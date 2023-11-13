Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior PhotographyMinthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardMinthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMinthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, DoorMinthis Hills / Woods Baggot - More Images+ 13

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Paphos, Cyprus
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Trevor Mein

Text description provided by the architects. Minthis is a resort-style development located in the hillside setting of Tsada Village in Paphos. With Cypriot developer Pafilia, Woods Bagot’s London studio delivered master planning, architecture, interior design, and branding services to create a unique retreat-style experience, combining the best of local antiquity and premium amenities.

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography
© Trevor Mein
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Image 17 of 18
Location
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Trevor Mein

Works include the creation of a new village center and associated villa development in the community of Tsada, featuring a major upgrade of an existing golf course and 16th-century monastery built in the Byzantine tradition, as well as the creation of 44 residential villas, a contemporary clubhouse, a wellness spa with a pool and a village heart comprising restaurants, bars and retail stores. 

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Trevor Mein
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Image 18 of 18
Plan - Site

Villas are inspired by traditional Cypriot vernacular of the ‘mountain village,’ featuring pitched rooves, cypress timber, terracotta, and integrating locally sourced limestone. Each villa is planned around a traditional courtyard that allows internal volumes to access shade and natural breeze. The new village square or ‘Palatia’ is designed to be the focal point – a contemporary adaptation of the traditional Cypriot village square, flanked by art and crafts galleries, fashion boutiques, a fine wine “cava” or cellar, a providore and an authentic eatery. 

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography
© Trevor Mein
Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Interior Photography
© Trevor Mein

The wellness spa covers an area of 2,400 square meters and integrates essential oils and aromatherapy from indigenous herbs and plants found around the Minthis estate. Offered treatments range from an internal lap pool, yoga studio, gym, hydrotherapy, various therapeutic and beauty applications, and treatment rooms. Each timber-clad treatment room incorporates an indoor massage bed zone and an outdoor foot massage zone, each defined with a different species of tree ranging from citrus, pomegranate, or fig, exuding intoxicating scents and considered in in medieval iconography to represent rebirth. 

Minthis Hills / Woods Baggot - Exterior Photography
© Trevor Mein

Project location

Paphos, Cyprus

Woods Baggot
Concrete

Hospitality Architecture, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors, Cyprus

