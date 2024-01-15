Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design

© Finbarr Fallon

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon

"At the touch of love everyone becomes a poet." Plato 
At the fringes of utopia, time moves at its own languid pace. Butterflies flit through sunbeams, and the air, heavy with the perfume of blossoms, resonates with the gentle hum of life. The chirping of birds harmonizes with the rustling leaves in a natural symphony. Here, a house stands cloaked in vines and vegetation, nestled amidst a tapestry of lush green overgrowth. Sunlight, filtered through the verdant canopy overhead, casts a mesmerizing play of shadows on the façade. As daylight spills through the foliage, it bathes the mansion in a golden glow, revealing its regal allure.

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography
© Finbarr Fallon
Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Finbarr Fallon

A haven of tranquility and serenity nestled amidst lush greenery and embraced by nature's gentle graze, Touching Eden House stands at the edge of Singapore Botanic Gardens, a century-old haven of tropical greenery and the city's first UNESCO World Heritage site. Located in the heart of urban Singapore, it is a testament to the harmonious coexistence between urban living and nature in our City In The Garden. The design philosophy of Touching Eden House revolves around seamlessly integrating natural elements into the structure. From the moment one sets foot on the property, a sense of tranquility becomes palpable. The ground opens to meticulously landscaped gardens, where vibrant flowers bloom, and soft whispers of the wind fill the air. The exterior of the house boasts a veil of contemporary privacy and sunscreen, supported by clean lines and large glass windows that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding greenery.

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Deck
© Finbarr Fallon
Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon
Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Finbarr Fallon

Upon entering Touching Eden House, one is greeted by an interior that exudes warmth and calm. The use of natural materials such as travertine, granite, earth-toned fabrics, and high-performance wood creates a sense of harmony with the surroundings. The design incorporates large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing abundant natural light to flood the rooms and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. 

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Finbarr Fallon
Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon

The study and gym, strategically positioned on the top level, unveil panoramic views of the surrounding tree canopies. These elevated sanctuaries offer a secluded and serene home office environment, allowing for complete immersion in work and fitness amidst nature’s embrace. This transformative experience nurtures both the mind and body. Hanging plants cascade from the rooftop terrace and down the sides of the home, creating a curtain of greenery and infusing the atmosphere with whimsical charm.

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Finbarr Fallon

Touching Eden House is an ethereal retreat where dreams unfurl, and the magic of nature seamlessly intertwines. Brought to life by a visionary owner, this dream dwelling is conscientiously crafted by teams of consultants, specialists, and tradesmen. The magical alchemy of harmoniously blending human habitation with natural splendor is evident throughout. The walls of this sanctum are intricately interwoven with the beauty of nature, making Touching Eden House a haven of wonder and an enchanting home both day and night.

Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Finbarr Fallon

Wallflower Architecture + Design
Singapore
"Touching Eden House / Wallflower Architecture + Design" 15 Jan 2024.

