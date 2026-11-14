© Trevor Mein

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Text description provided by the architects. Minthis is a resort-style development located in the hillside setting of Tsada Village in Paphos. With Cypriot developer Pafilia, Woods Bagot's London studio delivered master planning, architecture, interior design, and branding services to create a unique retreat-style experience, combining the best of local antiquity and premium amenities.