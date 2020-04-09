World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + Paula Sánchez Arquitectura

DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + Paula Sánchez Arquitectura

Save this project
DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + Paula Sánchez Arquitectura

© Luis Abba © Luis Abba © Luis Abba © Luis Abba + 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Mendoza, Argentina
  • Lead Architect: Nicolás Guerra, Paula Sánchez Abraham
  • Engineering: Fernando Ferrer
  • Collaborators: Fernando Zingaretti, Carolina Virdó
  • Bim Development: ARCCUM
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. Urban environment. The DCA project is located in a very small lot of 105m2 of surface, in one of the most traditional residential areas of the City of Mendoza, whose urban environment consists mainly of buildings from the 60's and 70's located proximal to the General San Martín Park, the largest lungs in the city. The proposal comprises a continuity of the neighboring facades observing the existing buildings throughout the block. Thus, the morphology achieved follows the immediate urban environment, accounting for both pedestrian and vehicular needs.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Program. The proposal consists of a free ground floor for parking spaces and a patio with green areas. A central staircase gives access to 2 apartment units, each one located on one floor. On the highest level, a public terrace is created, which includes a grill, a jacuzzi, and spaces for social gatherings and contemplation of the perimeter urban view. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Plan Type
Plan Type
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Material. The materials selected for this project, both as a structure and as an exterior finish are exposed reinforced concrete and glass. For interior finishes, masonry walls and light white painted partitions shall be used.

Envelope. As a solar and urban protection, a system of mobile and fixed metal parasols is placed on the front and back facades, which will act as interactive skins on horizontal strips, generating visual dynamism for both users and viewers who contemplate the project from the sidewalk and neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Vegetation. Given the scarce green surface of the land, the proposal aims at creating not only a backyard which will offer the possibility of planting trees, but also a series of suspended concrete flower pots with xerophilous vegetation. Such flowers pots shall be reachable from the area of each apartment, and will be incorporated into the windowsills of each level, allowing visual contact with nature from the inside of the units.

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Save this picture!
© Luis Abba
© Luis Abba

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mendoza, Capital, Mendoza, Argentina

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
Office
Paula Sánchez Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Argentina
Cite: "DCA Building / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + Paula Sánchez Arquitectura" [Edificio DCA / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura + Paula Sánchez Arquitectura] 09 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/937104/dca-building-ona-oficina-nomada-de-arquitectura-plus-paula-sanchez-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream