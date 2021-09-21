We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

Save this project
MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik© Fernando Schapochnik+ 15

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
San Isidro, Argentina
  • Architects: Agustín Aguirre, FRAM arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  840 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Schapochnik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Bará Cemento, Blangino, FV GRIFERIAS, Huup iluminación, ferrum
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. MOO House is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The house preserves the historical feature of an object left in time, almost nostalgic. Its pure, clean and timeless form emerges above a new limit, constituted by the gate that separates the house from the street. This limit seeks the dialogue between the historical and the current, light and the heavy, real and the conceptual, white and brown, the interior and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Existing Plan
Existing Plan
Save this picture!
Project Plan
Project Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Before the intervention, the house was completely altered by random programmatic additions and changes made over the years. The project strategy consisted of restoring the shell of the original house, removing all the additions, and enhancing the interior with a new permeable program in relation to new exterior patios that surround it. Classical language, the height of the spaces, wide walls, and the existing floors were the starting point as the strategy and imprint of the project.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The first step consisted of demolishing all the walls, ceilings, and floors that surrounded the original architecture of the house, to expose its shell and the outer space that detaches it from its dividing walls.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Access is through a first patio that functions as a transition space between the street and the interior of the house, between the public and the private. Its main program, living room, kitchen, and dining room, is located in the center of the plant, with a second longitudinal patio that contains it. Large doors and windows seek to give as much light as possible and relate the program to the frequent use of that outdoor space. Finally, the bedroom and its main bathroom are direct and private relation to a third patio.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FRAM arquitectos
Office
Agustín Aguirre
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationArgentina
Cite: "MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos" [Casa MOO / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos] 21 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968463/moo-house-agustin-aguirre-plus-fram-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream