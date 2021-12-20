We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
H-Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio

H-Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio

© Luis Barandiarán

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Gonnet, Argentina
  • Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blindex, Loma Negra, Miksa, Trimble Navigation
More Specs
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. Within a family property, we needed to build a minimum dwelling for one of the family members.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

On a plot of limited dimensions, a "container" is located with the challenge of being able to transform it into a space that fulfills all the functions required by inhabiting through a series of operations.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The dimensions were determined by the study of the existing artifact, and directly influenced the design, its geometry, horizontal and longitudinal development, creating the pattern of another intervention which was attached to the "container" on both sides by two prisms. One, in the most unfavorable orientation, fulfills the services function, and the other serves as a link between the outer space, giving a sense of continuity to the social part of the cabin.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The other areas (living and sleeping) are specified through the service nucleus that articulates the uses of the house.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Regarding its materiality, the interior space is a warm box defined through a eucalyptus plating on all its sides. Inside it, the white service volume.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The salient axis of the trapezoidal sheet indicates the module for the development of the house as a construction system.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Structure 01
Structure 01
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The transformation of a given object conceived not to inhabit was a challenge. 
In that space, we had to hold the life of a person according to their way, trying to achieve spatial continuity throughout its journey and ensuring the interior-exterior relationship as a design strategy.

© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

About this office
Parada Cantilo Estudio
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
