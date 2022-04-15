Integrated Kitchens in Argentinean Housing: Houses and Flats That Are Organised in a Single Space

Regardless of the design adopted for kitchen spaces, for some years now and with increasing frequency, many architects have been deciding to design kitchens by integrating them into other rooms in the home. Free of dividing walls or joinery, integrated kitchens are implemented with the aim of leaving the activities that take place there in full view of everyone, encouraging interaction and communication between the inhabitants.
In general, integrated kitchens are characterised by the fact that they coexist with living and dining rooms in homes. In Argentina, linear designs are the most frequently used in flats, while kitchens with islands or U-shaped or L-shaped designs predominate in homes. However, as can be seen in Culinary Architecture: 16 Projects that Explore Different Kitchen Layouts, there are multiple design options that can be implemented by taking into account the climatic conditions of the place in question, the materials available or even the customs and beliefs of its inhabitants, among other factors.
This type of layout breaks away from the classic four-wall layout and, either through a change of flooring or by means of a certain type of furniture, is able to serve as a meeting and gathering space suitable for different times of the day. Although this layout allows for more space in the home and makes the most of natural light, it is necessary to take into account the correct ventilation of these spaces in order to prevent the other rooms from being impregnated with the odours produced by the food.
The following is a selection of homes and flats in Argentina where integrated kitchens have been designed to make the most of their interior spaces.
Houses
Casa Bou / LMCO arquitectos
- Location: Argentina
- Year: 2022
Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto
- Location: El Bolsón, Rio Negro, Argentina
- Year: 2022
MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos
- Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2021
Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2021
H-Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio
- Location: Gonnet, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Casa DP / Nanzer + Vitas
- Location: Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2020
House FG / DIPA Arquitectos
- Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Nubes House / Etéreo Arquitectos
- Location: Tafí del Valle, Tucumán, Argentina
- Year: 2020
2/3 House / Momento
- Location: San Nicolás, Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Zapiola House / Estudio Florida
- Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Jaima House / Estudio Galera
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
G&G House / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat
- Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Porta House / Moirë arquitectos
- Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Residence Hüga / Grandio
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Forest House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
Costa Esmeralda House / Centro Cero
- Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
E9 House / Estudio Arraigo
- Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
CH House / MarcuzziArch
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2018
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos
- Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Tradition House / Estudio Geya
- Location: Francisco Álvarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados
- Location: Adrogué, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Flats
Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2021
SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos
- Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
Azara 891 Building / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese
- Location: Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2020
DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I
- Location: Mendoza, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Casa 40 Building / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos
- Location: Córdoba, Argentina
- Year: 2019
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden
- Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
ATH60 Building / Cubero Rubio
- Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo
- Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
El Camarin / IR arquitectura
- Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2018
Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat
- Location: Colegiales, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Lagos Building / Estudio Aire
- Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
- Year: 2017
Casa Central / Estudio Dayan
- Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Year: 2017