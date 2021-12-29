We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura

Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura

Save this project
Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Residential
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Balcarce 54, CHAR Amoblamientos, Chaos Group, HIPERMAT, IVANAR, MARMOLERIA MARRONE, Rhino, Ricci, Trimble
  • Lead Architect: Tomas Balparda, Fernando Brunel
  • Project Leader:Gerónimo Galli
  • Design Team:Constanza Galatti, Facundo Valle, Agostina Testa, Franco Mascetti, Antonela Colombo, Florencia Sobrero, Manuel Del Rio, Bruno Degiorgio
  • City:Rosario
  • Country:Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Barrio Pichincha neighborhood, located in the first beltway next to the downtown of Rosario, Argentina. The neighborhood has a long history of nightlife and leisure time as a result of its closeness to Rosario Central railway station. With the passing of time, this characteristic started to diminish, giving rise to a neighborhood which is the typical Rosario middle-class neighborhood, with low houses and scarce traffic.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

During the last decade and as a result of the growth of the building industry at a national level, and of the search for new urban centers, and the tendency towards an accentuated consumerism, the sector started to become a focus of attraction to new investments mainly related to building and gastronomy. The identity of the neighborhood at present shows that feature of the synergy of those different activities, which results in extraordinary social and cultural diversity.

Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams

The project consists of an apartment building on the ground floor plus four floors in a plot of 110 square meters (0.027 acres of land) on a corner of square proportions. Among the requirements, it is worth mentioning that there is the maximum use of the ground and the permitted height in accordance with the urban code and the building regulations.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The market analysis carried out by the developers showed a potential program of six units with three types of characteristics: a loft, a bedroom, and two bedrooms, which resulted in a building of two floors with small apartments and two big levels. Considering that the regulation of the norm of the sector affects the first level in a different way from the other ones, the small apartments were going to require a certain variation.

Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams

Understanding the building as a container of six apartments with variations in terms of distribution, and a different regulation according to floors; it is possible to propose a building with six apartments that are completely different from the other. That would make each and every apartment unique, optimizing the virtues of each and everyone and cooperating with the diverse context where the proposal is located. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Among the strategies to achieve it, the break with the traditional repetition and stratification of the floors, characteristic of the majority of the buildings of the city is outstanding. Under this premise, there was a series of fitted pieces from the implementation of duplex apartments of larger surfaces. The singular value of this system is that, apart from altering the habitual distribution of the apartments with the bedrooms being on the upper floor and the social area below allowing for the distribution of the apartments in a cross, optimizing the benefit of having a corner. That distribution ends up with the preconceived limits of an apartment, where each floor faces a different orientation and a different street, consequently achieving a feeling of greater width by acknowledging the role of the corner in the development of the interior of those apartments with greater areas.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Lastly, the morphological expression is configured by diversity in terms of full and empty spaces, which result from the presence of the premises which occupy the interior. The size of the window chosen for every type of use, the variation in the exterior distribution reflect the uniqueness of the configuration of this proposal, generating an expression of diversity exacerbated in its façade due to an apparent lack of order.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialArgentina
Cite: "Suipacha Building / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura" [Edificio Suipacha / BBOA - Balparda Brunel Oficina de Arquitectura] 29 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974262/suipacha-building-bboa-balparda-brunel-oficina-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream