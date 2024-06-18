Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  LH Residence / STARH

LH Residence / STARH

LH Residence / STARH - Image 2 of 27LH Residence / STARH - Image 3 of 27LH Residence / STARH - Image 4 of 27LH Residence / STARH - Image 5 of 27

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Refurbishment, Extension
Varna, Bulgaria
  Architects: STARH
  Area:  1157
  Year:  2023
  Photographs
    Photographs:Dian Stanchev
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Reynaers Aluminium, Swisspearl, Knauf, Kone, Mapei, Velux
  Lead Architects: Svetoslav Stanislavov
  Design Team: Sanya Kovacheva, Dimitar Katsarov, Iva Kostova, Hristo Dushev, Petar Nikolov, Borislav Stanchev, Debora Dimitrova, Mirela Teofanova, Marina Madzharova, Maria Yanakieva, Vladimir Kavaev, Georgi Pasev
  City: Varna
  Country: Bulgaria
LH Residence / STARH - Image 3 of 27
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. LH residential building is situated in the historical center of Varna, Bulgaria. It is located at the corner of Slivnitsa Boulevard, the main pedestrian artery to the Sea Garden, and Stefan Karadja Street. The context of the building is quite vibrant due to the many historical buildings that are present, as well as the dynamic city life of the city center.

LH Residence / STARH - Image 4 of 27
© Dian Stanchev
LH Residence / STARH - Image 22 of 27
Ground Floor Plan

The conviction of STARH in contemporary architecture led the design approach into definitive contemporary expression while walking the thin line between what’s modern and what’s contextual. Being aware of its responsibility, the studio took the bold step to introduce a design that strengthens the characteristics of the past and adds new qualities for the benefit of the future.

LH Residence / STARH - Image 7 of 27
© Dian Stanchev
LH Residence / STARH - Image 21 of 27
Axonometry
LH Residence / STARH - Image 14 of 27
© Dian Stanchev

The existing 2-storey building dates back to 1923. According to the Cultural Heritage Legislation, it does not have “immovable cultural property” status, but is categorized as “ensemble importance”. Although the building is not a protected one, the concept of preserving its appearance and decorations is developed in the project for reconstruction and re-use. The program and interior spaces have been reorganized. The building consists of four residential floors and a ground floor as a public space and café.

LH Residence / STARH - Image 5 of 27
© Dian Stanchev
LH Residence / STARH - Image 26 of 27
Section
LH Residence / STARH - Image 16 of 27
© Dian Stanchev

The new design aims to distinguish itself from the existing one in a respectful manner. In this way, the project is fair both to the past and to the present. The area envisions new urban planning regulations, where LH is the first one to be executed. Following the new restrictions of the lot, the architectural volume is already predefined. A rigid grid is used for the façade to achieve harmony with the existing façade and not dominate it. A suspended system from fiber cement panels is used on the façades and the roof – that comes as the fifth façade.

LH Residence / STARH - Image 8 of 27
© Dian Stanchev

Project location

Address:Varna, Bulgaria

STARH
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionBulgaria

