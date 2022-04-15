We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Integrated Kitchens in Argentinean Housing: Houses and Flats That Are Organised in a Single Space

Integrated Kitchens in Argentinean Housing: Houses and Flats That Are Organised in a Single Space

Regardless of the design adopted for kitchen spaces, for some years now and with increasing frequency, many architects have been deciding to design kitchens by integrating them into other rooms in the home. Free of dividing walls or joinery, integrated kitchens are implemented with the aim of leaving the activities that take place there in full view of everyone, encouraging interaction and communication between the inhabitants.

Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
In general, integrated kitchens are characterised by the fact that they coexist with living and dining rooms in homes. In Argentina, linear designs are the most frequently used in flats, while kitchens with islands or U-shaped or L-shaped designs predominate in homes. However, as can be seen in Culinary Architecture: 16 Projects that Explore Different Kitchen Layouts, there are multiple design options that can be implemented by taking into account the climatic conditions of the place in question, the materials available or even the customs and beliefs of its inhabitants, among other factors.

Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina
This type of layout breaks away from the classic four-wall layout and, either through a change of flooring or by means of a certain type of furniture, is able to serve as a meeting and gathering space suitable for different times of the day. Although this layout allows for more space in the home and makes the most of natural light, it is necessary to take into account the correct ventilation of these spaces in order to prevent the other rooms from being impregnated with the odours produced by the food.

The following is a selection of homes and flats in Argentina where integrated kitchens have been designed to make the most of their interior spaces.

Houses

Casa Bou / LMCO arquitectos

  • Location: Argentina
  • Year: 2022

Casa Bou / LMCO arquitectos. Image © Bruto Studio
Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto

  • Location: El Bolsón, Rio Negro, Argentina
  • Year: 2022

Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto. Image © Gonzalo Keogan
MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

  • Location: San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

Casa MOO / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Pilará House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Location: Pilar, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

Casa Pilará / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
H-Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio

  • Location: Gonnet, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

H - Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio. Image © Luis Barandiarán
Casa DP / Nanzer + Vitas

  • Location: Capilla del Monte, Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa DP / Nanzer + Vitas. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
House FG / DIPA Arquitectos

  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa FG / DIPA Arquitectos. Image © Alejandro Peral
Nubes House / Etéreo Arquitectos

  • Location: Tafí del Valle, Tucumán, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa Nubes / Etéreo Arquitectos. Image © Jimena Montenegro
2/3 House / Momento

  • Location: San Nicolás, Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa 2/3 / Momento. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Zapiola House / Estudio Florida

  • Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa Zapiola / Estudio Florida. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Jaima House / Estudio Galera

  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Casa Jaima / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina
G&G House / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat

  • Location: Cariló, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Casa G&G / TAVA Arquitectura y Habitat. Image © Diego Medina
Porta House / Moirë arquitectos

  • Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Casa Porta / Moirë arquitectos. Image © Blackline Producciones
Residence Hüga / Grandio

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Vivienda Hüga / Grandio. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Forest House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa Bosque / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Costa Esmeralda House / Centro Cero

  • Location: Costa Esmeralda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa Costa Esmeralda / Centro Cero. Image © Diego Medina
E9 House / Estudio Arraigo

  • Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa E9 / Estudio Arraigo. Image © Luis Barandiarán
CH House / MarcuzziArch

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Casa CH / MarcuzziArch. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
ARANZAZU House / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos

  • Location: Tortuguitas, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Casa ARANZAZU / Besonias Almeida Arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
Tradition House / Estudio Geya

  • Location: Francisco Álvarez, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Casa Tradición / Estudio Geya. Image © Albano Garcia
Y House / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados

  • Location: Adrogué, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Casa Y / Jorgelina Tortorici & Asociados. Image © Alejandro Peral
Flats

Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2021

Edificio Suipacha / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos

  • Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

SENS Nicaragua / ATV Arquitectos. Image © Albano Garcia
Azara 891 Building / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

  • Location: Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2020

Edificio Azara 891 / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I

  • Location: Mendoza, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + P. arquitectura I Paula Sanchez Abraham I. Image © Arq. Luis Abba
Casa 40 Building / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos

  • Location: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Year: 2019

Edificio Casa 40 / Quaranta & Coraglio Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte
Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden

  • Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Edificio Bonpland / Adamo Faiden. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
ATH60 Building / Cubero Rubio

  • Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Edificio ATH60 / Cubero Rubio. Image © Ramiro Sosa
VDL 3532 Building / Arqtipo

  • Location: Núñez, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

Edificio VDL 3532 / Arqtipo. Image © Federico Kulekdjian
El Camarin / IR arquitectura

  • Location: Chacarita, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2018

El Camarin / IR arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik
Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat

  • Location: Colegiales, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat. Image © Albano Garcia
Lagos Building / Estudio Aire

  • Location: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Edificio Lagos / Estudio Aire. Image © Walter Salcedo
Casa Central / Estudio Dayan

  • Location: Palermo, Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Year: 2017

Casa Central / Estudio Dayan. Image Cortesía de Estudio Dayan
Image gallery

