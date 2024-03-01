Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. India
  5. Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group

Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group

Save
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group

Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenGreenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Facade, HandrailGreenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, GardenGreenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Column, BeamGreenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Factory
Surat, India
  • Design Team: Dinesh Suthar, Bharat Patel, Sagar Sojitra, Varun Sojitra, Hardik Padmani, Mansi Patel
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Factory
  • City: Surat
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Vinay Panjvani

Text description provided by the architects. Greenlab Diamond Factory marks a pioneering venture in the heart of India, introducing the first-of-its-kind lab-grown diamond manufacturing facility. Spanning 95000 sq ft, the innovative building seamlessly integrates production areas and office spaces across four thoughtfully designed stories. Breaking away from the conventional industrial aesthetic, the Greenlab Diamond Factory boasts a captivating facade featuring exposed RCC slabs, brick cladding, and a harmonious blend of greenery.

Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Column, Courtyard
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Image 20 of 32
Diagram

The front elevation of the building houses modern and inviting office spaces, creating a distinctive contrast with the rear section dedicated to the state-of-the-art production area. The entire structure is meticulously landscaped, creating an ambiance that transcends the traditional industrial atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, Facade
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Image 27 of 32
GL 02 - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Vinay Panjvani

The first phase of the project encompasses the core production facilities and office spaces, showcasing a visionary approach to sustainable and aesthetically pleasing industrial architecture. The second phase expands the Greenlab Diamond Factory to an impressive 78000 sq ft, incorporating a diamond processing unit. This section of the facility features a triple-height foyer, enhanced by a hanging observatory bridge. Skylights shaped like wedges contribute to the grandeur of the arrival area.

Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Image 31 of 32
GL 02 - Sections

The front facade, adorned with brick cladding and exposed RCC slabs, stands as a testament to the marriage of functionality and aesthetics, defying the conventional appearance of a factory building. The second phase introduces a breathtaking triple-height foyer, creating an awe-inspiring entrance. The hanging observatory bridge further adds a touch of architectural brilliance. The project incorporates extensive greenery, both within and surrounding the building. The lush landscaping not only contributes to a visually pleasing environment but also aligns with Greenlab's commitment to sustainability. The landscaped ground between the two buildings serves as a communal space, featuring a library and sit-out pavilion. This area provides a serene retreat for employees and visitors, fostering a sense of community and intellectual engagement.

Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Vinay Panjvani
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Image 32 of 32
GL 02 - Section and Elevation
Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Vinay Panjvani

Greenlab Diamond Factory redefines the paradigm of diamond manufacturing facilities in India. The innovative design, commitment to sustainability, and integration of modern amenities reflect the company's vision to lead the industry in both technology and aesthetics. This project sets the stage for a new era in the production of lab-grown and natural diamonds, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence of functionality and elegance.

Save this picture!
Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Vinay Panjvani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Surat, Guyarat, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Design Work Group
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryIndia
Cite: "Greenlab Diamonds Factory / Design Work Group" 01 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013849/greenlab-diamonds-factory-design-work-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags