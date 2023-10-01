Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams

Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams

Save
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams

Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeMarshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, FacadeMarshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior PhotographyMarshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsMarshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture, University
United Kingdom
  • Architect: Stanton Williams
  • Interior Architects: Stanton Williams, Sheppard Robson
  • Delivery Architect: Sheppard Robson
  • Mep, Infrastructure, Lighting, Acoustics, Logistics, Vertical Transportation, Transport, Bim, Security, Sustainability: Arup
  • Client: University College London
  • Design Manager: Plan A
  • Public Consultation: Soundings
  • Principal Designer Advisor: Bureau Veritas
  • Catering: Tricon
  • Accessibility: All Clear Designs Ltd, Arup Group
  • Building Access + Maintenance Consultant: Reef Associates
  • Cost Consultant: AECOM
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Hufton+Crow

Text description provided by the architects. Marshgate, a 35,000 sqm state-of-the-art academic building designed by Stanton Williams, has been completed at the forefront of the UCL East campus, in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Marshgate is designed to create a collaborative and cross-disciplinary educational environment focused on finding solutions to today’s biggest social, environmental, and technological challenges, drawing on the shared knowledge and expertise of the many faculties that will converge at the new East London campus.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hufton+Crow

The landmark scheme, UCL’s largest single building, offers eight floors of open and adaptable teaching, research, and collaboration spaces, for fields ranging from the creative industries to engineering, robotics, green technologies, and global health - inviting new and interconnected modes of working, and entirely new research avenues and disciplines to emerge. Setting the standard for a new type of university campus, the building is designed to break down siloes and promote and cross-disciplinary learning, thinking, and research, bringing together students, academics, and the public.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Image 21 of 40
Masterplan Model

Different floors are clustered into a series of ‘neighborhoods’, each with its own double-height collaboration space for informal meetings or exhibitions. The lower levels of the building include a network of publicly accessible spaces, with a café, public art displays, and activities designed to draw schools, community organizations, and the public into the life and heart of the building interface with both the and wider Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Hufton+Crow
Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Image 24 of 40
Ground Floor Plan

While public amenities predominantly populate the ground level, student, academic, and research spaces are concentrated on the central floors, and highly specialized laboratories and workshops are primarily situated on the building’s upper levels. This configuration emerged from the end-user briefing carried out by Stanton Williams to the end of RIBA Stage 3, with further end-user briefing sessions carried out by joint interior architect Sheppard Robson in the subsequent stages. Sheppard Robson built on Stanton Williams’ design to configure internal spaces to meet the University’s requirements, including lending specialist experience in designing laboratories, workshops, and a range of workspaces.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Hufton+Crow

A central, day-lit atrium vertically connects all the building’s activities, and highly visible circulation routes including stairs and escalators create further opportunities for chance encounters and interaction. Additional facilities include fabrication workshops, media studios, exhibition areas, design studios, lecture theatres, a library, and an executive suite and spaces for collaboration and engagement with local businesses and communities.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Hufton+Crow

In a departure from the trend towards glassy, lightweight curtain wall facades, Marshgate is built to echo the solidity and permanence of UCL’s original Bloomsbury campus. The massing also speaks to the site’s industrial past, referencing the buildings that historically populated the surrounding Lea Valley, while responding to the bold sculptural forms of the contemporary neighboring Olympic structures. Comprised of in-situ and precast concrete panels in subtly graded tones and textures, the façade features timber board marked concrete on the lower floors and upper levels sculpted to optimize natural daylight and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Image 34 of 40
Section B

Reflecting UCL’s overarching mission to embed sustainability through its campus and culture, durability and energy efficiency were at the front of Stanton Williams’ design approach. The BREEAM Excellent-rated building marries a strong and enduring identity with a highly flexible and long-life design approach to space and programming, and the solidity of the facade delivers high thermal performance and solar shading. Passive design strategies informed the overall building design and the all-electric building is powered in part by renewable electricity, with the aim to reach net zero carbon by 2035 in keeping with the district’s wider sustainable energy strategy.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hufton+Crow

Together with the recently completed One Pool Street building, designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands, which comprises both academic spaces and student accommodation, Marshgate marks the completion of the first phase of the UCL East campus masterplan, UCL’s biggest expansion in its 200-year history. It also marks a major milestone in the wider creation of East Bank, a new cultural quarter for innovation, creativity, and learning supported by the Mayor of London, which will include UAL’s London College of Fashion, a new Sadler’s Wells East theatre, and new bases for BBC Music and V&A East. Marshgate is also situated within Stratford’s SHIFT innovation district, a highly collaborative initiative headed up by UCL and other major bodies to bring together the public and private sectors with education, local communities, innovative enterprises, and tech companies to find, test, and demonstrate interventions to make cities safer, healthier and more sustainable.

Save this picture!
Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hufton+Crow

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:7 Sidings St, London E20 2AE, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Stanton Williams
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Marshgate UCL East Building / Stanton Williams" 01 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007563/marshgate-ucl-east-building-stanton-williams> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags