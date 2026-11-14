-
Architects: Woods Bagot
- Area: 5000000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Trevor Mein
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
- Woods Bagot Ceo: Nik Karalis
- Project Design Leader: Julian Cross
- Project Delivery Leader: John Minford
- Spa Consultants: Howard Spa Consultants
- Signage & Wayfinding: SPACEAGENCY
- City: Paphos
- Country: Cyprus
Text description provided by the architects. Minthis is a resort-style development located in the hillside setting of Tsada Village in Paphos. With Cypriot developer Pafilia, Woods Bagot's London studio delivered master planning, architecture, interior design, and branding services to create a unique retreat-style experience, combining the best of local antiquity and premium amenities.