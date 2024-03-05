6 x 18 Slender House / Spaces Architects@ka

+ 16

Project Lead: Pankaj Khandelwal

Design Team: Nishant Tyagi, Aruj Saxena, Vikrant Dhakrey

Site Co Ordinator: Arvind

Home Automation: SASCO SMART HOME

City: Delhi

Country: India

Slender House is a private residential project designed for a family of five, nestled within a small and slender site measuring 6 meters by 18 meters. The vision for this home was to create a space that not only stood out within its locality but also contributed to the cityscape. The aim was to craft a dwelling that felt intimately connected to the family's life while prioritizing thoughtful design over expansive square footage. The core concept driving Slender House was to punctuate the house with staggered cut-outs and strategically placed skylights. Despite the modest footprint, these design elements breathe life into the home, infusing it with light, air, and a sense of openness. The architects embraced the idea of sacrificing total floor area to create a space that resonated deeply with the client's lifestyle.

Each cut-out and skylight serve dual purpose, not just illuminating the space but also creating moments of interaction. Whether it's a shared glance from one floor to another or a beam of sunlight gently streaming into a common area, these architectural features forge bonds within the home. The stilt floor is dedicated primarily to parking, and the ground floor caters to formal engagements with a formal lounge, dining room, and bar. The first floor is designed according to the needs of the client’s father, with a bedroom, kitchen, and a puja space for moments of reflection and prayer. The second floor is tailored to the vibrant lives of the two daughters. It features bedrooms that reflect their personalities and aspirations, offering them individuality within the collective family home. The third floor is for the client and his wife, and it has a bedroom, study, and mandir.

In embracing the philosophy of "less is more," Slender House emerges as a beacon of passive sustainability. The deliberate placement of cut-outs ensures cross ventilation, allowing fresh breezes to weave through the house naturally. Skylights not only invite sunlight to dance across the surfaces but also reduce the need for artificial lighting during the day.

Despite its slender profile, it makes a bold statement within the urban landscape. It stands as a testament to the notion that size does not dictate impact. By focusing on tailored spaces that enhance daily living, this home exemplifies a new wave of design philosophy—one that values quality over quantity.