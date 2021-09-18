We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat

Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Residential
Colegiales, Argentina
  • Architects: Corinne Mauas, Daniela Ziblat, Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura, Mara Steinberg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21689 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Antoliche, Arien Clima, Ascensores: HOCH, CONSES, CUEVA DE LAS MANOS, Estudio Iluminacion, FARTON INSTALACIONES, Grupo MSH, Seel Servicios Electricos, Sky windows, Triangular
  • Lead Architects: Mara Steinberg, Corinne Mauas, Daniela Ziblat, Germán Hauser
  • Collaborators:Emanuel Pérez Carrera, Lucas Wetzels, Mercedes Milesi
  • Engineering:Diego Vizzon
  • Electrical Advisor:Horacio Ferrando
  • Management:Diego Stern de Fiducons SRL
  • City:Colegiales
  • Country:Argentina
© Albano García
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at Colegiales neighborhood in the City of Buenos Aires. This area is known for its trees, low-rise buildings and courtyards in the heart of every block.

© Albano García
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 2nd floor
Plan - 2nd floor
© Albano García
The building has 15 units whose typology varies, taking up the whole width of the plot and going through three volumes that are tiered gradually towards the center of the block, where its lowest point is. It has gardens and green terraces that ensure open views in all units, which have generous expansions, be it gardens, green terraces or terraced balconies that give units a strong indoor-outdoor relation.

© Albano García
The volume closest to the municipal line is developed at the ground floor and on four levels, up to the maximum height of the block, communicating with neighboring constructions and the city itself. This block is cut through a void where the main circulation of the project is, with a mix of staircases, walkabouts, vertical gardens and patios that enhance common areas.

© Albano García
The two volumes that reach the center of the block shape flat houses that take up the whole width of the site, therefore enhancing open views, sunlight and indoor-outdoor relations.

© Albano García
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Albano García
The structure is organized in modules giving room to diverse typologies and allowing the necessary flexibility so that levels can be adapted to various needs. Lounges and bedrooms feature beamless slabs to make the areas more versatile.

© Albano García
The façade facing the street shows a mixture of vertical parasols that define the identity of the building while giving privacy to the units at the front. Its indoor areas frame the view of the trees presented by Conde Street.

© Albano García
Project location

Address:Conde 932, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cite: "Hip Conde Building / Estudio Mauas . Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat" [Edificio Hip Conde / Corinne Mauas + Mara Steinberg + Hauser Oficina de Arquitectura + Daniela Ziblat] 18 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966371/hip-conde-building-estudio-mauas-steinberg-plus-hauser-oficina-de-arquitectura-plus-daniela-ziblat> ISSN 0719-8884

