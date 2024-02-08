Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, FacadeShanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardShanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeShanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Interior Photography, WindowsShanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Kindergarten
Feng Xian Qu, China
  • Architects: ECADI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:CreatAR Images
  • Lead Architects: Ding Shun
  • Design Team: Zhao Xiaodan, Wu Bingpeng, Wang Lijin，Shan Guobin, Zhou Lan, Liu Liu, Zhang Wanshu
  • Structural Engineering: Chen Zejiu
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design: Wang Qinghua
  • Electrical Design: Wang Pu
  • Engineering: ECADI | PROJECT DEPARTMENT 17
  • Landscape: ECADI | STUDIO DINGSHUN
  • Clients: Shanghai Lingang Economic Development Co., Ltd
  • Program: Educational Architecture, Other Facilities, Kindergarten
  • City: Feng Xian Qu
  • Country: China
Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Kindergarten is the first station for kids to shape their personality and curiosity, to construct their cognition towards this world. The design is inspired by the image of “Cloud House on the Forest”, creating a new paradigm for preschool education, orchestrating a fantasy for new teaching concepts.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© CreatAR Images

Infinity garden for endless exploration. Shanghai BlueBay Kindergarten is located in the suburb of Fengxian District, with a total construction area of 8735.58 square meters. It features 15 class units, 6 specialized activity rooms, a 220-square-meter multifunctional hall, and office and living facilities.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© CreatAR Images

Adopting an orderly, and varying village-like layout, the design solves the challenges of sunlight and functions in a high-density city. Sunlight, greenery, and a gentle breeze were incorporated for children to experience the essence of nature. The interweaving and permeable space will stimulate children's curiosity to explore.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Image 26 of 35
Plan - Site
Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Image 27 of 35
Plan - 1st floor

The first floor features wooden houses with earthy textures that are deeply rooted in the land. The upper part is wrapped in perforated corrugated aluminum sheets, creating a floating house that resembles a castle in the cloud. These playrooms are interconnected with corridors and platforms. The composition of windows of varying sizes ensures sufficient sunlight and ventilation, creating a charming translucent ambiance. The categorized window size will also reduce the construction cost and complexity. The undulating and continuous roof consists of two different slope angles, forms the fifth facade, and becomes a visual highlight in a monotonous residential area.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Interior Photography, Windows
© CreatAR Images

Integration of natural and artificial. Nature and architecture interlock and complement each other. The interconnected courtyards create a seamless and transparent space for walking and viewing, forming multiple spatial interfaces with convex and concave variations for children to explore. The first-floor activity room can be fully opened towards the gardens, blurring the boundary between interior and exterior, forming a continuous and changing space to embrace nature.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Image 30 of 35
Section 01

Characterized courtyards. The ground level revolves around six themed courtyards of unique characteristics. Different courtyards are like miniature and ever-changing worlds, where every child can find their own favorite space. Natural atmosphere, such as sunshine, soil, grass, and trees, possess endless charm and power. The prosperity and decay of plants, the chirping of insects, the dance of butterflies, and the wind and rain in nature all help to construct children's understanding of the world.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Column
© CreatAR Images

Warm and poetic interior. A simple and bright playroom provides a space flexible for large-scale furniture layout, while effectively controlling decoration costs by keeping it consistent with the exterior. The combination of skylights, floor-to-ceiling windows, high windows, color windows, and small windows allows children to explore the external scenery from different heights. Light enters the space through the skylights, bringing a playful effect.

Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI - Interior Photography, Windows
© CreatAR Images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.188, Tiantao Road, Fengxian District, Shanghai, China

About this office
ECADI
Office

Cite: "Shanghai Blue Bay Kindergarten / ECADI" 08 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013130/shanghai-blue-bay-kindergarten-ecadi> ISSN 0719-8884

