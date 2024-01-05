Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler

Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler

Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler

Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Beam
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography

Tourism, Visitor Center
Sankt Peter-Ording, Germany
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. The new Erlebnis-Hus in St. Peter-Ording marks the culmination of the expanded beach promenade as part of a landscape project that emerged from a competition win in collaboration with the landscape architects Uniola. It aims to serve visitors of all ages and backgrounds as an inclusive meeting point, deeply rooted at a local level in both form and function, while radiating a strong regional identity.

Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Image 21 of 29
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jan Bitter

The construction is inspired by the local pile construction methods. It consists of an exposed load-bearing structure made of laminated timber, within which five oversized solid wood cubes are inserted at various heights and positions. The project's task was to find a sustainable, ecological, and innovative solution, contributing to the attractiveness of the location, both from a tourism and societal perspective.

Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Image 18 of 29
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Jan Bitter

Each of the five cubes of the structure serves a distinct purpose: they house an analog game venue, an information center + shop, a restaurant, a staff office, and sanitary facilities. The individual cubes are enclosed on three sides with a suspended wooden facade and open on one side with oversized windows, providing impressive views of the sea, the adjacent biotope, the promenade, and the distant landscape.

Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Image 24 of 29
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Glass, Windows, Beam
© Jan Bitter

A large number of terraces and stairs make the building accessible and usable on multiple levels outdoors, while a reinforced concrete core with an elevator and infrastructure rooms stabilize the emblematic wooden structure. Play equipment integrated into the wooden sculpture invites visitors to interact with the building and encourages them to play in, on, under, besides, and around the house.

Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Image 28 of 29
Save this picture!
Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler - Exterior Photography
© Jan Bitter

Project location

Address: Fritz-Wischer-Straße 1, 25826 St. Peter-Ording, Germany

Holzer Kobler
Cite: "Erlebnis-Hus Visitors Meeting Point / Holzer Kobler" 05 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011819/erlebnis-hus-visitors-meeting-point-holzer-kobler> ISSN 0719-8884

