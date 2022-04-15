Integrated Kitchens in Argentinean Housing: Houses and Flats That Are Organised in a Single Space

Save this picture! El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Regardless of the design adopted for kitchen spaces, for some years now and with increasing frequency, many architects have been deciding to design kitchens by integrating them into other rooms in the home. Free of dividing walls or joinery, integrated kitchens are implemented with the aim of leaving the activities that take place there in full view of everyone, encouraging interaction and communication between the inhabitants.

Save this picture! Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

In general, integrated kitchens are characterised by the fact that they coexist with living and dining rooms in homes. In Argentina, linear designs are the most frequently used in flats, while kitchens with islands or U-shaped or L-shaped designs predominate in homes. However, as can be seen in Culinary Architecture: 16 Projects that Explore Different Kitchen Layouts, there are multiple design options that can be implemented by taking into account the climatic conditions of the place in question, the materials available or even the customs and beliefs of its inhabitants, among other factors.

Save this picture! Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina

This type of layout breaks away from the classic four-wall layout and, either through a change of flooring or by means of a certain type of furniture, is able to serve as a meeting and gathering space suitable for different times of the day. Although this layout allows for more space in the home and makes the most of natural light, it is necessary to take into account the correct ventilation of these spaces in order to prevent the other rooms from being impregnated with the odours produced by the food.

The following is a selection of homes and flats in Argentina where integrated kitchens have been designed to make the most of their interior spaces.

Houses

Location: Argentina

Argentina Year: 2022

Save this picture! Casa Bou / LMCO arquitectos. Image © Bruto Studio

Location: El Bolsón, Rio Negro, Argentina

El Bolsón, Rio Negro, Argentina Year: 2022

Save this picture! Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Keogan

Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina

San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2021

Save this picture! Casa MOO / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2021

Save this picture! Casa Pilará / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Gonnet, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Gonnet, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! H - Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Location: Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina

Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa DP / Nanzer + Vitas. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa FG / DIPA Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Peral

Location: Tafí del Valle, Tucumán, Argentina

Tafí del Valle, Tucumán, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Nubes / Etéreo Arquitectos. Image © Jimena Montenegro

Location: San Nicolás, Córdoba, Argentina

San Nicolás, Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2020

Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Zapiola / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Casa Jaima / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina

Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Casa Porta / Moirë arquitectos. Image © Blackline Producciones

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Vivienda Hüga / Grandio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa Bosque / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa Costa Esmeralda / Centro Cero. Image © Diego Medina

Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa E9 / Estudio Arraigo. Image © Luis Barandiarán

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa ARANZAZU / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Francisco Álvarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Francisco Álvarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Tradición / Estudio Geya. Image © Albano Garcia

Location: Adrogué, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Adrogué, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Casa Y / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados. Image © Alejandro Peral

Flats

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Year: 2021

Save this picture! Edificio Suipacha / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos. Image © Albano Garcia

Location: Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2020

Save this picture! Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Mendoza, Argentina

Mendoza, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I. Image © Arq. Luis Abba

Location: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Year: 2019

Save this picture! Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio Bonpland / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio ATH60 / Cubero Rubio. Image © Ramiro Sosa

Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2018

Save this picture! El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Location: Colegiales, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Colegiales, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat. Image © Albano Garcia

Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Year: 2017

Save this picture! Edificio Lagos / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo

Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina Year: 2017