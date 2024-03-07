Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Greenhouse
  4. China
  5. Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects

Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects

Save
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects

Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeVertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeVertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, GardenVertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeVertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Greenhouse, Research Center
Beijing, China
  • Client: AgriGarden
  • Interior Design: AgriGarden
  • Construction And Greenhouse Design: Ammerlaan constructions, Hebucon
  • Cultivation Techniques: AgriGarden
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. With Vertical Farm Beijing, van Bergen Kolpa Architects delivers China's first innovation center for urban food production for horticultural company AgriGarden and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science CAAS.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Image 30 of 36

The Vertical Farm was built on the campus of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science; Beijing's and the rest of China's innovation center for fruit and vegetable growing. The transparent three-story building is the prominent entrance to the campus' research facilities and overlooks the city and the ring road in downtown Beijing.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

Building for innovation and education. The 3,500 m2 building spread over three floors houses an array of innovative vertical cultivations around a monumental entrance hall. An educational route through the building leads visitors past fruit and berry trees in the open ground, automated vertical lettuce growing, fruit growing under LED light, and a rooftop greenhouse with tomato and cucumber growing under daylight.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Image 32 of 36

Vertical Horticulture. To supply millions of inhabitants of China's large metropolises with green and healthy food, its production must be integrated as much as possible in and around the city. Vertical Farm Beijing offers a solution in the form of stacked horticulture on a compact footprint. A new type of building for professional cultivation with accessibility to a wide audience that celebrates the central role of food in the city.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Weiqi Jin

Sustainable use of water and energy. Not a drop of water is wasted in this building. When irrigating the plants, the residual water is recycled and reused. The building's climate control uses natural ventilation and cooling based on evaporation. Passive heat extraction from the sun and residual heat from LED lighting is used for heating.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Weiqi Jin

Transparent sculpture. Vertical Farm Beijing is a proud sculpture of steel and glass that underscores its agricultural and public function. The building consists of a particularly slender steel structure that stands out against the Beijing sky with a series of transparent bay windows. The entrance side looks special with its expressive, faceted facade in transparent glass. Throughout the day, the bay windows allow refraction-free glimpses inside and out. In the evening, the building, with its various LED light types, shows itself as a beacon in the city.

Save this picture!
Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:China, Bei Jing Shi, Shi Jing Shan Qu, 中园路W5QP+8HW 邮政编码: 100144

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
van Bergen Kolpa architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureGreenhouseResearch centerEducational ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Vertical Farm Beijing / van Bergen Kolpa architects" 07 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014197/vertical-farm-beijing-van-bergen-kolpa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags