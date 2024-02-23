Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Singapore
  5. SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd

Save
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Exterior Photography, FacadeSAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Exterior Photography, FacadeSAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Image 4 of 24SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography, Facade, SteelSAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Recreation & Training
Singapore
  • Project Lead: Tan Kok Ming
  • Architect: Jireh Lee, Nigel Chew
  • Country: Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Exterior Photography, Facade
© DP Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the heart of a sprawling public park, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang (CCK) is a recreational clubhouse that offers an extensive array of fitness and wellness activities for National Servicemen and their families, from pool and futsal court to karaoke lounges and spas. The architecture of SAFRA CCK expresses itself with exuberant, distinctive forms that recall and inspire fitness — from bold super-scaled trusses to the precast pigmented concrete bulwark frontage symbolizing unity and strength. Yet beneath its robust exterior, it hosts a dynamic community of nature and people, flowing in through a central spine from the park. The result is a seamless interlace of nature and fitness that reinvigorates the neighborhood and revives the community spirit.

Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© DP Architects
Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Image 16 of 24
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Image 4 of 24
© DP Architects

From inception, the arrangement of massing and programs is guided not only by internal logic concerning hierarchy and purpose but also by external factors such as visual accessibility and spatial interconnection. The location of the clubhouse within a park is capitalized upon as its design philosophy, focused on creating porous public spaces that seamlessly integrate the surrounding greenery into the architectural fabric. This intentional orientation of the architecture towards the park draws in nature and activities from the surroundings, creating a verdant central courtyard that brings the outdoors inside. To further enhance porosity, the swimming pool is elevated into the tree canopies, freeing up the ground story for connections to the park. This not only provides stunning aerial views of the park but also extends the pool to seamlessly blend into the foliage.

Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography
© DP Architects
Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Image 17 of 24
2nd Floor Plan
Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography
© DP Architects

Adjacent to the courtyard, the ‘Steps of Life’ feature staircase serves as the vertical locus of the development, binding not just the fitness facilities within the clubhouse together but also linking the park’s running route to the building’s sky-running track at the fourth story. Embodying active mobility, it invites visitors to climb its 100 steps, defying the conventional notion that fitness and parks are relegated to ground level. It embraces wellbeing across different realms – public and private, horizontally and vertically – and infuses the clubhouse with a distinctive aura of vigor and zeal. High-volume spaces within the clubhouse are positioned along the extended arms of the building to maximize natural light and cross-ventilation. In air-conditioned spaces, high-performance double-glazed glass is used to reduce heat transfer, leading to significant energy savings.

Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography
© DP Architects

Besides passive design strategies, SAFRA CCK also optimizes energy consumption through green technology and sustainable construction. It boasts a high-efficiency water-cooled chiller plant, rainwater harvesting with 100% smart auto-irrigation landscapes, rooftop photovoltaic panels, and energy-efficient lighting systems. During construction, green concrete and recycled steel were also used, reducing carbon emissions per gross floor area by 23%. With an overall energy savings of 42.7%, totaling 1890MWh, the project is awarded the Green Mark Platinum – Super Low Energy certification by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority. This recognition reflects the clubhouse's commitment to harmonizing with nature and underscores its role as a mindful and sustainable space, prioritizing the well-being of occupants in every facet of its design and functionality.

Save this picture!
SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd - Interior Photography, Facade, Steel
© DP Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Singapore

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DP Architects Pte Ltd
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSingapore
Cite: "SAFRA Choa Chu Kang Clubhouse / DP Architects Pte Ltd" 23 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013633/safra-choa-chu-kang-clubhouse-dp-architects-pte-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags