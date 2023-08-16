Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, BeamJiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, BeamJiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, BeamJiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestJiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bridges
Chengdu, China
  • Design: Patrik Schumacher
  • Project Directors: Charles Walker, Lei Zheng, Ed Gaskin
  • Project Architect: Han-Hsun Hsieh
  • Site Team: Lei Zheng, Han-Hsun Hsieh
  • Project Team: Jan Klaska, Lei Zheng, Marina Dimopoulou, Stratis Georgiou, Hung-Da Chien, Han-Hsun Hsieh, Martha Masli, Stella Dourtmes, Charles Walker, Ed Gaskin
  • Client: Chengdu International Aerotropolis Group Construction and Development Co., Ltd.
  • Executive Architect: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • Local Architect: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • Lighting Consutlant: Zaha Hadid Architects
  • Landscape Design: Zaha Hadid Architects
  • Site Supervision: China Huaxi Engineering Design and Construction Co., Ltd
  • Quantity Surveyor: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • General Contractor : Sinohydro Bureau 7 Co., Ltd, China Huaxi Engineering Design and Construction Co., Ltd
  • Environmental Consultant: Shenzhen Pengdaxin Energy Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd
  • M&E Engineering: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • Mep Engineering: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • Transport Consultant: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • Fire Engineering: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp.Ltd
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Arch Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The first in a series of bridges on Chengdu's West Line Road, the 295-meter Chengdu West First Bridge crosses the Jiangxi River, a tributary of the Tuojiang River in China’s Sichuan province. With its 185-meter central span and 55-meter secondary spans reaching the riverbanks, the Chengdu West First Bridge is a road, cycle, and pedestrian bridge over the meandering Jiangxi River; enabling the West Line Road to become the western section of the Airport New Town ring-road and cycle route.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Liang Xue
Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 15 of 19
Site plan

As arches provide the most efficient bridge structure for spans between 120-250 meters, this symmetrical bridge is composed of two primary steel arches that rise from either side of the road deck. As they rise, the arches lean together to touch tangentially at their crown, stabilizing the structure from lateral wind forces.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Liang Xue

The dynamic curvature of the bridge’s supporting piers and abutments taper into its primary arches and road deck, defining a sculptural landmark within Chengdu’s transport infrastructure.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch, Beam
© Liang Xue

Commissioned to build the bridge following the 2019 design competition, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) used structural analysis software on the design’s digital model. Examining all material self-weight, superimposed dead load, and traffic live loading, as well as environmental considerations of wind and temperature, this analysis ensured the structure and foundations have been designed to exceed the standards required for once-in-200-year weather events.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 17 of 19
Section

With a height-to-span ratio of approximately 1:6, the bridge’s arches rise to 30 meters and are tied together at their base by longitudinal box girders that run along the edge of the road deck. These ties resist the outward horizontal thrust of each arch and significantly reduce the horizontal loads on the bridge’s foundations.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Arch Exist
Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Arch Exist

Concrete abutments at either end of the bridge incorporate connectors linking the road deck to the West Line Road’s surface. With no foundations positioned in the Jiangxi River, intermediate piers are located beneath the springing points of the arches on each riverbank.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Liang Xue

The bridge’s bored piles and abutments were constructed using conventional in-situ reinforced concrete techniques. The steel box sections of each arch were prefabricated in optimal dimensions for transportation and assembly on site. The edge box girder sections within the road deck include the cable anchorages. These sections were also prefabricated and delivered in sections to be spliced together with on-site welding.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 18 of 19
Balustrade + bench - detail
Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Image 19 of 19
Anchorage - detail

The bridge’s prefabricated plate cross girders were delivered to the site and connected to the edge girders by a bolted cover plate splice connection. The concrete road deck has been constructed from precast panels fixed to the cross girders by in-situ concrete stitch pours.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Liang Xue

Mobile cranes lifted all prefabricated steelwork and precast concrete elements within the bridge’s short assembly schedule. The Chengdu West First Bridge crossing the Jiangxi River will open to the public upon completion of the West Line Road.

Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Liang Xue

Project location

Address:Jiangxi River, Jianyang, Chengdu, China

Zaha Hadid Architects
Cite: "Jiangxi River Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects" 16 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

