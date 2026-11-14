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Minthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot

Minthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - Exterior PhotographyMinthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardMinthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMinthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, DoorMinthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - More Images+ 13

Curated by Hana Abdel

Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Paphos, Cyprus
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Minthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. Minthis is a resort-style development located in the hillside setting of Tsada Village in Paphos. With Cypriot developer Pafilia, Woods Bagot's London studio delivered master planning, architecture, interior design, and branding services to create a unique retreat-style experience, combining the best of local antiquity and premium amenities.

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Cite: "Minthis Resort Development / Woods Bagot" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009606/minthis-hills-woods-baggot> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Trevor Mein

Minthis度假区开发项目 / 伍兹贝格

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