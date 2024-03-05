Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. 6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka

6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka

Save
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Bharat Aggarwal

6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Exterior Photography, Windows6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Chair6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Table, Chair6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Delhi, India
  • Project Lead: Pankaj Khandelwal
  • Design Team: Nishant Tyagi, Aruj Saxena, Vikrant Dhakrey
  • Site Co Ordinator: Arvind
  • Home Automation: SASCO SMART HOME
  • City: Delhi
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs

Slender House is a private residential project designed for a family of five, nestled within a small and slender site measuring 6 meters by 18 meters. The vision for this home was to create a space that not only stood out within its locality but also contributed to the cityscape. The aim was to craft a dwelling that felt intimately connected to the family's life while prioritizing thoughtful design over expansive square footage. The core concept driving Slender House was to punctuate the house with staggered cut-outs and strategically placed skylights. Despite the modest footprint, these design elements breathe life into the home, infusing it with light, air, and a sense of openness. The architects embraced the idea of sacrificing total floor area to create a space that resonated deeply with the client's lifestyle.

Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography
© Bharat Aggarwal
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Image 16 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Bharat Aggarwal

Each cut-out and skylight serve dual purpose, not just illuminating the space but also creating moments of interaction. Whether it's a shared glance from one floor to another or a beam of sunlight gently streaming into a common area, these architectural features forge bonds within the home. The stilt floor is dedicated primarily to parking, and the ground floor caters to formal engagements with a formal lounge, dining room, and bar. The first floor is designed according to the needs of the client’s father, with a bedroom, kitchen, and a puja space for moments of reflection and prayer. The second floor is tailored to the vibrant lives of the two daughters. It features bedrooms that reflect their personalities and aspirations, offering them individuality within the collective family home. The third floor is for the client and his wife, and it has a bedroom, study, and mandir.

Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bharat Aggarwal
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Bharat Aggarwal
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Image 21 of 21
Section Y

In embracing the philosophy of "less is more," Slender House emerges as a beacon of passive sustainability. The deliberate placement of cut-outs ensures cross ventilation, allowing fresh breezes to weave through the house naturally. Skylights not only invite sunlight to dance across the surfaces but also reduce the need for artificial lighting during the day.

Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Chair
© Bharat Aggarwal
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Image 20 of 21
Section X
Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Bharat Aggarwal

Despite its slender profile, it makes a bold statement within the urban landscape. It stands as a testament to the notion that size does not dictate impact. By focusing on tailored spaces that enhance daily living, this home exemplifies a new wave of design philosophy—one that values quality over quantity.

Save this picture!
6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Bharat Aggarwal

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Spaces Architects@ka
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka" 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014110/6-x-18-slender-house-spaces-architects-at-ka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags