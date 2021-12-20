H-Container / Parada Cantilo Estudio

+ 35

Houses • Gonnet, Argentina Architects: Parada Cantilo Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Luis Barandiarán

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe Systems Incorporated , Blindex , Loma Negra , Miksa , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architects In Charge : Gonzalo Pérsico

Design Team : Gonzalo Pérsico, Hernán Galdós

City: Gonnet

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Within a family property, we needed to build a minimum dwelling for one of the family members.

On a plot of limited dimensions, a "container" is located with the challenge of being able to transform it into a space that fulfills all the functions required by inhabiting through a series of operations.

The dimensions were determined by the study of the existing artifact, and directly influenced the design, its geometry, horizontal and longitudinal development, creating the pattern of another intervention which was attached to the "container" on both sides by two prisms. One, in the most unfavorable orientation, fulfills the services function, and the other serves as a link between the outer space, giving a sense of continuity to the social part of the cabin.

The other areas (living and sleeping) are specified through the service nucleus that articulates the uses of the house.

Regarding its materiality, the interior space is a warm box defined through a eucalyptus plating on all its sides. Inside it, the white service volume.

The salient axis of the trapezoidal sheet indicates the module for the development of the house as a construction system.

The transformation of a given object conceived not to inhabit was a challenge.

In that space, we had to hold the life of a person according to their way, trying to achieve spatial continuity throughout its journey and ensuring the interior-exterior relationship as a design strategy.