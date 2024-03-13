Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects

Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects

Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Seelwa, India
  • Client: Padam Interiors
  • Associate Architects: Omkar Rane, Madhavi Belsare
  • Design Team: Arjun Gupta
  • Main Contractor: Jagram Suthar
  • City: Seelwa
  • Country: India
© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vinay Punjwani

Text description provided by the architects. SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS presents the Nokha Village Community Centre, located in the desert region of Nokha in Rajasthan, India. The sweeping curvilinear volume rises up from the northeastern corner, looping around the site and rising up on the northwest corner to create a north-facing open courtyard.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 7 of 22
© Vinay Punjwani

The brief of the clients was to create a memorial for their father, Padmaramji Kularia. Nokha is a district in Rajasthan that encompasses 144 small villages. Studies of the vicinity and the current facilities in the village schools and the village areas fueled the need to create a community centre for all age groups.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vinay Punjwani
© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Vinay Punjwani

The main spiral building of 9,000sqft becomes an inclined garden with two varying slopes, allowing it to be used for recreation and gatherings, and offering views of the surrounding desert landscape from the rooftop.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Vinay Punjwani
Section 01
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 21 of 22
Section 01
© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Interior Photography
© Vinay Punjwani

Beneath the garden, on the lower eastern side, there is a small museum with a children’s digital library on the higher western side. The southern side is enveloped in a grass-covered earth berm to mitigate heat gain in response to the desert climate, where temperatures of 35 to 40°C are common for 8 months annually. The building forms an open courtyard with an amphitheater to provide a space for music performances, talks, and social interaction.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vinay Punjwani
© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Vinay Punjwani

The ovoid library is sheathed in natural sandstone screens derived from traditional architecture in Rajasthan, with the stone being sourced from the immediate surrounding area. These screens reduce heat gain and create different shadow patterns throughout the day. The library serves all the village schools in the region, most of which do not have libraries of their own. The museum is lit indirectly by scooped recesses within the roof garden berms. To facilitate the servicing of large gatherings, a linear amenity block housing, cafeteria, toilets, stores, and parking flanks the entrance at the northern side.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Vinay Punjwani
Section 02
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 22 of 22
Section 02

The rooftop gardens, the stone screens, the north-facing courtyard, and the southern grass berm collectively reduce the heat gain, rendering the spaces energy efficient. Rainwater harvesting and water recycling make the building and its construction sustainable, using local craftsmen and contract labor with materials available in the region.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 8 of 22
© Vinay Punjwani
Plan - Roof
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 20 of 22
Plan - Roof

A building with a built-up area of only 9,000sqft (810 sqm) generates a 9,000sqft rooftop garden and a 27,000sqft open auditorium and, in addition to the enclosed spaces, generates usable space that is four times more than the built space.

© Vinay Punjwani
Nokha Village Community Centre / Sanjay Puri Architects - Image 17 of 22
© Vinay Punjwani

Project location

Address:Seelwa, Rajasthan 334803, India

