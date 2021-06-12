We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nubes House / Etéreo Arquitectos

Nubes House / Etéreo Arquitectos

© Jimena Montenegro© Jimena Montenegro© Jimena Montenegro© Jimena Montenegro+ 37

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Tafí del Valle, Argentina
  • Architects: Etéreo Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4306 ft²
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jimena Montenegro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Neolith, ACT 3D, Acerolatina, Castellani, Egger, FV, Ilva, Maderplak, Schneider, Trimble Navigation, Tromen, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Diego Madrid, Daniel Tello, Santiago Vittar
  • Design Team:Miru Mashmut, Ma. Emilia Martos, Santiago Robledo Salas, Facundo Tapia
  • Interior Design Collaboration:Eugenia Paz
  • Decoration Collaboration:Gabriela Guerinau
  • City:Tafí del Valle
  • Country:Argentina
© Jimena Montenegro
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located at Las Nubes neibourghood on the way to Tafi del Valle, Tucuman, Argentina. It is placed in an area of almost 6000 mt2 in the middle of the valley,  being protected by the mountains and with unique views over El Mollar village and La Angostura dam. Tafi del Valle village sets through the north windows of the bedrooms. The night witnessed the immensity of the whole valley overlooking The Mollar and Tafi del Valle.

© Jimena Montenegro
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Jimena Montenegro
This project was born by the dream of the homeowner of being a holiday house with an industrial style, a kind of a mountainous barn.

© Jimena Montenegro
Solving the conceptual idea of designing an industrial-style house that looks like the old English barns outside as well as inside turned out to be the key in order to develop the project. Functionally, the house was designed in two lateral wings destined to the private area of bedrooms and connected to the main area of the house that is the social space. The house which is arranged in parallel to the dam enjoys the best panoramic views and the landscapes that the environment gives us away. The dining/ living room and kitchen, which is an integrated central area characterized by its structure and the entrance of the zenith light, make this space unique and cozy. On the other hand, the galleries enable direct contact with nature as a link to enjoy the magic of the mountains.

© Jimena Montenegro
The chosen materials were one of the most considerable features in order to build the house. A barn was built with not only a nontraditional system but also in a place with non-specialized manpower what meant a double challenge for the studio. The huge windows, which were impossible to avoid because of the great views that the environment gives us away, forced us to work with high-performance carpentry in order not to lose comfort. The reinforced concrete, mostly at sight, and metal structure gantries with 50 mm (k=0,36) glass wall panel enclosures compose the structure of the house. Besides, the self-supporting sheet metal panels with polyurethane insulating core which is a system usually chosen for cold storage are arranged with the intention of responding to high climatic area requirements.

© Jimena Montenegro
Section A-A
Section A-A
© Jimena Montenegro
Las Nubes House is a project that breaks the guidelines of a traditional building of the place while respecting the environment. The project and the place speak for themselves.

© Jimena Montenegro
Project gallery

Etéreo Arquitectos
SteelConcrete

Cite: "Nubes House / Etéreo Arquitectos" [Casa Nubes / Etéreo Arquitectos] 12 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962768/nubes-house-etereo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

