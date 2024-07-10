Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024

Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024

Save

The 17th edition of World Architecture Festival (WAF) will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from the 6-8th November 2024. In addition to the unique live-judged awards programme and crit presentations, this year’s event will include fringe events, an exhibition, and keynote talks from an international panel of speakers.

This week, the festival announced their short list of most innovative projects from around the globe, celebrating the best new completed buildings and landscapes as well as the most inspiring future architectural concepts, across 33 categories, ranging from residential, to transport, to retrofit. This year’s finalists range from major world architects including Zaha Hadid Architects, WOHA, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, MVRDV, Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, Kohn Pederson Fox, and Nikken Sekkei, with many emerging practices also on stage competing against the big names.

Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 2 of 33Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 3 of 33Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 4 of 33Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 5 of 33Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - More Images+ 28

See the full list below and register here for this year's festival.

Completed Buildings: Civic and community

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 28 of 33
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects. Image © Vinay Panjwani

Completed Buildings: Creative Re-use

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 26 of 33
Grand Granary Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / SEU-ARCH Art+Zen Architects. Image © Arch-Exist

Completed Buildings: Culture

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 27 of 33
Istanbul Modern Museum / Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Arup. Image © Cemal Emden

Completed Buildings: Display

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 29 of 33
The Erlang Liquor Storehouse of Langjiu Estate / Langjiu Group + DCA. Image © Arch-Exist

Completed Buildings: Health

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 24 of 33
CPG Consultants (Lead), FARM Architects (Collaborating Design Firm), Lentor Health Nursing Home (West Coast), Singapore. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Almana Group, Almana Hospital, Dammam City, Saudi Arabia
  • BDP, Oak Cancer Centre, London, United Kingdom
  • BVN with Terrior, Prince of Wales Hospital Acute Services Building, Sydney, Australia
  • CIAP Architects in collaboration with Kahler Slater and Tsoi Kobus Design, National Cancer Centre, Singapore
  • CPG Consultants (Lead), FARM Architects (Collaborating Design Firm), Lentor Health Nursing Home (West Coast), Singapore
  • Lyons, Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre, Melbourne, Australia
  • Nikken Housing System + Kumagai Gumi, Oukas Setagaya Sengawa, Tokyo, Japan
  • NTC Architects and NH Architecture, Sunshine Mental Health and Wellbeing Centre, Melbourne, Australia
  • SAA Architects, Woodlands Health Campus, Singapore

Completed Buildings: Higher Education and Research

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 25 of 33
Texoversum Innovation Center / allmannwappner + Menges Scheffler Architekten + Jan Knippers Ingenieure. Image © Brigida González

Completed Buildings: Hotel and Leisure, supported by GROHE

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 32 of 33
Kohn Pedersen Fox, Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Image © World Architecture Festival

Completed Buildings: House & Villa (Urban/Suburban), supported by GROHE

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 33 of 33
Spaces Architects@ka, 6x18 Slender House, Delhi, India. Image © World Architecture Festival

Completed Buildings: House and Villa - (Rural/Coastal), supported by GROHE

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 31 of 33
A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), No Footprint Wood House, Uvita, Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Image © Fernando Alda

  • 5 Patas al Gato / Pepe Cabrera Homes, Al Suave, El Zonte, El Salvador
  • A-01 (A Company / A Foundation), No Footprint Wood House, Uvita, Province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica
  • Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects (ALWA), Living in a Landscape, South Lenister, Ireland
  • Bernardes Arquitetura, GAK House, Porto feliz, Brazil
  • bood, Double-Sided House, Tehran, Iran
  • CplusC Architectural Workshop, Holocene House, Sydney, Australia
  • DCA Architects of Transformation, The Chodge, Whakamaru, New Zealand
  • Dubbeldam Architecture + Design, Bunkie on the Hill, Muskoka, Canada
  • HEMAA, Pabellón de la Reserva, Salazar, Mexico
  • Montalba Architects, Graoni Beach House, Malibu, California, United States
  • Play Architecture, OH HO Residence, Bengaluru, India
  • Rob Mils Architecture & Interiors, Hillside Residence, NSW, Australia
  • RTA Studio, Kārearea house, Queenstown, New Zealand
  • Shibanee & Kamal Architects, Green-roof Walk, Hyderabad, India
  • Ström Architects, Barcelona House, Barcelona, Spain
  • Ström Architects, Meadow House, Essex, United Kingdom
  • Studio MK27, Village House, Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Wallflower Architecture + Design, Touching Eden House, Singapore
  • Wardle, Burnt Earth Beach House, Anglesea, Australia

Completed Buildings: Housing, supported by GROHE

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 14 of 33
Upper Albert Residence / SAOTA. Image © Adam Letch

  • 3XN, Lighthouse, Aarhus, Denmark
  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, London Square, Bermondsey, London, United Kingdom
  • archimatika, Unit.City, Kyiv, Ukraine
  • Architecture architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects,
  • Hayball, Kennedy Nolan, Nightingale Village, Brunswick, Australia
  • Atelier Ping Jiang | EID Arch / Tianhua Architecture Design / Aedas, K. Wah Riverside E18 Residence, Shanghai, China
  • Bulnes Arquitectos, Torre Helea, San Andres Cholula, Mexico
  • bureau^proberts, The Oxlade, New Farm, Queensland, Australia
  • bureau^proberts, Canvas, Bulimba, Queensland, Australia
  • bureau^proberts, Beach House, Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Nef Gölköy Residences, Bodrum, Turkey
  • Farrells, Chelsea Waterfront, London, United Kingdom
  • genarchitects, Juanzong Apartment, Qinhuangdao, Hebei, China
  • SAOTA, Upper Albert, Cape Town, South Africa
  • Takenaka Corporation, Yoyogi Sangubashi Terrace, Tokyo, Japan
  • Takenaka Corporation, Takenaka Scholarship Foundation Student Dormitory, Tokyo, Japan
  • TOWNSET, Liebwylen, Schwyz, Switzerland
  • UHA, Marco Polo, Limassol, Cyprus
  • WOHA, 443 Queen St, Brisbane, Australia

Completed Buildings: Mixed Use

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 11 of 33
Minthis Hills / Woods Bagot. Image © Trevor Mein

Completed Buildings: Office

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 9 of 33
Bonfiglioli HQ / Peter Pichler Architecture. Image © Gustav Willeit

Completed Buildings: Production energy and logistics

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 3 of 33
Concrete Pavilion / LIN architecture. Image © Chen Zhitong

Completed Buildings: Retrofit

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 12 of 33
Shenzhen Women & Children’s Center / MVRDV. Image © Xia Zhi

  • Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), Healthy Villages of WuYuan, Shangrao City, China
  • Bonsar Architects, Artiman Residential Building, Tehran, Iran
  • Buckley Gray Yeoman, YY London, United Kingdom
  • C&C DESIGN, Times China · TIC Kindergarten, Foshan, Guangdong Province, China
  • Dilekci Architects, Swissotel Resort and Residences Çeşme, Izmir, Turkey
  • Jasmax, University of Auckland B201 Building, Auckland, New Zealand
  • Mcauliffe Stevens, O'Connells, Queenstown, New Zealand
  • MVRDV, Shenzhen Women & Children's Center, Shenzhen, China
  • Stanton Williams, Rhodes House Transformation, Oxford, United Kingdom
  • STARH, LH, Varna, Bulgaria
  • The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Villagers' Home in Wanghu Village, Taizhou, China
  • Zaigas Gailes Birojs, The House with Six Swans, Riga, Latvia

Completed Buildings: School

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 15 of 33
Green School South Africa / GASS Architecture Studios. Image © Wieland Gleich – ARCHIGRAPHY

Completed Buildings: Shopping

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 4 of 33
Studio Lotus, Sunita Shekhawat Flagship Store and Gallery, Jaipur, India. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • AAVO Architects, Retail Park Malinas, Mechelen, Belgium
  • Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Sui and Tang Dynasty West Market, Luoyang, Henan province, China
  • Mcauliffe Stevens, O'Connells, Queenstown, New Zealand
  • OFFICETWENTYFIVEARCHITECTS, Metropolis Mall @ Larnaca, Larnaca, Cyprus
  • Shape Architecture Practice And Research, Shees Friday Market, Khorfakkan, United Arab Emirates
  • Stiff+Trevillion, Newson's Yard, London, United Kingdom
  • Studio Lotus, Sunita Shekhawat Flagship Store and Gallery, Jaipur, India
  • VPSong Architecture Design Consulting (Beijing), Sanya International Duty-Free City Zone C, Sanya, China

Completed Buildings: Sport

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 10 of 33
ENOTA, Češča Vas Pool Complex, Novo mesto, Slovenia. Image © Miran Kambič

  • Architectural Design & Research Institute of Tsinghua University (THAD), Xiang'an Sports Exchange Center, China
  • Blight Rayner Architecture, National Rugby Training Centre, Ballymore, Brisbane, Australia
  • Boozhgan, Fiber Gym, Tehran, Iran
  • Central-south Architectural Design Institute, Xiangyang National Sports Center Project, Xiangyang City, Hubei Province, China
  • DP Architects, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse, Singapore
  • ENOTA, Češča Vas Pool Complex, Novo mesto, Slovenia
  • Grimshaw and ABA with McGregor Coxall, Parramatta Aquatic Centre, Parramatta, Australia
  • Sordo Madaleno, Academia Atlas, Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico
  • TKHolding Truszczyński Kobierzewski, Water Factory, Szczecin, Poland

Completed Buildings: Transport

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 13 of 33
Tremend, Metropolitan Bus Station, Warszawa, Poland. Image © Rafal Chojnacki

Future Project: Civic

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 20 of 33
KieranTimberlake, Penn's Landing Pavilion, Philadelphia, United States. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Atelier Architecture & Design, Cafe, Shop and Visitor's Centre, Manchester, United Kingdom
  • DP Architects, Bukit Canberra, Singapore
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Küçükçekmece Djemevi, Istanbul, Turkey
  • Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Nicoll Russell Studios, Eden Project Dundee, United Kingdom
  • KieranTimberlake, Penn's Landing Pavilion, Philadelphia, United States
  • Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Cipla Museum and Dining Facility, Indore, India
  • San Studio, "Interweaving Dualities: Reimagining City Hall Architecture", Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines
  • Swito Designs, Peace Building, Maguindanao Del Norte Provincial Capitol, Davao City, Philippines
  • Tétris Design & Build, Enkanasa, Loita Hills, Kenya
  • The Big Picture, Almaty Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Future Project: Commercial mixed-use

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 23 of 33
KanLan Studio, Shoupé mixed-use project, Babolsar, Iran. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Shepherd's Bush Market, London, United Kingdom
  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Botanic Place, Cambridge, United Kingdom
  • Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group, Beijing Guanyuan Wholesale
  • Market and Metro Hub Integrated Renovation, Beijing, China
  • Contreras Earl Architecture, Marion Park Mixed Use, Canberra, Australia
  • DLR Group, The Point, Abha, Saudi Arabia
  • Gibson Thornley, Maple House, London, United Kingdom
  • Hirsch Bedner Associates, Chengdu Xinglong Lake Runyang Tianfu Center Mixed-use, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China
  • JT+Partners, IHC office, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • KanLan Studio, Shoupé mixed-use project, Babolsar, Iran
  • Kika Braz Architects & Urban Planners, la guardia, tel aviv, Israel
  • LEAP Design, Canyon and Wetland - The Project on the East Side of Tiande Lake, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
  • MonoLab Studio, The Reserve, Singapore
  • Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Fornebu, Oslo, Norway
  • TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten, Strasse der Pariser Kommune 20 A-E, Berlin, Germany
  • Trust Engineering Consultancy, Salata Business Park, Doha, Qatar

Future Project: Competition entries

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 8 of 33
Yijian Architects, The 12th Mine Hospital Renewal Design, Pingdingshan, Henan Province, China. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Bacungan Architects, The Waste-Wise House, North Caloocan, Philippines
  • Benoy, Lingang Open Zone Station TOD project, Shanghai, China
  • HKS, Auckland Stadium at Quay Park, Auckland, New Zealand
  • Hyunjoon Yoo Architects, House For Art & Trees, Seoul, Republic of Korea
  • JT+Partners, Integrated Automotive Facility, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Pace, Retal Mosque, Nesaj, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • TCL, Flow Lines - Bradfield Central Park, Bradfield, Australia
  • Yijian Architects, The 12th Mine Hospital Renewal Design, Pingdingshan, Henan Province, China

Future Project: Culture

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 18 of 33
PES-Architects + The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Wuhan Opera Art Center, Wuhan, China. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
  • Blight Rayner and Snohetta, New Performing Arts Venue (NPAV), South Bank, Brisbane, Australia
  • Cochin Creative Collective, Theyyam Heritage Conservation Center, Kadannapalli, Kannur, Kerala, India
  • Design Normal Architecture Studio, ChangZhou Motor Museum, Changzhou, China
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Yumuktepe Archaeological Site Covering, Mersin, Turkey
  • East China Architectural Design & Research Institute, Nanfan museum, Sanya, China
  • IAPA & Beijing Institute of Architectural Design, Jin Dynasty Capital City Wall Relics Park, Beijing, China
  • IND, Creative Cluster in Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Kalbod Design Studio, Dubai Art Museum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Kelvan Interdisciplinary Design, The Wind Morphing, Tabas, Iran
  • Obra Majoralia Architectural Design Studio / Jonathan B. Cruz, Keane C. Kuizon, Chriscent
  • Khenn F. Gler, Loboc Performing Arts Center, Cebu City, Philippines
  • Oppenheim Architecture, Besa Museum, Tirana, Albania
  • Pace, Imam Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud Museum, Mubarakiya, Kuwait City, Kuwait
  • PES-Architects + The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD), Wuhan Opera Art Center, Wuhan, China
  • Pilbrow & Partners, A New Home for the LSO at London Wall West, London, United Kingdom
  • SPARK, Suzhou Industrial Design Museum, Suzhou, China

Future Project: Education

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 6 of 33
Woods Bagot, Sarah Tallott University of Tasmania Forestry Building, Tasmania, Australia. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • 3XN and IB, EPFL Ecotope, Ecublens, Switzerland
  • archimatika, Gostomel School, Gostomel, United Kingdom
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, The Village: British Georgian Educational Complex, Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Haptic Architects & Pir 2, Tårnkvartalet, Fornebu, Bærum, Norway
  • Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Qism Al Tahfeez- A Quran Memorization center, Burhanpur, India
  • Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, MG Suncity School, Rajnandgaon, India
  • Oppenheim Architecture, College of Europe - Tirana Campus, Tirana, Albania
  • Q3 Architects, African Urban School, Bamako, Mali
  • Scott Brownrigg, The Island Private School / The Island Education Hub, Limassol, Cyprus
  • Tezuka Architects, Jhamtse Gatsal Children’s Community - New Academic Block, Tawang, India
  • tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - Greenhouse Schooling (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad, India
  • Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, OCULUS and Finding
  • Infinity, University Technology of Sydney - National First Nations Centre, Sydney, Australia
  • Woods Bagot, Sarah Tallott University of Tasmania Forestry Building, Tasmania, Australia

Future Project: Experimental

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 21 of 33
UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community for Refugee, Ter Apel, Netherlands. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Artificial-Architecture, Singapore University of Technology and Design, AI Sampling, Singapore
  • Broadway Malyan, The Surabaya Urban Transformation project, Surabaya, Indonesia
  • Design and More International, RESILIENT GAZA: A Landscape of Resistance, Gaza, Palestine
  • Form4 Architecture, The Portal, Reno, Nevada, United States
  • Fractalviews, Parasol Agriculture Center, Los Angeles, United States
  • Hanchenping Studio, CUMT, Temporary Movable Variable Waterfront Hotel, Ningbo, China
  • Mandviwala Qutub and Associates, Adarsh Gram - Badadarha, Sakti, Chhattisgarh, India
  • PILLS, 751 D·PARK Sound Installations, Beijing, China
  • tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future experimental homes/ workspace- multi functional -
  • Greenhouse Living (Architecture + Agriculture), Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India
  • Q3 Architects, Hurghada Grand Mosque, Egypt
  • UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community for Refugee, Ter Apel, Netherlands

Future Project: Health

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 22 of 33
Mario Cucinella Architects, The New Hospital of Cremona, Cremona, Italy. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Archion Architects, Felicidad Sy Multi-Specialty Building, Taft Ave. Ermita, Manila, Philippines
  • aRE Arquitectura en estudio, OPUS diseño arquitectura paisaje, ABALARK, Tatamá Hospital, Pereira, Colombia
  • Cox Architecture + Billard Leece Partnership, New Footscray Hospital, Melbourne, Australia
  • Gerber Architekten; Huasen Architecture and Engineering Design Consulting, SUSTech
  • School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospital, Shenzhen, China
  • Mario Cucinella Architects, The New Hospital of Cremona, Cremona, Italy
  • NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned
  • urban hospital, Montreal, Canada
  • Stantec, Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Stefano Boeri Architetti China, Shenzhen Rehabilitation Center, Shenzhen, China

Future Project: House

  • JT+Partners, Dune, Al Ula, Saudi Arabia
  • Kerimov Architects, Hidden House, Lagos, Portugal
  • Looklen Architects, PlayStaycation, Bangkok, Thailand
  • RTA Studio, Living House, Auckland, New Zealand
  • SAOTA, Meru, Mombasa, Kenya
  • Ström Architects, Edge House, Monterey, California, United States
  • tHE gRID Architects, AGRITECTURE - future homes / multi functional, Ahmedabad / varied climates and varied economic contexts, India
  • UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, The Cirle of Life, Countryside, New Zealand

Future Project: Infrastructure

  • Bonsar Architects, Chaarkhaan Bridge, Isfahan, Iran
  • Daniel Statham Studio, Cloud Bridge, Shanghai, China
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Centipedes, Istanbul, Turkey
  • HDR Architecture, Riverside-Leslieville Station, Toronto, Canada
  • LT Pagaduan Design Studio, New Public Market and Terminal Complex, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, Philippines
  • NIKKEN SEKKEI + CRFSDI & SZAD & SUTP, Shenzhen Xili Station, Shenzhen, China
  • SHAPE & SHADE, Kamenica's Transit Oases, Kamenica, Albania
  • Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Ndjili Airport, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo
  • Tabanlioglu Architects, Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Future Project: Leisure Led Development

  • Aedas, Trojena Ski Village, NEOM, Saudi Arabia
  • archimatika, Escape City, Bukovel, Ukraine
  • ARRCC and SAOTA, Kalahari Dunes, Upington, Kalahari Desert, South Africa
  • CAAT Studio (Kamboozia Architecture & Design Studio), Micro Police, Hormuz Island, Iran
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, Green Coast Village B-Resort, Dhermi, Albania
  • EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture, G – 8 VILLAGE CENTER, Albania
  • ENOTA, Hotel Natura Extension, Rogla, Slovenia
  • External Reference Architect, Porto Covo Resort, Porto Covo, Portugal
  • Oppenheim Architecture, Desert Rock, Red Sea Development, Saudi Arabia
  • Patrulius si Asociatii, Swimming pool in Cluj-Napoca, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
  • Rodeo Architects, Unity Arena, Oslo, Norway
  • STARH, NAMA, Pamporovo, Bulgaria
  • Warren and Mahoney in association with Greenaway Architects, Greenshoot Consulting and Oculus, Bronte Surf Life Saving Club, Sydney, Australia
  • WJ Studio, Huanglong Island Hotel, Zhoushan, China
  • Woods Bagot, Minerva, Sydney, Australia
  • ZEN, Qiujiawan New Village, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, China

Future Project: Masterplanning

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 7 of 33
Grimshaw, Future Vision for London Waterloo Station and South Bank – Waterloo Station Masterplan, London, United Kingdom. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • ASPECT Studios, TCL, City of Melbourne, The Greenline Project Master Plan, Melbourne, Australia
  • B+H, CABN Vision Plan, Augusta Township, Canada
  • BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Aarhus Harbor Masterplan, Aarhus, Denmark
  • Broadway Malyan, Bandar Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • China Southwest Architectural Design and Research Institute, Chengdu Du Fu Thatched
  • Cottage District Urban Renewal Concept Planning, Chengdu, China
  • CommonADR & Enlocus, Jabiru Lakeside Precinct Plan, Kakadu National Park, Australia
  • DLR Group, Knowledge Economic City, Madinah, Saudi Arabia
  • Dome+Partners, Noname Studio, Skab, MetaArchitektur, RAMSBURG, Magdeburg, Germany
  • EL Studio, Ledroit/Kelly Miller Alley Enhancement Project, Washington D.C, United States
  • Grimshaw, Future Vision for London Waterloo Station and South Bank – Waterloo Station Masterplan, London, United Kingdom
  • Pace, Beautification of Shuwaikh Waterfront, Shuwaikh, Kuwait
  • Scott Brownrigg, Sea Breeze, Baku, Azerbaijan
  • SOG design, Starfish, Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam
  • Studio Arthur Casas, Amazon Science Museum Architectural Complex, Belterra, Brazil

Future Project: Office

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 17 of 33
Eric Parry Architects, 40 Holborn Viaduct, London, United Kingdom. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • (AS+GG) Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Forbes International Tower, Cairo, Egypt
  • AJC Architect, Yennora Multigate Medical Campus, Chippendale, Australia
  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Edge Shoreditch, London, United Kingdom
  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, 76 Upper Ground, London, United Kingdom
  • BDP, CTTQ Global R&D Center, Shanghai, China
  • Eric Parry Architects, 40 Holborn Viaduct, London, United Kingdom
  • NEUF architect(e)s, The Montreal Chest Institute Revived Breathing life into an abandoned
  • urban hospital, Montreal, Canada
  • Perkins&Will, Bio Jardins, São Paulo, Brazil
  • Wahana Architects, Akasha Office, Jakarta Selatan - DKI Jakarta, Indonesia

Future Project: Residential

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 19 of 33
Mei architects and planners + Peter Bastian Architekten, Gasometer, Münster, Germany. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • Architects Office, MONOLYT, Estaleiro Beach, Brazil
  • ARSH-4D STUDIO, Dijam Garden, Tehran, Iran
  • Bonsar Architects, Dalān Residential Complex, Ramsar, Iran
  • Boogertman + Partners, #Oxford Hive, Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Formwerkz Architects, TMW Maxwell, Singapore
  • G22 Projects, Winzervillen, Meran, Italy
  • Kalbod Design Studio, Object Beyond House, Tehran, Iran
  • LLG Architects Design Studio, The Rise at Monterrazas, Cebu City, Philippines
  • Mei architects and planners + Peter Bastian Architekten, Gasometer, Münster, Germany
  • SuperSpace Studio, Residential Complex Novelly, Dnipro, Ukraine
  • Pluszerotwo Architectural Design Studio, Balai Ani: House of Harvest, Angono, Rizal, Philippines
  • RSHP, Broadway East, London, United Kingdom
  • SPECTRUM, Next Collection, Batumi, Georgia
  • Studio MK27, Water Canal, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • UArchitects / Misak Terzibasiyan, Community on water in Indonesia, Semarang, Indonesia
  • Woods Bagot, Synchro Yards - Aeris, Porto Montenegro, Montenegro

Future Project: Sport

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 5 of 33
ARSH-4D STUDIO, Shahinshahr Women's Park, Shahinshahr, Iran. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • ARSH-4D STUDIO, Shahinshahr Women's Park, Shahinshahr, Iran
  • Chain10 Architecture & Interior Design Institute, Greenasium Sport Center, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
  • hcma & Dub Architects in conjunction with FaulknerBrowns Architects, Coronation Park
  • Sports & Recreation Centre, Edmonton, Canada
  • HKS, The Arena in Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Sordo Madaleno, El Molinón Stadium, Gijón, Asturias, Spain
  • Tabanlioglu Architects, Kinshasa Arena, Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic of The Congo

Landscape

Save this picture!
Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024 - Image 2 of 33
Redland-scape Limited, The Kave Town Colony, Bangkok, Thailand. Image © World Architecture Festival

  • A Gang of Three, Alluvial Decoder (City of Raleigh Storm Memorial), Raleigh, NC, United States
  • Redland-scape Limited, The Kave Town Colony, Bangkok, Thailand
  • DS Landscape & Architecture, Bayou Villas, Antalya, Turkey
  • Landart Design, Ceylonz Suites @ Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • LAY-OUT Planning Consultants, Regeneration Of Vitality——Shenzhen Guanlan Riverside Plaza, Shenzhen, China
  • MIA Design Studio, The Park, Vinh City, Nghe An Province, Vietnam
  • PDAA Design, Belgravia Green Development, Singapore
  • Reform, Redevelopment Design of the Eastern Entrance of Shenzhen People's Park, ShenZhen, China
  • Shma Company, Jin Wellbeing County, Pathum Thani, Thailand
  • Studio Saar, Udaan, Public Park, Udaipur, India
  • TCL, Transforming Southbank Boulevard, Melbourne, Australia
  • Turenscape, Sponge Synergy: The Huaiyang Fuxi Cultural Park, Huaiyang, Henan Province, China

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Claire Brodka
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Claire Brodka. "Short List Revealed for World Architecture Festival Awards 2024" 10 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018661/short-list-revealed-for-world-architecture-festival-awards-2024> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags