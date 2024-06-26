Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. India
  5. Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar

Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar

Save

Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 2 of 40Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 3 of 40Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 4 of 40Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 5 of 40Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Learning, Community, Cultural Center
Udaipur, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 2 of 40
© Edmund Sumner

Text description provided by the architects. During the design process, we worked closely with our client, Dharohar, a not-for-profit organization, to bring to life the vision of Third Space - the first learning and cultural center in Udaipur. Our aim was to create an accessible, open, and inclusive place beyond the home or school.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 9 of 40
© Edmund Sumner

Third Space was designed as a destination that could foster a generation of life-long learners, for people to come together to create meaningful connections, gain new experiences, or pursue long-loved hobbies. A major challenge was the diversity of uses; it is not just a museum, or a makers space, a cinema or a performance space, or a climbing wall, it is all of those and more. To make this work, we laid the major elements around a pinwheel of cloisters that surround a central courtyard.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 11 of 40
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 31 of 40
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 8 of 40
© Ankit Jain

The biggest challenge was to bring multiple activities into a single coherent space. To overcome this, we decided to place the main community activities in the central courtyard. In-between spaces, such as the entrance, corridors, and courtyards, often forgotten in building design, were designed to serve as flexible spaces for performances and community gatherings, bringing all activities together under one roof.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 4 of 40
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 5 of 40
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 37 of 40
Section AA

Lastly, and in order to ensure that Third Space accommodates a multitude of uses in the best possible way, We used the ‘patterns’ of A Pattern Language by Christopher Alexander, which helped bring order to the whole experience.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 14 of 40
© Ananya Singhal

For the construction of Third Space, we focused on using local materials that respond well to the region’s harsh climatic conditions and help reduce the carbon embodied by transport. The masonry walls were formed by waste marble rubble and lime mortar from nearby mines, while marble dust, a waste product from the marble mining and processing industry, was used in the concrete as a cement replacement, resulting in a light-colored concrete that reflects the sun better and contributes to the natural ventilation of the building.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 16 of 40
© Ananya Singhal
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 32 of 40
Plan - 1st Floor Mezzanine
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 13 of 40
© Ananya Singhal

Focused on reducing waste, we reused the marble cut-offs from the façade screens as flooring, and the metal offcuts were refashioned into chainmail for doors and partitions. The white marble screens used are locally produced, as are the ceramic tiles that are used in broken form to form the roofs. The roof features a woven bamboo canopy which provides solar shading, where bamboo is chosen as a material in lieu of long-life aluminium shades, resulting in a low-carbon solution that is cost-effective and biodegradable as opposed to something more robust, but damaging in the long term.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 19 of 40
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 23 of 40
© Ankit Jain

One of the key learnings from Third Space for us was how to work with all the collaborators. We learned and developed so many elements together. From the canopy of the building, which was co-created with Webb Yates Engineers, to the façade fixing, co-created with Sarnar,  and the marble screens, that had to be tested for earthquake resistance, the list could go on!

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 22 of 40
© Ananya Singhal
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 20 of 40
© Ananya Singhal
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 39 of 40
North Elevation

In terms of the building design, we drew inspiration from the architectural heritage of Rajasthan and reimagined it in a contemporary form, bringing multiple uses into a single coherent building. A key aspect of Third Space is the central courtyard inspired by the regional building heritage of havelis (traditional residencies) around which key spaces are organized. Serving as a flexible exhibition, performance, and meeting space, the courtyard has all the center’s circulation around it, providing clear routes to all the learning and activity spaces.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 28 of 40
© Ankit Jain
Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 26 of 40
© Ankit Jain

At the entrance of the building, a visitor is presented with the ‘Baori’, inspired by the step wells found in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The vast open-air public space consists of seemingly random cubes forming steps to run and jump from, to sit and relax on.

Save this picture!
Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar - Image 6 of 40
© Edmund Sumner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Udaipur, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Saar
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningPublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningPublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterIndia
Cite: "Third Space Cultural and Learning Center / Studio Saar" 26 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018110/third-space-cultural-and-learning-center-studio-saar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags