World
ISSN 0719-8884

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto

Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto

Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto
© Gonzalo Keogan
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
El Bolsón, Argentina
  • Architects : Juan Barbero Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Keogan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bael, Boska, Cortinas, FV, Fabrica HB, Roca, Tecnopuelo, Vitte
  • Builder : Milosh Kramer
  • City : El Bolsón
  • Country : Argentina
© Gonzalo Keogan
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ginger is located at the foot of Piltriquitrón Hill, in El Bolsón, in the province of Río Negro, Patagonia, Argentina. One of the factors that strongly influenced the decision-making around the project was the natural surroundings. Immersed in a forest of more than a hundred years and the stunning views of the Andes Mountains make Casa Ginger a dream place.

© Gonzalo Keogan
The implantation of the house barely intervened with the landscape, as it is a simple rectangle that lays in an uneven terrain at the top of the land. Commissioning. Conceived as a holiday home, the design has been based on two premises: the flexibility of each room, and a strong connection with nature.

© Gonzalo Keogan
Off-site. The house was built using a dry construction system, of fast and easy assembly thanks to the consistency and systematization of the composing elements, previously shaped in the workshop. Wood versatility. Wood is everywhere present in this home, looking to bring coziness and taking advantage of all its possibilities. It is used in walls, columns, joists, floors, and lining, in different shapes and textures.

© Gonzalo Keogan
© Gonzalo Keogan
Floor Plan
© Gonzalo Keogan
© Gonzalo Keogan
The architectural plan is simple. Bedrooms are separated from the social areas. The main rooms are oriented overlooking the best views while the service areas are aligned to the front of the house.

© Gonzalo Keogan
© Gonzalo Keogan
The roof. The house is covered by an inclined plane, oriented towards the South-East, which gives shelter to the heavy snows in winter and also allows great lightning and maximizes the views.

© Gonzalo Keogan
© Gonzalo Keogan
Fire as a centerpiece. The wood stove in the center is, without question, the heart of the house. It creates a gathering environment while heating the house during winter in a natural, comfortable, and ecological way. It is coated with native stones, that connect us with the area's natural surroundings.

© Gonzalo Keogan
Project gallery

Juan Barbero Arquitecto
Cite: "Casa Ginger / Juan Barbero Arquitecto" 17 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

