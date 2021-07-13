We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Azara 891 Building / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

Azara 891 Building / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

Azara 891 Building / Centro Cero + Pablo Pugliese

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Lomas de Zamora, Argentina
  • Architects: Centro Cero, Pablo Pugliese
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  338
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SketchUp, Acri Aberturas, AutoCAD, BCH Propuedades, Barec Sanitarios, Carbemix, De las Misiones, Fenbel, Niveltex, Premezclados
  • Lead Architects: Leonardo Gabriel Valtuille, Carolina Antolini, Pablo Javier Pugliese
  • Design Team:Leonardo Gabriel Valtuille, Carolina Antolini, Pablo Javier Pugliese
  • Engineering:Juan Pablo Busti
  • Construction:Javier Mora
  • Collaborators:Ariana Malena Miranda, Maria Fernanda Mierez
  • City:Lomas de Zamora
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Azara 891 is a low-density multifamily building located on a plot of land between party walls in Lomas de Zamora, south of Buenos Aires Metropolitan area. On an empty lot of limited dimensions (8.66m x 19.52m), it is prioritizing the preservation of a large existing avocado tree, adjacent to the southern neighbor.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Two functional units are defined per floor, which take the entire width of the lot, both in the front and in the back part of the building, separated by the Avocado Patio and the stairs on the north side. This arrangement allows multiple visual continuities, cross ventilation, and lighting.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The ground floor is free to the front for pedestrian access and garages and is completed with a flat with its own backyard. The stairs and the hallways are related to the patio. The third floor allows each unit to have its individual terrace with a barbecue to reformulate its own patio in height.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Plan
Plan
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The exposed concrete, the large edge-to-edge windows, the textured white walls, and the linear space generated by the tensioners that will receive vegetation, give the whole a contemporary and stripped-down aesthetic. The yellow microperforated sheet metal gate illuminates and stands out by contradiction, provides privacy as well as visual permeability depending on the time of day. The material continuity of the pavement of the sidewalk dissolves the limits reinforcing the idea of ​​prolonging the public over the private, improving the pedestrian experience of the neighborhood.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Section
Section
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project location

Address:Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Centro Cero
Pablo Pugliese
