House, Tokyo, Japan
- Waugh Thistleton Architects, The Black and White Building, London, United Kingdom
- WilkinsonEyre, 8 Bishopsgate, London, United Kingdom
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Masarycka, Prague, Czech Republic
Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics
- Ahluwalia and Associates, Bottling Plant, Dinanagar, Punjab, India
- Architects 49, Waste Management Building, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand
- Bilgin Architects, Kalyon Karapınar 1.350 MWp SPP – Central Control Building, Konya, Turkey
- Design Work Group, Greenlab Diamonds, Surat, India
- HDR, Merlot 3, Sydney, Australia
- Kivinen Rusanen Architects, Vuosaari Bioenergy Heating Plant, Helsinki, Finland
- LIN architecture, Concrete Pavilion-pumping station, Yunnan, Eryuan, China
- Naval Public Works Department, Foundry, Royal Thai Naval Dockyard, Samutprakarn, Thailand
- Olgoo, Teska Innovation Center, Karaj, Iran
- van Bergen Kolpa Architects, Vertical Farm Beijing, China
Completed Buildings: Retrofit
- Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), Healthy Villages of WuYuan, Shangrao City, China
- Bonsar Architects, Artiman Residential Building, Tehran, Iran
- Buckley Gray Yeoman, YY London, United Kingdom
- C&C DESIGN, Times China · TIC Kindergarten, Foshan, Guangdong Province, China
- Dilekci Architects, Swissotel Resort and Residences Çeşme, Izmir, Turkey
- Jasmax, University of Auckland B201 Building, Auckland, New Zealand
- Mcauliffe Stevens, O'Connells, Queenstown, New Zealand
- MVRDV, Shenzhen Women & Children's Center, Shenzhen, China
- Stanton Williams, Rhodes House Transformation, Oxford, United Kingdom
- STARH, LH, Varna, Bulgaria
- The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Villagers' Home in Wanghu Village, Taizhou, China
- Zaigas Gailes Birojs, The House with Six Swans, Riga, Latvia
Completed Buildings: School
- BVN, St. Patrick's College: Scientia Building, Strathfield NSW 2135, Australia
- DesignOne, Avinya Academy, Bandaragama, Sri Lanka
- East China Architectural Design & Research Institute | Studio Dingshun, Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten, Shanghai, China
- Fcha Architectural Design Consultants, Guangming Xiuyuan Primary School, Shenzheng, China
- fjcstudio, Darlington Public School, Sydney, Australia
- GASS Architecture Studios, Green School South Africa, Paarl, South Africa
- LAUD Architects, My First Skool @ Pasir Ris Drive 6, Singapore
- Nanjing Yangtze River Urban Architectural Design, Nanjing Foreign Language School, South New Town, Nanjing, China
- Patterson Associates, Toi Manawa, Auckland, New Zealand
- TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten, Pears Jewish Campus - The Blue House, Berlin, Germany
- Warren and Mahoney in association with Lab-Works, Waimarie – Lincoln University Science Facility, Lincoln, New Zealand
- Woods Bagot, Mosman High School, Sydney, Australia
Completed Buildings: Shopping
- AAVO Architects, Retail Park Malinas, Mechelen, Belgium
- Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Sui and Tang Dynasty West Market, Luoyang, Henan province, China
- Mcauliffe Stevens, O'Connells, Queenstown, New Zealand
- OFFICETWENTYFIVEARCHITECTS, Metropolis Mall @ Larnaca, Larnaca, Cyprus
- Shape Architecture Practice And Research, Shees Friday Market, Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates
- Stiff+Trevillion, Newson's Yard, London, United Kingdom
- Studio Lotus, Sunita Shekhawat Flagship Store and Gallery, Jaipur, India
- VPSong Architecture Design Consulting (Beijing), Sanya International Duty-Free City Zone C, Sanya, China
Completed Buildings: Sport
- Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), Xiang'an Sports Exchange Center, China
- Blight Rayner Architecture, National Rugby Training Centre, Ballymore, Brisbane, Australia
- Boozhgan, Fiber Gym, Tehran, Iran
- Central-south Architectural Design Institute, Xiangyang National Sports Center Project, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province, China
- DP Architects, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse, Singapore
- ENOTA, Češča Vas Pool Complex, Novo mesto, Slovenia
- Grimshaw and ABA with McGregor Coxall, Parramatta Aquatic Centre, Parramatta, Australia
- Sordo Madaleno, Academia Atlas, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
- TKHolding Truszczyński Kobierzewski, Water Factory, Szczecin, Poland
Completed Buildings: Transport
- BOIFFILS Architectures, Changi Airport Terminal 2, Singapore
- Daniel Statham Studio, Future Car Park, Hangzhou, China
- Kohn Pedersen Fox, Zayed International Airport, Terminal A, Abu Dhabi, United Kingdom
- line+ studio, Woven Passage to Cloudy Peaks, Shaoxing, China
- Provencher_Roy, Port of Montréal Tower, Montréal, Canada
- Tremend, Metropolitan Bus Station, Warszawa, Poland
- UAO Design, Architectural Design Of Liangzi Island Off-island Pier, Rational and Emotional, Wuhan, China
- Wood Marsh Architecture, Preston Level Crossing Removal Project, Preston, Victoria, Australia
- Zaha Hadid Architects, Jiangxi River Bridge, Chengdu, China
Future Project: Civic
- Atelier Architecture & Design, Cafe, Shop and Visitor's Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom
- DP Architects, Bukit Canberra, Singapore
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Küçükçekmece Djemevi, Istanbul, Turkey
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Nicoll Russell Studios, Eden Project Dundee, United Kingdom
- KieranTimberlake, Penn's Landing Pavilion, Philadelphia, United States
- Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Cipla Museum and Dining Facility, Indore, India
- San Studio, "Interweaving Dualities: Reimagining City Hall Architecture", Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines
- Swito Designs, Peace Building, Maguindanao Del Norte Provincial Capitol, Davao City, Philippines
- Tétris Design & Build, Enkanasa, Loita Hills, Kenya
- The Big Picture, Almaty Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Future Project: Commercial mixed-use
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Shepherd's Bush Market, London, United Kingdom
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Botanic Place, Cambridge, United Kingdom
- Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Beijing Guanyuan Wholesale
- Market and Metro Hub Integrated Renovation, Beijing, China
- Contreras Earl Architecture, Marion Park Mixed Use, Canberra, Australia
- DLR Group, The Point, Abha, Saudi Arabia
- Gibson Thornley, Maple House, London, United Kingdom
- Hirsch Bedner Associates, Chengdu Xinglong Lake Runyang Tianfu Center Mixed-use, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China
- JT+Partners, IHC office, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- KanLan Studio, Shoupé mixed-use project, Babolsar, Iran
- Kika Braz Architects & Urban Planners, la guardia, tel aviv, Israel
- LEAP Design, Canyon and Wetland - The Project on the East Side of Tiande Lake, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
- MonoLab Studio, The Reserve, Singapore
- Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Fornebu, Oslo, Norway
- TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten, Strasse der Pariser Kommune 20 A-E, Berlin, Germany
- Trust Engineering Consultancy, Salata Business Park, Doha, Qatar
Future Project: Competition entries
- Bacungan Architects, The Waste-Wise House, North Caloocan, Philippines
- Benoy, Lingang Open Zone Station TOD project, Shanghai, China
- HKS, Auckland Stadium at Quay Park, Auckland, New Zealand
- Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, House For Art & Trees, Seoul, Republic of Korea
- JT+Partners, Integrated Automotive Facility, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Pace, Retal Mosque, Nesaj, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- TCL, Flow Lines - Bradfield Central Park, Bradfield, Australia
- Yijian Architects, The 12th Mine Hospital Renewal Design, Pingdingshan, Henan Province, China
Future Project: Culture
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
- Blight Rayner and Snohetta, New Performing Arts Venue (NPAV), South Bank, Brisbane, Australia
- Cochin Creative Collective, Theyyam Heritage Conservation Center, Kadannapalli, Kannur, Kerala, India
- Design Normal Architecture Studio, ChangZhou Motor Museum, Changzhou, China
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Yumuktepe Archaeological Site Covering, Mersin, Turkey
- East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, Nanfan museum, Sanya, China
- IAPA & Beijing Institute of Architectural Design, Jin Dynasty Capital City Wall Relics Park, Beijing, China
- IND, Creative Cluster in Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Kalbod Design Studio, Dubai Art Museum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Kelvan Interdisciplinary Design, The Wind Morphing, Tabas, Iran
- Obra Majoralia Architectural Design Studio / Jonathan B. Cruz, Keane C. Kuizon, Chriscent
- Khenn F. Gler, Loboc Performing Arts Center, Cebu City, Philippines
- Oppenheim Architecture, Besa Museum, Tirana, Albania
- Pace, Imam Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud Museum, Mubarakiya, Kuwait City, Kuwait
- PES-Architects + The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Wuhan Opera Art Center, Wuhan, China
- Pilbrow & Partners, A New Home for the LSO at London Wall West, London, United Kingdom
- SPARK, Suzhou Industrial Design Museum, Suzhou, China
Future Project: Education
- 3XN and IB, EPFL Ecotope, Ecublens, Switzerland
- archimatika, Gostomel School, Gostomel, United Kingdom
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, The Village: British Georgian Educational Complex, Tbilisi, Georgia
- Haptic Architects & Pir 2, Tårnkvartalet, Fornebu, Bærum, Norway
- Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Qism Al Tahfeez- A Quran Memorization center, Burhanpur, India
- Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, MG Suncity School, Rajnandgaon, India
- Oppenheim Architecture, College of Europe - Tirana Campus, Tirana, Albania
- Q3 Architects, African Urban School, Bamako, Mali
- Scott Brownrigg, The Island Private School / The Island Education Hub, Limassol, Cyprus
- Tezuka Architects, Jhamtse Gatsal Children’s Community - New Academic Block, Tawang, India
- tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - Greenhouse Schooling (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad, India
- Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, OCULUS and Finding
- Infinity, University Technology of Sydney - National First Nations Centre, Sydney, Australia
- Woods Bagot, Sarah Tallott University of Tasmania Forestry Building, Tasmania, Australia
Future Project: Experimental
- Artificial-Architecture, Singapore University of Technology and Design, AI Sampling, Singapore
- Broadway Malyan, The Surabaya Urban Transformation project, Surabaya, Indonesia
- Design and More International, RESILIENT GAZA: A Landscape of Resistance, Gaza, Palestine
- Form4 Architecture, The Portal, Reno, Nevada, United States
- Fractalviews, Parasol Agriculture Center, Los Angeles, United States
- Hanchenping Studio, CUMT, Temporary Movable Variable Waterfront Hotel, Ningbo, China
- Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Adarsh Gram - Badadarha, Sakti, Chhattisgarh, India
- PILLS, 751 D·PARK Sound Installations, Beijing, China
- tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future experimental homes/ workspace- multi functional -
- Greenhouse Living (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India
- Q3 Architects, Hurghada Grand Mosque, Egypt
- UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community for Refugee, Ter Apel, Netherlands
Future Project: Health
- Archion Architects, Felicidad Sy Multi-Specialty Building, Taft Ave. Ermita, Manila, Philippines
- aRE Arquitectura en estudio, OPUS diseño arquitectura paisaje, ABALARK, Tatamá Hospital, Pereira, Colombia
- Cox Architecture + Billard Leece Partnership, New Footscray Hospital, Melbourne, Australia
- Gerber Architekten; Huasen Architecture and Engineering Design Consulting, SUSTech
- School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospital, Shenzhen, China
- Mario Cucinella Architects, The New Hospital of Cremona, Cremona, Italy
- NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned
- urban hospital, Montreal, Canada
- Stantec, Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Stefano Boeri Architetti China, Shenzhen Rehabilitation Center, Shenzhen, China
Future Project: House
- JT+Partners, Dune, Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
- Kerimov Architects, Hidden House, Lagos, Portugal
- Looklen Architects, PlayStaycation, Bangkok, Thailand
- RTA Studio, Living House, Auckland, New Zealand
- SAOTA, Meru, Mombasa, Kenya
- Ström Architects, Edge House, Monterey, California, United States
- tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future homes / multi functional, Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India
- UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, The Cirle of Life, Countryside, New Zealand
Future Project: Infrastructure
- Bonsar Architects, Chaarkhaan Bridge, Isfahan, Iran
- Daniel Statham Studio, Cloud Bridge, Shanghai, China
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Centipedes, Istanbul, Turkey
- HDR Architecture, Riverside-Leslieville Station, Toronto, Canada
- LT Pagaduan Design Studio, New Public Market and Terminal Complex, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, Philippines
- NIKKEN SEKKEI + CRFSDI & SZAD & SUTP, Shenzhen Xili Station, Shenzhen, China
- SHAPE & SHADE, Kamenica's Transit Oases, Kamenica, Albania
- Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Ndjili Airport, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo
- Tabanlioglu Architects, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Future Project: Leisure Led Development
- Aedas, Trojena Ski Village, NEOM, Saudi Arabia
- archimatika, Escape City, Bukovel, Ukraine
- ARRCC and SAOTA, Kalahari Dunes, Upington, Kalahari Desert, South Africa
- CAAT Studio (Kamboozia Architecture & Design Studio), Micro Police, Hormuz Island, Iran
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Green Coast Village B-Resort, Dhermi, Albania
- EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, G – 8 VILLAGE CENTER, Albania
- ENOTA, Hotel Natura Extension, Rogla, Slovenia
- External Reference Architect, Porto Covo Resort, Porto Covo, Portugal
- Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock, Red Sea Development, Saudi Arabia
- Patrulius si Asociatii, Swimming pool in Cluj-Napoca, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Oslo, Norway
- STARH, NAMA, Pamporovo, Bulgaria
- Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, Greenshoot Consulting and Oculus, Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney, Australia
- WJ Studio, Huanglong Island Hotel, Zhoushan, China
- Woods Bagot, Minerva, Sydney, Australia
- ZEN, Qiujiawan New Village, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, China
Future Project: Masterplanning
- ASPECT Studios, TCL, City of Melbourne, The Greenline Project Master Plan, Melbourne, Australia
- B+H, CABN Vision Plan, Augusta Township, Canada
- BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Aarhus Harbor Masterplan, Aarhus, Denmark
- Broadway Malyan, Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute, Chengdu Du Fu Thatched
- Cottage District Urban Renewal Concept Planning, Chengdu, China
- CommonADR & Enlocus, Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Plan, Kakadu National Park, Australia
- DLR Group, Knowledge Economic City, Madinah, Saudi Arabia
- Dome+Partners, Noname Studio, Skab, MetaArchitektur, RAMSBURG, Magdeburg, Germany
- EL Studio, Ledroit/Kelly Miller Alley Enhancement Project, Washington D.C, United States
- Grimshaw, Future Vision for London Waterloo Station and South Bank – Waterloo Station Masterplan, London, United Kingdom
- Pace, Beautification of Shuwaikh Waterfront, Shuwaikh, Kuwait
- Scott Brownrigg, Sea Breeze, Baku, Azerbaijan
- SOG design, Starfish, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
- Studio Arthur Casas, Amazon Science Museum Architectural Complex, Belterra, Brazil
Future Project: Office
- (AS+GG) Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Forbes International Tower, Cairo, Egypt
- AJC Architect, Yennora Multigate Medical Campus, Chippendale, Australia
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Edge Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 76 Upper Ground, London, United Kingdom
- BDP, CTTQ Global R&D Center, Shanghai, China
- Eric Parry Architects, 40 Holborn Viaduct, London, United Kingdom
- NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned
- urban hospital, Montreal, Canada
- Perkins&Will, Bio Jardins, São Paulo, Brazil
- Wahana Architects, Akasha Office, Jakarta Selatan - DKI Jakarta, Indonesia
Future Project: Residential
- Architects Office, MONOLYT, Estaleiro Beach, Brazil
- ARSH-4D STUDIO, Dijam Garden, Tehran, Iran
- Bonsar Architects, Dalān Residential Complex, Ramsar, Iran
- Boogertman + Partners, #Oxford Hive, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Formwerkz Architects, TMW Maxwell, Singapore
- G22 Projects, Winzervillen, Meran, Italy
- Kalbod Design Studio, Object Beyond House, Tehran, Iran
- LLG Architects Design Studio, The Rise at Monterrazas, Cebu City, Philippines
- Mei architects and planners + Peter Bastian Architekten, Gasometer, Münster, Germany
- SuperSpace Studio, Residential Complex Novelly, Dnipro, Ukraine
- Pluszerotwo Architectural Design Studio, Balai Ani: House of Harvest, Angono, Rizal, Philippines
- RSHP, Broadway East, London, United Kingdom
- SPECTRUM, Next Collection, Batumi, Georgia
- Studio MK27, Water Canal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community on water in Indonesia, Semarang, Indonesia
- Woods Bagot, Synchro Yards - Aeris, Porto Montenegro, Montenegro
Future Project: Sport
- ARSH-4D STUDIO, Shahinshahr Women's Park, Shahinshahr, Iran
- Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute, Greenasium Sport Center, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
- hcma & Dub Architects in conjunction with FaulknerBrowns Architects, Coronation Park
- Sports & Recreation Centre, Edmonton, Canada
- HKS, The Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Sordo Madaleno, El Molinón Stadium, Gijón, Asturias, Spain
- Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Arena, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo
Landscape
- A Gang of Three, Alluvial Decoder (City of Raleigh Storm Memorial), Raleigh, NC, United States
- Redland-scape Limited, The Kave Town Colony, Bangkok, Thailand
- DS Landscape & Architecture, Bayou Villas, Antalya, Turkey
- Landart Design, Ceylonz Suites @ Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- LAY-OUT Planning Consultants, Regeneration Of Vitality——Shenzhen Guanlan Riverside Plaza, Shenzhen, China
- MIA Design Studio, The Park, Vinh City, Nghe An Province, Vietnam
- PDAA Design, Belgravia Green Development, Singapore
- Reform, Redevelopment Design of the Eastern Entrance of Shenzhen People's Park, ShenZhen, China
- Shma Company, Jin Wellbeing County, Pathum Thani, Thailand
- Studio Saar, Udaan, Public Park, Udaipur, India
- TCL, Transforming Southbank Boulevard, Melbourne, Australia
- Turenscape, Sponge Synergy: The Huaiyang Fuxi Cultural Park, Huaiyang, Henan Province, China