Talaga Sampireun Bali Restaurant / K-Thengono Design Studio

19

Design Team: Sheren Pricillia Sanusi

Technical Team: Fathur Rahman Syach

Quantity Surveyor: Nuansa Triutama Jaya

General Contractor : PT Allegra Mitra Perkasa

City: Kecamatan Kuta

Country: Indonesia

Reimagining the Talaga Sampireun Experience in Bali - Talaga Sampireun, a well-known Indonesian restaurant chain synonymous with lakeside dining experience (talaga) and community gatherings (sampireun), lives up to its name across locations. However, their newest Bali outpost by K-Thengono Design Studio takes this concept further. In a departure from the standard Talaga Sampireun formula of individual saung (Sundanese for huts) spread around a lake and a separate main dining hall, the design team aimed for a more integrated experience. Here, the design forms a narrative, tracing the story of a rural Indonesian village nestled beside a body of water.

The narrative begins with a meandering river, its flow reinterpreted as a continuous, curvaceous spine surrounded by a lake. This "river" forms the central axis with spacious dining areas on its curves. Open-air saung nestled along its path, their roofs mimicking the form of leaves, echoing the traditional riverside settlements. Unlike other Talaga Sampireun branches, where the main dining areas are set back from the water's edge, this new design typology offers direct access. Families with young children can delight in feeding the fish that populate the lake, while all guests can revel in the serenity of the aquatic landscape. Walls are non-existent, fostering refreshing openness while maximizing natural ventilation.

The arrival sequence itself is a prelude to the immersive experience within. Upon entering, a soaring rooftop welcomes guests, its height gradually descending as one progresses toward the pathway to the dining areas. This architectural gesture creates a sense of intimacy, bringing the visitor down to a human scale – a welcoming contrast to the vastness of the surrounding water landscape. Strategic skylights pierce the high roof, bathing the space in dramatic shafts of natural light and adding another layer of visual intrigue.

Beyond visual appeal, the design is set to engage all five senses. The sound of songbirds complements the serene view of the lake, while the aroma and taste of the renowned Talaga Sampireun’s cuisine tantalizes the palate. Locally sourced materials like teak, brass, and red brick create a textural symphony juxtaposed with the sleek lines of modern steel structures. Decorative elements on the ceilings, crafted by local artisans using rattan, add a touch of human warmth and celebrate the region’s rich craft heritage.

The Talaga Sampireun’s outpost in Bali transcends the concept of a mere restaurant. It’s a fusion of nature, tradition, and a contemporary design vision that upholds the brand’s DNA. A place of gathering where guests are not just served a meal but are invited to immerse themselves in a uniquely Indonesian experience wherever they choose to sit.